Monthly Levels et Pin Bar Pro

Indicator Monthly Levels + Pin Bar Pro

✅ Description

The Monthly Levels + Pin Bar Pro indicator combines the power of monthly key levels (High, Low, Open, Close) with automatic detection of Price Action reversal patterns (Pin Bars).

Designed for technical and institutional traders, it helps anticipate market reaction zones and generates clear visual signals directly on the chart.

🎯 Main Features

🔴 Automatic monthly levels : High, Low, Open, Close.

🔵 Pin Bar detection (bullish & bearish) in real time.

📍 Clear visual display : horizontal lines (monthly) + arrows (signals).

⚙️ Customizable settings : timeframe, arrow code, size, offset.

🚀 Optimized : low CPU usage, suitable for scalping & swing trading.

🛠️ EA compatible: can be used in automated strategies.

🖥️ How to Use

Add the indicator to your chart (any timeframe). Monthly High, Low, Open, Close levels appear automatically. Watch for blue arrows (buy) and red arrows (sell): Blue arrow → Bullish Pin Bar near monthly support.

Red arrow → Bearish Pin Bar near monthly resistance. Combine with your own filters (trend, volume, other indicators) for best results.

📊 Example

Enter BUY on a blue arrow near the monthly low .

Enter SELL on a red arrow near the monthly high .

Set Stop Loss and Take Profit according to your risk management.

⚡ Advantages

Saves time with automatic pattern detection .

Works on Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto .

Simple and intuitive, for both beginners and professionals.

🔧 Inputs

Ref_Timeframe → Reference period (default: MN1).

Ref_Shift → Shift (0 = current candle, 1 = previous).

Arrow_Up_Code / Arrow_Down_Code → Choose arrow symbol.

Arrow_Offset_Pts → Vertical offset of arrows.

📌 Conclusion

The Monthly Levels + Pin Bar Pro indicator is the ideal tool to combine the strength of institutional levels with the precision of Price Action signals.

Whether scalping, swing trading, or long-term investing, it helps you quickly identify high-probability reversal opportunities.