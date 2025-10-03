Monthly High Low Liquidity Zones

Monthly High & Low Dynamic Range + Liquidity Zones v1.2
Author: KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA

Description:
Transform your market analysis with this powerful indicator that combines:

  • Key Monthly Levels: High, Low, Open, and Close to identify the most important support and resistance zones.

  • Dynamic High/Low Range: Automatically tracks extreme price movements to detect significant market shifts.

  • Liquidity Zones: Visual rectangles showing areas where liquidity is concentrated (Buy/Sell). The thickness and color of these zones are fully customizable for maximum chart visibility.

Suitable for All Symbols and Brokers: Works perfectly on Forex, Stocks, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies.

Key Features:

  • Automatic detection of monthly High, Low, Open, and Close levels.

  • Display of Dynamic High/Low Ranges to track extreme movements.

  • Visual liquidity zones with customizable border thickness and colors.

  • Compatible with all timeframes.

  • Fully configurable settings to adapt the indicator to your trading style.

Indicator Settings:

  • Ref_Timeframe: Reference timeframe for level calculation (default: Monthly).

  • Ref_Shift: Reference candle (0 = last completed candle).

  • LiquidityBuyColor / LiquiditySellColor: Colors for Buy/Sell liquidity zones.

  • LiquidityZoneWidth: Border thickness of liquidity rectangles.

  • Display of High/Low/Open/Close and dynamic ranges on the chart.

Benefits for Traders:

  • Instant visualization of support, resistance, and liquidity zones.

  • Dynamic tracking of extreme movements for more precise entries and exits.

  • Clear, customizable interface suitable for both beginner and professional traders.

  • Enables faster, more informed decisions, reducing analysis errors.

Usage Tips:

  • Apply the indicator to your preferred chart (Forex, Indices, Crypto).

  • Adjust color and width settings for better visibility.

  • Combine with your price action strategies or favorite indicators to confirm entries.

  • Use liquidity zones to identify potential reversal or continuation points.

Reviews:
"This indicator has transformed the way I analyze key market levels. The liquidity zones are clearly visible and help me make faster decisions." – Pro Trader


