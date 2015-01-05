Fibo Pivot Candle Bar Indicator MT5

Fibo Pivot Candle Bar Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Fibo Pivot Candle Bar Indicator is a practical tool in MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify short-term buy and sell signals.

By displaying a candle bar panel, this indicator is especially suitable for scalping strategies. On the panel, the right side highlights pivot levels, while the left side shows Fibonacci levels, allowing traders to use them as support and resistance zones in the market.



Fibo Pivot Candle Bar Indicator Table

Here is the key information about the Fibo Pivot Candle Bar Indicator:

Category Signal and Forecasting – Levels – Pivot Point and Fractal Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Lagging – Trend – Reversal Timeframe 1 Minute – 5 Minutes – 15 Minutes Trading Style Fast Scalping – Scalping – Day Trading Markets Forex – Stocks – Indices – Cryptocurrencies



Pivot and Fibonacci Candle Bar Indicator at a Glance

The Fibo Pivot Candle Bar Indicator is a professional tool for Forex traders. By providing a candle bar panel, it shows price movements at pivot support/resistance levels and Fibonacci ratios. Additionally, the indicator analyzes current conditions within the panel, generates buy and sell signals, and alerts traders to potential trading opportunities.





Uptrend in the Pivot and Fibonacci Candle Bar Indicator

On the 1-minute AUD/USD chart, the indicator generated a buy signal in line with the uptrend. Traders can use this signal as confirmation of the trend and a chance to enter a long position. On the candle bar panel, the right side displays pivot levels and the left side shows Fibonacci levels, which can be used as key reaction zones. Traders may consider closing positions when the price reaches these areas.





Downtrend in the Pivot and Fibonacci Candle Bar Indicator

On the 1-minute XAU/USD chart, traders can receive sell signals when applying the Fibo Pivot Candle Bar Indicator. By presenting a candle bar panel, this tool makes it easier to analyze downtrends and helps traders identify price reaction zones as support or resistance levels, which can then be used for trading decisions.





Settings of the Fibo Pivot Candle Bar Indicator



Here are the customizable settings for the Fibo Pivot Candle Bar Indicator:

Choose Fonts Model: Select the font type;

Font Colors: Define the font color;

Color for Bar Up and Bull Candle: Set the color of bullish bars;

Color for Bar Down and Bear Candle: Set the color of bearish bars;

Color for Line Graph: Set the signal line color;

If the bar has not been passed by price movement: Define the bar color;

ALERT: Turn signal alerts on/off;

EMAIL: Enable or disable email alerts;

NOTIFICATION: Enable or disable push notifications.





Conclusion



The Fibo Pivot Candle Bar Indicator provides traders with a candle bar panel that makes identifying buy and sell signals easier. By combining pivot and Fibonacci levels on its right and left sides, it highlights important support and resistance zones, giving traders an effective way to analyze price reactions and make informed trading decisions.