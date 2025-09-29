Heikin Ashi with Pivot

ChartMaster Heikin Ashi with Pivot Indicator for MT5

Take your trading to the next level with ChartMaster Heikin Ashi with Pivot Indicator, a powerful tool that combines the clarity of Heikin Ashi candles with advanced pivot-point analysis. This indicator is designed for traders who want to identify market trends, reversals, and key support/resistance zones with precision.

🔑 Key Features:

Heikin Ashi Visualization – Smooths out market noise for cleaner trend identification.
Automatic Pivot Detection – Highlights potential reversal points with arrows directly on your chart.
Buy & Sell Signals – Green arrows for potential bullish pivots, red arrows for bearish pivots.
Trend Confirmation – Heikin Ashi candles help you filter out false signals and focus on high-probability trades.
Multi-Timeframe Compatibility – Works on all timeframes (M1 to MN1).
User-Friendly Interface – Clean, simple, and optimized for professional and beginner traders.
Non-Repainting Signals – Reliable pivot signals that stay in place after candle close.

🎯 How It Helps You Trade:

  • Detect trend continuation or exhaustion early.

  • Spot high-probability entry and exit points.

  • Combine trend direction (Heikin Ashi) with pivot reversal signals for maximum accuracy.

  • Works for scalping, day trading, swing trading, and long-term investing.

⚙️ Settings & Customization:

  • Adjustable pivot sensitivity.

  • Custom arrow colors.

📈 Best For:

  • Forex Traders

  • Indices & Commodities

  • Cryptocurrencies

  • Stocks & CFDs

🚀 Whether you are a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor, the ChartMaster Heikin Ashi with Pivot Indicator equips you with the tools to trade smarter and more confidently.

👉 Download today and experience a clearer view of the market!


