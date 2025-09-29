Heikin Ashi with Pivot
- Göstergeler
- Anna Russel Abanes
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Take your trading to the next level with ChartMaster Heikin Ashi with Pivot Indicator, a powerful tool that combines the clarity of Heikin Ashi candles with advanced pivot-point analysis. This indicator is designed for traders who want to identify market trends, reversals, and key support/resistance zones with precision.
🔑 Key Features:
✔ Heikin Ashi Visualization – Smooths out market noise for cleaner trend identification.
✔ Automatic Pivot Detection – Highlights potential reversal points with arrows directly on your chart.
✔ Buy & Sell Signals – Green arrows for potential bullish pivots, red arrows for bearish pivots.
✔ Trend Confirmation – Heikin Ashi candles help you filter out false signals and focus on high-probability trades.
✔ Multi-Timeframe Compatibility – Works on all timeframes (M1 to MN1).
✔ User-Friendly Interface – Clean, simple, and optimized for professional and beginner traders.
✔ Non-Repainting Signals – Reliable pivot signals that stay in place after candle close.
🎯 How It Helps You Trade:
-
Detect trend continuation or exhaustion early.
-
Spot high-probability entry and exit points.
-
Combine trend direction (Heikin Ashi) with pivot reversal signals for maximum accuracy.
-
Works for scalping, day trading, swing trading, and long-term investing.
⚙️ Settings & Customization:
-
Adjustable pivot sensitivity.
-
Custom arrow colors.
📈 Best For:
-
Forex Traders
-
Indices & Commodities
-
Cryptocurrencies
-
Stocks & CFDs
🚀 Whether you are a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor, the ChartMaster Heikin Ashi with Pivot Indicator equips you with the tools to trade smarter and more confidently.
👉 Download today and experience a clearer view of the market!