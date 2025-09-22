Monthly Levels et Pin Bar Pro

Indicator Monthly Levels + Pin Bar Pro

✅ Description

The Monthly Levels + Pin Bar Pro indicator combines the power of monthly key levels (High, Low, Open, Close) with automatic detection of Price Action reversal patterns (Pin Bars).
Designed for technical and institutional traders, it helps anticipate market reaction zones and generates clear visual signals directly on the chart.

🎯 Main Features

  • 🔴 Automatic monthly levels: High, Low, Open, Close.

  • 🔵 Pin Bar detection (bullish & bearish) in real time.

  • 📍 Clear visual display: horizontal lines (monthly) + arrows (signals).

  • ⚙️ Customizable settings: timeframe, arrow code, size, offset.

  • 🚀 Optimized: low CPU usage, suitable for scalping & swing trading.

  • 🛠️ EA compatible: can be used in automated strategies.

🖥️ How to Use

  1. Add the indicator to your chart (any timeframe).

  2. Monthly High, Low, Open, Close levels appear automatically.

  3. Watch for blue arrows (buy) and red arrows (sell):

    • Blue arrow → Bullish Pin Bar near monthly support.

    • Red arrow → Bearish Pin Bar near monthly resistance.

  4. Combine with your own filters (trend, volume, other indicators) for best results.

📊 Example

  • Enter BUY on a blue arrow near the monthly low.

  • Enter SELL on a red arrow near the monthly high.

  • Set Stop Loss and Take Profit according to your risk management.

⚡ Advantages

  • Saves time with automatic pattern detection.

  • Works on Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto.

  • Simple and intuitive, for both beginners and professionals.

🔧 Inputs

  • Ref_Timeframe → Reference period (default: MN1).

  • Ref_Shift → Shift (0 = current candle, 1 = previous).

  • Arrow_Up_Code / Arrow_Down_Code → Choose arrow symbol.

  • Arrow_Offset_Pts → Vertical offset of arrows.

📌 Conclusion

The Monthly Levels + Pin Bar Pro indicator is the ideal tool to combine the strength of institutional levels with the precision of Price Action signals.
Whether scalping, swing trading, or long-term investing, it helps you quickly identify high-probability reversal opportunities.


Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yü
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Göstergeler
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Göstergeler
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Göstergeler
BigPlayerRange – MT5 için En İyi Gösterge BigPlayerRange , MetaTrader 5 üzerinde Mini Endeks ve Mini Dolar için en iyi gösterge olarak kabul edilir. Bu güçlü araç, büyük oyuncuların stratejik faaliyet alanlarını vurgulayarak kurumsal teknik analizde yüksek hassasiyet sunar. BigPlayerRange Nasıl Kullanılır: Gösterge, alış bölgelerini (yeşil çizgi) ve satış bölgelerini (kırmızı çizgi) gösterir. Fiyat bu alanların dışına kapandığında trend oluşma olasılığı yüksektir. Yeşil çizginin üzerinde
MatadorGate
Metin Erkamoglu
Göstergeler
MATADOR Signal Suite — Quant Pro v3.57 (Indicator) Signal-only • Chart Overlay + Alerts (Popup/Push/JSON) • SMC+ (OB/FVG/BOS) + PA + HTF EMA • M1 - M5 XAUUSD, EURUSD ... focused, multi-symbol ready MATADOR_v3_57_User_Manual_Multilingual & Strategy Tester  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fnR-uAx6GnoDai5YnYMwF5WIvsHlE39j?usp=sharing What is it? MATADOR is a multi-layer signal indicator with institutional-grade filtering. It does not open trades; instead it draws a trade plan (ENTRY/SL/TP1
Gann Swing Structure MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on the mathematics of the great trader W.D. Ganna. With its help, you can easily find strong levels by analyzing swings to find the optimal entry point. The indicator works on all instruments and all timeframes. The indicator is fully manual and has control buttons. All you need to do is press the NEW button, a segment will appear, which you can place on any movement, swing or even 1 candle that you want to analyze. By placing the segment, press the OK button. A grid (th
TPTSyncX
Arief
Göstergeler
ÜCRETSİZ AUX Göstergesini, EA desteğini ve tam kılavuzu alın, lütfen ziyaret edin – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Trend'i Belirle. Deseni Oku. Girişi Zamanla. 30 Saniyede 3 Adım! Kolayca işlem yapın — analiz gerektirmez, Akıllı yardımcınız iş akışınızı basitleştirmeye hazır Artık grafik yüklemesi yok. Akıllı yönelim tespiti ile güvenle işlem yapın. Tüm para birimleri, kripto, hisse senetleri, metaller, endeksler ve herhangi bir zaman dilimi ile uyumludur. Sadece tıklayın ve yürütün
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Göstergemiz, piyasada ilgi gösterilen bölgeleri vurgular ve ardından emir birikim bölgelerini gösterir. Büyük ölçekli bir emir defteri (order book) gibi çalışır. Bu, büyük sermaye için geliştirilmiş bir göstergedir. Performansı olağanüstüdür. Piyasada ne tür bir ilgi olursa olsun, onu görürsünüz . (Bu, tamamen yeniden yazılmış ve otomatikleştirilmiş bir versiyondur – artık manuel analiz gerekmez.) İşlem Hızı (Transaction Speed) , piyasada büyük emirlerin nerede ve ne zaman biriktiğini gösteren v
Gann Price Level MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Gann Zone Pro MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
This indicator identifies and displays zones, as it were areas of strength, where the price will unfold. The indicator can work on any chart, any instrument, at any timeframe. The indicator has two modes. The indicator is equipped with a control panel with buttons for convenience and split into two modes. Manual mode: To work with manual mode, you need to press the NEW button, a segment will appear. This segment is stretched over the movement and the LVL button is pressed. The level is displayed
Support Resistance Peaks Indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
SupportResistancePeaks Indicator indicator - is the combination of dynamic support/resitance and price action pattern. As a rule support/resistance indicators uses already calculated, history levels. The most disadvantage of this method - new(incomming) levels always are not the same as were on history, in other words accuracy is not so high as expected. My indicator is looking for dynamic/live levels that are forming right now after trend lost it's power and choppy market starts. As a rule exac
Jeslyn MT5
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Göstergeler
Bu, hem bir kafa derisi sistemi olarak hem de çok güçlü bir ivme kazanma stratejisi olarak Forex manual tüccarlarına, İkili opsiyon tüccarlarına veya otomasyon ticaretinde Universal EA'lar tarafından kullanılacak çok amaçlı bir sis temper. Bu, hem bir kafa derisi sistemi olarak hem de çok güçlü bir ivme kazanma stratejisi olarak Forex manual tüccarlarına, İkili opsiyon tüccarlarına veya otomasyon ticaretinde Universal EA'lar tarafından kullanılacak çok amaçlı bir sis temper. Jeslyn, yıllarca
Bullhouse Marketprofile
Luiz Vinicius Pereira Rocha -
Göstergeler
Bullhouse MarketProfile Description The MarketProfile indicator collects and distributes traded volume at different price levels, creating a horizontal histogram that highlights areas of institutional interest. How it helps in trading It helps traders identify strong support and resistance zones, balance areas, and points of control (POC), offering insights into where the market participants are most active. ️ How to use Set the desired range of candles or session. The indicator will
IVISTscalp5
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (6)
Göstergeler
What's new about iVISTscalp5 forecast indicator (Version 10)? iVISTscalp5 is a unique nonlinear forecasting for a week ahead system for any financial instrument which executes fast scalping using time levels. iVISTscalp5 is a tool for easy study and understanding of financial market. 1) iVISTscalp5 forecast indicator has been completely rewritten into another programming language (C++), which has accelerated data loading and processing. As a result, a different graphical display of forecasts
Reversal ALGO
Muhammad Abdullah Bhatti
Göstergeler
Reversal Algo – Piyasa Tersine Dönüş Analizi için Teknik Gösterge Reversal Algo, yatırımcılara piyasa trendlerindeki olası dönüş noktalarını belirlemelerine yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir teknik göstergedir. Geçmiş fiyat verilerini titizlikle analiz ederek, piyasa momentumunun değişebileceğine işaret eden önemli zirve ve dip seviyelerini tespit eder. Bu gösterge, grafiklerde net ve belirgin görsel sinyaller sunarak trendlerin tersine dönebileceği kilit bölgeleri belirlemenize yardı
Binary Options Momentum Signals Mt5
Majeed Odubela
Göstergeler
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Momentum System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
Advance GannAngles MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles and Percentage together Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45) : Eight unit of price for one unit of time - considered the most i
Non Repaint Trend Bands MetaTrader 5
Ravshan Chuliev
Göstergeler
Channel Trend Bands – A Comprehensive Indicator for Market Analysis MetaTrader 4 Version Simple to Use, Effective in Application User-Friendly and Suitable for All Traders This indicator stands out due to its straightforward functionality. Whether you're a beginner exploring the market or an experienced trader refining your strategy, this tool offers valuable insights. Using a   Triangular Moving Average (TMA)   with additional   ATR-based bands , it provides structured market data to support w
Multi Timeframe BB Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
Göstergeler
Çoklu Zaman Dilimi Bollinger Bantları Göstergesi MQL5 için Çoklu Zaman Dilimi Bollinger Bantları göstergemizle işlem analizinizi geliştirin! Bu güçlü araç, aynı dönem ayarını kullanarak beş farklı zaman diliminde Bollinger Bantlarını aynı anda görselleştirmenizi sağlar. Piyasa oynaklığı ve potansiyel trend dönüşleri hakkında bir bakışta daha net bir anlayış edinin. Çoklu zaman dilimi analizinizi basitleştirin ve daha bilinçli işlem kararları verin.
Ershov 38 parrots MT5
Aleksei Ershov
Göstergeler
The indicator is designed to close positions on the market in time. For example: to take profits ahead of schedule if the price has not reached TakeProfit, and the market is turning around. The indicator analyzes the momentum, not the trend. He does not give any information about the trend. The indicator is well suited for finding divergence. The Ershov 38 Parrots indicator dynamically adjusts to the market and detects price movement impulses of medium and high amplitude. It almost does not rea
Ultra short Second level Tick Candlestick Chart
Chuan Yu Qiu
Göstergeler
The Second-Level Tick Candlestick Generator is a professional-grade MT5 indicator tool specifically designed for high-frequency trading and short-term scalping. It can convert raw tick data into highly customizable second-level candlestick charts in real-time, helping traders accurately capture micro-market fluctuations and optimize entry and exit timing. This tool provides clear chart displays, allowing you to more intuitively identify price action patterns and improve trading decision efficien
Trend Compass MT5
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
Göstergeler
Trend Compass: All-in-One Trend Tracking The Trend Compass indicator is a sophisticated yet user-friendly trading tool designed for both novice and experienced traders. By combining multiple technical analysis approaches into one comprehensive package, it eliminates the need for multiple indicators cluttering your charts. Key Features: Multiple analysis modes including VSA for effort/result evaluation Dynamic trailing stops using fractal levels Seven color visualization options for clear market
XCalper TFO
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
Göstergeler
This oscillator was developed exclusively by xCalper in 2015 based on moving averages calculations to indicate and try predicting oversold and overbought levels. The fast line (white, by default) oscillates basically between values -0.5 (oversold) and +0.5 (overbought). Whenever this line crosses upward value -0.5, it means an oversold price level. When it crosses downward value +0.5, it means an overbought price level. When fast line crosses value 0.0 and returns, it is a strong pull-back indic
Smooth price for Monarch
Konstantin Gruzdev
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Smooth Price technical indicator is used for plotting a smoothed line as close to the price of the financial instrument as possible, and serves to eliminate its noise components. The indicator is part of the Monarch trading system, but here it is presented as an independent technical analysis tool. The indicator is based on the cluster digital filter , which, unlike the ClusterSMA , is applied directly to the price time series. Smooth Price does not redraw (except the very last, zero bar) an
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Göstergeler
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
