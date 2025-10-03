Monthly High Low Liquidity Zones
Monthly High & Low Dynamic Range + Liquidity Zones v1.2
Author: KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA
Description:
Transform your market analysis with this powerful indicator that combines:
-
Key Monthly Levels: High, Low, Open, and Close to identify the most important support and resistance zones.
-
Dynamic High/Low Range: Automatically tracks extreme price movements to detect significant market shifts.
-
Liquidity Zones: Visual rectangles showing areas where liquidity is concentrated (Buy/Sell). The thickness and color of these zones are fully customizable for maximum chart visibility.
Suitable for All Symbols and Brokers: Works perfectly on Forex, Stocks, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies.
Key Features:
-
Automatic detection of monthly High, Low, Open, and Close levels.
-
Display of Dynamic High/Low Ranges to track extreme movements.
-
Visual liquidity zones with customizable border thickness and colors.
-
Compatible with all timeframes.
-
Fully configurable settings to adapt the indicator to your trading style.
Indicator Settings:
-
Ref_Timeframe: Reference timeframe for level calculation (default: Monthly).
-
Ref_Shift: Reference candle (0 = last completed candle).
-
LiquidityBuyColor / LiquiditySellColor: Colors for Buy/Sell liquidity zones.
-
LiquidityZoneWidth: Border thickness of liquidity rectangles.
-
Display of High/Low/Open/Close and dynamic ranges on the chart.
Benefits for Traders:
-
Instant visualization of support, resistance, and liquidity zones.
-
Dynamic tracking of extreme movements for more precise entries and exits.
-
Clear, customizable interface suitable for both beginner and professional traders.
-
Enables faster, more informed decisions, reducing analysis errors.
Usage Tips:
-
Apply the indicator to your preferred chart (Forex, Indices, Crypto).
-
Adjust color and width settings for better visibility.
-
Combine with your price action strategies or favorite indicators to confirm entries.
-
Use liquidity zones to identify potential reversal or continuation points.
