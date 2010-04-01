ETE Detector Head Shoulders Indicator

ETE Detector – Head & Shoulders Indicator

Turn your charts into clear and actionable trading opportunities!

🚀 About the Indicator

The ETE Detector automatically identifies Head & Shoulders (H&S) and Inverse Head & Shoulders (IH&S) patterns — classic trend reversal formations.
No more spending hours searching manually: your analysis becomes fast, accurate, and visual.

💡 What You Get

  • Automatic detection of trend reversal patterns

  • Colored arrows: green 🔺 for buys (Inverse H&S), red 🔻 for sells (H&S)

  • Neckline automatically drawn to highlight breakout zones

  • “●” labels for shoulders and head, clearly visualizing the formation

  • Explanatory text directly on the chart: "H&S – Sell" or "Inverse H&S – Buy"

🎯 Benefits for Traders

  • Save time: no more manual pattern hunting

  • Make better decisions: spot reversals before others

  • Clear visualization: instantly recognize complete patterns

  • Works on any market and timeframe

  • Easily customizable settings for your trading style

⚙️ Customizable Inputs

Parameter Description Default Value
LookBack Number of candles to analyze 300
MinDistance Minimum distance between shoulder and head 5
Tolerance Symmetry tolerance between shoulders (%) 2%
BuyColor Color for Inverse H&S (Buy) Green
SellColor Color for H&S (Sell) Red

📈 How to Use

  1. Add the indicator to your MT5 chart

  2. Observe the arrows, labels, and necklines

  3. Analyze breakout zones to identify buy or sell opportunities

  4. Optionally combine with a trend indicator to filter false signals

✨ Why Choose ETE Detector

  • Ultra-fast and reliable detection

  • Intuitive and professional visualization

  • Perfect for all traders: beginners or experienced

  • Optimize your performance by spotting reversals ahead of others

📞 Support & Contact

  • Author: KOUAME N’DA LEMISSA

  • Email: [your email here]

  • Compatible with MT5 only


Önerilen ürünler
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
Ichimoku Japanese Cloud MS EA MT5
Fernando Gotopo
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a trend strategy that seeks to exploit this characteristic offered by some assets with strong trends. Two positions are placed at market price; one with take profit at a short distance and the other without take profit. Both orders have stop losses, and when the first reaches the take profit on the second position, the stop loss is moved to breakeven. When it is well configured and on the assets it works well, it generates a flat or slightly falling profit graph most of the time, and oc
Moving Average Custom
Danrlei Hornke
Göstergeler
A Média Móvel é um indicador que faz parte da Análise Técnica. Com ela, é possível identificar o equilíbrio dos preços no mercado, observando tendências de alta, neutra ou baixa. Este indicador customizado traz opções extras pera definir o método de cálculo podendo-se esclolher entre SMA,EMA,SSMA,LWMA,JJMA,JurX,ParMA,T3,Vidya,AMA,HULL MA. Também conta com varias opções para escolher o método de cálculo para o preço base a ser usado no cáculo da média.
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Automated Trendlines MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Göstergeler
Trend çizgileri, forex ticaretinde en önemli teknik analiz aracıdır. Ne yazık ki, çoğu tüccar onları doğru şekilde çizmez. Otomatik Trend Çizgileri göstergesi, piyasaların trend hareketini görselleştirmenize yardımcı olan ciddi tüccarlar için profesyonel bir araçtır. İki tür Trend Çizgisi, Boğa Trend Çizgisi ve Ayı Trend Çizgisi vardır. Yükseliş trendinde, Forex trend çizgisi, fiyat hareketinin en düşük salınım noktalarından geçer. En az iki "en düşük düşük"ü birleştirmek, bir trend çizgisi o
Mac Binary Options Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Göstergeler
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals MT5, hızlı hareket eden piyasalarda doğru ve gerçek zamanlı sinyaller talep eden Scalper'lar, Günlük Yatırımcılar ve Swing Yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, yeniden boyama yapmayan yüksek performanslı bir ticaret göstergesidir. Usman Zabir (UZFX-LABS) tarafından geliştirilen bu gösterge, fiyat hareket analizi, trend onayı ve akıllı filtrelemeyi birleştirerek tüm döviz çiftleri ve zaman dilimlerinde yüksek olasılıklı alım ve satım sinyalleri üretir. Diğer tüm MT4/
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Göstergeler
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Hunter Spike
Jaime Humberto Gomez Arias
Göstergeler
Hunter Spike This indicator consists of two regression channels calibrated with the current movement of the synthetic index algorithm, for any Deriv or Weltrade broker. Each channel has a signal, a target that alerts us when the price touches them, indicating buys on booms or gains and sells on crashes or pains. -configuration for booms or gains: Channel zone 1 (30) Channel zone 2 (0) -configuration for crashes or pains: Channel zone 1 (100) Channel zone 2 (70) Zones freely configurable by
MarketMagnet
Kelly Adediran Raymond
Göstergeler
Are you ready to take your trading journey to new heights? Look no further than MarketMagnet, this groundbreaking indicator designed to propel your trading success with excitement and accuracy. Powered by the convergence of Momentum and CCI (Commodity Channel Index), MarketMagnet equips traders with the ultimate tool to determine direction and entry prices for a wide range of recommended currency pairs and instruments. It is designed for traders seeking to scalp for a few pips on lower timeframe
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Göstergeler
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Göstergeler
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Volume Prices Universal
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
Looking for reliable levels on a price chart? Already tired of searching for similar indicators? Are the levels not working out as they should? Then this is the indicator for you. Volume Prices Universal is a reliable indicator of horizontal volumes. What does it show? First of all, the main idea of ​​the indicator is to display at which price mark the price has been for the longest time. Thus, the display of price volumes on the price chart is formed. With the help of which you can very simpl
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Göstergeler
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
ShiftedPriceDensity
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
ShiftedPriceDensity   — Professional Price Density Indicator with Shifted Historical Levels Input parameters Depth 100 Starting depth   TopLevelsToShow 1 Levels in each set   NumberOfShifts 10 Number of sets   ShiftSpacing 20 Shift step between sets   PriceStep 0.0001 Minimum price difference between levels   PriceSource PRICE_CLOSE Source price type   LevelColor clrDodgerBlue Level line color   LevelWidth 2 Level line thickness   Prefix "" Object prefix for naming   ShiftedPriceDensity   is an
RSI Arrows Profesional
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
RSI Arrows Professional v1.00 Advanced Technical Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview RSI Arrows Professional is a sophisticated technical indicator that combines the power of the traditional RSI (Relative Strength Index) with an intelligent directional signal system. Designed specifically for traders looking to identify optimal entry and exit points in the market, this indicator implements conservative trading strategies based on momentum analysis. Key Features Conservative Signal Strategy
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Göstergeler
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Enhanced Heiken Ashi Window Version
David Ben Svaiter
Göstergeler
HAshi-E, Heiken-Ashi sinyallerini analiz etmenin gelişmiş bir yoludur. Brifing: Heiken-Ashi özellikle kısa vadeli dalgalanmaları filtreleme kabiliyeti nedeniyle değerlidir, bu da onu trendleri belirlemek ve takip etmek için tercih edilen bir araç haline getirir, giriş ve çıkış noktalarına ilişkin karar vermeye yardımcı olur ve yanlış sinyaller ile gerçek trend dönüşlerini ayırt etmeye yardımcı olur. Geleneksel mum grafiklerinin aksine, Heiken-Ashi mumları önceki çubukların ortalama değerleri
Advanced Stochastic Scalper MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
4.1 (10)
Göstergeler
Advanced Stochastic Scalper MT5, popüler Stokastik Osilatöre dayalı profesyonel bir göstergedir. Advanced Stochastic Scalper, dinamik aşırı alım ve aşırı satım seviyelerine sahip bir osilatör iken, standart Stokastik Osilatörde bu seviyeler statiktir ve değişmez. Bu, Advanced Stochastic Scalper'ın sürekli değişen pazara uyum sağlamasına olanak tanır. Bir al veya sat sinyali göründüğünde, grafikte bir ok çizilir ve zamanında bir pozisyon açmanıza ve her zaman bilgisayarınızın başında oturmaktan k
GannTools
issam rahhal sabour
Göstergeler
GannTools Indicator The GannTools Indicator is a powerful trading tool inspired by W.D. Gann's strategies. This indicator provides traders with dynamic support and resistance levels, trend analysis, and key price patterns using Gann angles and cycles. Key Features: Customizable Gann Fans, Angles, and Cycles for precise market analysis. Automatic identification of key price levels and trend directions. Works on all timeframes and instruments for flexible trading strategies. Integrated visualiza
Enhanced Heiken Ashi Indicator
David Ben Svaiter
Göstergeler
HAshi-E is an enhanced way to analyze Heiken-Ashi signals. Briefing: Heiken-Ashi is particularly valued for its ability to filter out short-term volatility, making it a preferred tool for identifying and following trends, helps in decision-making regarding entry and exit points, and assists in distinguishing between false signals and genuine trend reversals. Unlike traditional candlestick charts, Heiken-Ashi candles are calculated using average values of previous bars, creating a smoother, mo
Convergence Divergence Indicator
Samran Aslam
Göstergeler
Divergence Detection: The indicator is designed to identify divergences between the price movement and the Stochastics oscillator. This can help traders spot potential trend reversals or trend continuation opportunities. Early Warning System: By capturing divergences, the Stochastics Divergence Indicator can provide an early warning of possible market turning points. This allows traders to take timely action and make informed decisions. Versatility: The indicator can be applied to various finan
Max Min Reversal Arrows MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
Max Min Reversal Arrows MT5 - an arrow reversal indicator for predicting price movement. The indicator is built on the support and resistance levels at the local lows and highs of the price. Product features Arrows appear on the current candle. The indicator does not redraw. Can be used on all time frames and trading instruments. Recommended timeframes to use M30, H1, H4. The dotted lines are the support and resistance levels within the signal. Price movement from these levels means a reversa
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Binary Options Premium V8
Md Meraz Mahmud
Göstergeler
Hello My Dear Friend, im introduce about Binary Option Premium V8 it work, all currency pair 1 minute time frame, 1-5 minute expire 100% non repaint, no delay signal Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?  W
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Göstergeler
MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
Strong Candle2
Roberto Tavares
Göstergeler
Strong Candle Indicates the size of each candlestick with the text value above it and indicates which candlestick has a body larger than the one specified in the parameters in percentage, that is, a strong candlestick (between Size_Min and Size_Max) with at least x% of body. The candlestick size is placed in the buffer and that is the buy or sell indication, where: value > 0 = bullish candle or value < 0 bearish candle, value = 0 means no indication (the candle did not match the desired pattern
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
Göstergeler
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Go Way TREND
Ywsf Hsyn Hmad Alrsh
Göstergeler
Trendle hareket edin. Evet, ister alım ister satış olsun, 15 dakikalık bir çerçevede giriş sinyalini bekleyin ve sinyalin 30 dakikalık bir çerçevede görünüp görünmediğini kontrol edin (bazen sinyalin görünmesi bir saat veya daha uzun sürebilir. Geri dönebilirsiniz) 15 dakikalık çerçeveye geçin ve 30 dakikalık çerçeveye dönün ve ana sinyal sizin için görünene kadar bunu tekrarlayın. 30 dakikalık çerçeve üzerinde sinyal belirirse fiyatla girin ve çizim çizgisi değiştiğinde kar alınır. , kar rezer
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yü
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Göstergeler
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Göstergeler
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Göstergeler
BigPlayerRange – MT5 için En İyi Gösterge BigPlayerRange , MetaTrader 5 üzerinde Mini Endeks ve Mini Dolar için en iyi gösterge olarak kabul edilir. Bu güçlü araç, büyük oyuncuların stratejik faaliyet alanlarını vurgulayarak kurumsal teknik analizde yüksek hassasiyet sunar. BigPlayerRange Nasıl Kullanılır: Gösterge, alış bölgelerini (yeşil çizgi) ve satış bölgelerini (kırmızı çizgi) gösterir. Fiyat bu alanların dışına kapandığında trend oluşma olasılığı yüksektir. Yeşil çizginin üzerinde
MatadorGate
Metin Erkamoglu
Göstergeler
MATADOR Signal Suite — Quant Pro v3.57 (Indicator) Signal-only • Chart Overlay + Alerts (Popup/Push/JSON) • SMC+ (OB/FVG/BOS) + PA + HTF EMA • M1 - M5 XAUUSD, EURUSD ... focused, multi-symbol ready MATADOR_v3_57_User_Manual_Multilingual & Strategy Tester  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fnR-uAx6GnoDai5YnYMwF5WIvsHlE39j?usp=sharing What is it? MATADOR is a multi-layer signal indicator with institutional-grade filtering. It does not open trades; instead it draws a trade plan (ENTRY/SL/TP1
Gann Swing Structure MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on the mathematics of the great trader W.D. Ganna. With its help, you can easily find strong levels by analyzing swings to find the optimal entry point. The indicator works on all instruments and all timeframes. The indicator is fully manual and has control buttons. All you need to do is press the NEW button, a segment will appear, which you can place on any movement, swing or even 1 candle that you want to analyze. By placing the segment, press the OK button. A grid (th
TPTSyncX
Arief
Göstergeler
ÜCRETSİZ AUX Göstergesini, EA desteğini ve tam kılavuzu alın, lütfen ziyaret edin – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Trend'i Belirle. Deseni Oku. Girişi Zamanla. 30 Saniyede 3 Adım! Kolayca işlem yapın — analiz gerektirmez, Akıllı yardımcınız iş akışınızı basitleştirmeye hazır Artık grafik yüklemesi yok. Akıllı yönelim tespiti ile güvenle işlem yapın. Tüm para birimleri, kripto, hisse senetleri, metaller, endeksler ve herhangi bir zaman dilimi ile uyumludur. Sadece tıklayın ve yürütün
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Göstergemiz, piyasada ilgi gösterilen bölgeleri vurgular ve ardından emir birikim bölgelerini gösterir. Büyük ölçekli bir emir defteri (order book) gibi çalışır. Bu, büyük sermaye için geliştirilmiş bir göstergedir. Performansı olağanüstüdür. Piyasada ne tür bir ilgi olursa olsun, onu görürsünüz . (Bu, tamamen yeniden yazılmış ve otomatikleştirilmiş bir versiyondur – artık manuel analiz gerekmez.) İşlem Hızı (Transaction Speed) , piyasada büyük emirlerin nerede ve ne zaman biriktiğini gösteren v
Gann Price Level MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Gann Zone Pro MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
This indicator identifies and displays zones, as it were areas of strength, where the price will unfold. The indicator can work on any chart, any instrument, at any timeframe. The indicator has two modes. The indicator is equipped with a control panel with buttons for convenience and split into two modes. Manual mode: To work with manual mode, you need to press the NEW button, a segment will appear. This segment is stretched over the movement and the LVL button is pressed. The level is displayed
Support Resistance Peaks Indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
SupportResistancePeaks Indicator indicator - is the combination of dynamic support/resitance and price action pattern. As a rule support/resistance indicators uses already calculated, history levels. The most disadvantage of this method - new(incomming) levels always are not the same as were on history, in other words accuracy is not so high as expected. My indicator is looking for dynamic/live levels that are forming right now after trend lost it's power and choppy market starts. As a rule exac
Jeslyn MT5
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Göstergeler
Bu, hem bir kafa derisi sistemi olarak hem de çok güçlü bir ivme kazanma stratejisi olarak Forex manual tüccarlarına, İkili opsiyon tüccarlarına veya otomasyon ticaretinde Universal EA'lar tarafından kullanılacak çok amaçlı bir sis temper. Bu, hem bir kafa derisi sistemi olarak hem de çok güçlü bir ivme kazanma stratejisi olarak Forex manual tüccarlarına, İkili opsiyon tüccarlarına veya otomasyon ticaretinde Universal EA'lar tarafından kullanılacak çok amaçlı bir sis temper. Jeslyn, yıllarca
Bullhouse Marketprofile
Luiz Vinicius Pereira Rocha -
Göstergeler
Bullhouse MarketProfile Description The MarketProfile indicator collects and distributes traded volume at different price levels, creating a horizontal histogram that highlights areas of institutional interest. How it helps in trading It helps traders identify strong support and resistance zones, balance areas, and points of control (POC), offering insights into where the market participants are most active. ️ How to use Set the desired range of candles or session. The indicator will
IVISTscalp5
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (6)
Göstergeler
What's new about iVISTscalp5 forecast indicator (Version 10)? iVISTscalp5 is a unique nonlinear forecasting for a week ahead system for any financial instrument which executes fast scalping using time levels. iVISTscalp5 is a tool for easy study and understanding of financial market. 1) iVISTscalp5 forecast indicator has been completely rewritten into another programming language (C++), which has accelerated data loading and processing. As a result, a different graphical display of forecasts
Reversal ALGO
Muhammad Abdullah Bhatti
Göstergeler
Reversal Algo – Piyasa Tersine Dönüş Analizi için Teknik Gösterge Reversal Algo, yatırımcılara piyasa trendlerindeki olası dönüş noktalarını belirlemelerine yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir teknik göstergedir. Geçmiş fiyat verilerini titizlikle analiz ederek, piyasa momentumunun değişebileceğine işaret eden önemli zirve ve dip seviyelerini tespit eder. Bu gösterge, grafiklerde net ve belirgin görsel sinyaller sunarak trendlerin tersine dönebileceği kilit bölgeleri belirlemenize yardı
Binary Options Momentum Signals Mt5
Majeed Odubela
Göstergeler
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Momentum System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
Advance GannAngles MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles and Percentage together Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45) : Eight unit of price for one unit of time - considered the most i
Non Repaint Trend Bands MetaTrader 5
Ravshan Chuliev
Göstergeler
Channel Trend Bands – A Comprehensive Indicator for Market Analysis MetaTrader 4 Version Simple to Use, Effective in Application User-Friendly and Suitable for All Traders This indicator stands out due to its straightforward functionality. Whether you're a beginner exploring the market or an experienced trader refining your strategy, this tool offers valuable insights. Using a   Triangular Moving Average (TMA)   with additional   ATR-based bands , it provides structured market data to support w
Multi Timeframe BB Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
Göstergeler
Çoklu Zaman Dilimi Bollinger Bantları Göstergesi MQL5 için Çoklu Zaman Dilimi Bollinger Bantları göstergemizle işlem analizinizi geliştirin! Bu güçlü araç, aynı dönem ayarını kullanarak beş farklı zaman diliminde Bollinger Bantlarını aynı anda görselleştirmenizi sağlar. Piyasa oynaklığı ve potansiyel trend dönüşleri hakkında bir bakışta daha net bir anlayış edinin. Çoklu zaman dilimi analizinizi basitleştirin ve daha bilinçli işlem kararları verin.
Ershov 38 parrots MT5
Aleksei Ershov
Göstergeler
The indicator is designed to close positions on the market in time. For example: to take profits ahead of schedule if the price has not reached TakeProfit, and the market is turning around. The indicator analyzes the momentum, not the trend. He does not give any information about the trend. The indicator is well suited for finding divergence. The Ershov 38 Parrots indicator dynamically adjusts to the market and detects price movement impulses of medium and high amplitude. It almost does not rea
Ultra short Second level Tick Candlestick Chart
Chuan Yu Qiu
Göstergeler
The Second-Level Tick Candlestick Generator is a professional-grade MT5 indicator tool specifically designed for high-frequency trading and short-term scalping. It can convert raw tick data into highly customizable second-level candlestick charts in real-time, helping traders accurately capture micro-market fluctuations and optimize entry and exit timing. This tool provides clear chart displays, allowing you to more intuitively identify price action patterns and improve trading decision efficien
Trend Compass MT5
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
Göstergeler
Trend Compass: All-in-One Trend Tracking The Trend Compass indicator is a sophisticated yet user-friendly trading tool designed for both novice and experienced traders. By combining multiple technical analysis approaches into one comprehensive package, it eliminates the need for multiple indicators cluttering your charts. Key Features: Multiple analysis modes including VSA for effort/result evaluation Dynamic trailing stops using fractal levels Seven color visualization options for clear market
XCalper TFO
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
Göstergeler
This oscillator was developed exclusively by xCalper in 2015 based on moving averages calculations to indicate and try predicting oversold and overbought levels. The fast line (white, by default) oscillates basically between values -0.5 (oversold) and +0.5 (overbought). Whenever this line crosses upward value -0.5, it means an oversold price level. When it crosses downward value +0.5, it means an overbought price level. When fast line crosses value 0.0 and returns, it is a strong pull-back indic
Smooth price for Monarch
Konstantin Gruzdev
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Smooth Price technical indicator is used for plotting a smoothed line as close to the price of the financial instrument as possible, and serves to eliminate its noise components. The indicator is part of the Monarch trading system, but here it is presented as an independent technical analysis tool. The indicator is based on the cluster digital filter , which, unlike the ClusterSMA , is applied directly to the price time series. Smooth Price does not redraw (except the very last, zero bar) an
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Göstergeler
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Canal H Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Göstergeler
Türkçe – Canal H Pro Adı: Canal H Pro – Destek, Direnç ve Breakout Kısa Açıklama: Premium gösterge, üç dinamik çizgi (yüksek, düşük, orta) ve kırılmalarda otomatik BUY/SELL okları ile. Breakout, Range ve trend takip stratejileri için ideal. Ayrıntılı Açıklama: Kırmızı (Yüksek) → dinamik direnç Mavi (Düşük) → dinamik destek Sarı (Orta) → denge ve trend filtresi Grafik üzerinde otomatik BUY/SELL sinyalleri Periyot ve renkler özelleştirilebilir Tüm stratejiler ve zaman dilimleri ile uyumlu Cana
NuageTrend Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Göstergeler
Nuage Trend Pro – Trend Takibi & Kijun Sinyalleri Nuage Trend Pro , MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilmiş ileri düzey bir göstergedir. Güçlü piyasa trendlerini hızlıca tespit eder ve Kijun kesişimleri ile optimal giriş noktalarını belirler. Grafiklerinizi net ve görsel olarak anlaşılır haritalara dönüştürerek, doğru ve güvenli işlem yapmanızı sağlar. Temel Özellikler Otomatik Kijun kesişim algılama : fiyatın temel çizgiyi geçtiği kritik anları anında gösterir. Dinamik trend bulutu : piyasa yönün
Weekly Levels Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Göstergeler
Türkçe (Turc) – Weekly Levels Pro Weekly Levels Pro – Haftalık Ana Seviyeler MetaTrader 5 için basit ama güçlü bir göstergedir ve her haftanın en önemli dört işlem seviyesini otomatik olarak gösterir: Haftalık Zirve (Weekly High) → doğal direnç seviyesi Haftalık Dip (Weekly Low) → doğal destek seviyesi Haftalık Açılış (Weekly Open) → trend referans noktası Haftalık Kapanış (Weekly Close) → boğa veya ayı gücünün göstergesi Ana Özellikler: Yeni haftanın başında otomatik güncelleme Grafik
Pin Bar Pro v1
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Göstergeler
Pin Bar Pro v1.0 – MQL5 Göstergesi Açıklama: Pin Bar Pro, MetaTrader 5 için profesyonel bir göstergedir ve Pin Bar mumlarını otomatik olarak tespit eder, piyasadaki dönüşleri öngörmenize yardımcı olur. Mavi ok → Alış sinyali Kırmızı ok → Satış sinyali Özellikler: Pin Bar otomatik tespiti Özelleştirilebilir oklar ( Arrow_Up_Code , Arrow_Down_Code ) Dikey offset ayarı ( Arrow_Offset_Pts ) Tüm semboller ve zaman dilimlerinde çalışır Parametreler: Parametre Açıklama Varsayılan Arrow_Up_Code Alış ok
Monthly Levels Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Göstergeler
TÜRKÇE – Monthly Levels Pro v1.0 En İyi Aylık Piyasa Seviyeleri Göstergesi Önemli piyasa bölgelerini anında takip edin. Monthly Levels Pro , uzun vadeli trendleri analiz etmenize ve aylık mumun High, Low, Open ve Close seviyelerini otomatik göstererek kritik destek ve direnç noktalarını hızlıca görmenizi sağlar. Avantajlar: Anında analiz Akıllı trading Net görselleştirme Esnek kullanım Basit ve etkili Uyumluluk: MT5, tüm zaman dilimleri
Monthly Levels et Pin Bar Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Göstergeler
Indicator Monthly Levels + Pin Bar Pro Description The Monthly Levels + Pin Bar Pro indicator combines the power of monthly key levels (High, Low, Open, Close) with automatic detection of Price Action reversal patterns (Pin Bars) . Designed for technical and institutional traders, it helps anticipate market reaction zones and generates clear visual signals directly on the chart. Main Features Automatic monthly levels : High, Low, Open, Close. Pin Bar detection (bullish & bearish) in r
Yearly Levels Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Göstergeler
10️⃣ Türkçe (Turkish) Sürüm: 1.0 Geliştirici: KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Tür: Teknik Gösterge / Yıllık Fiyat Seviyeleri Açıklama: Yearly Levels Pro v1.0, KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA tarafından geliştirilmiş güçlü bir göstergedir. Belirli bir yılın Açılış, Yüksek, Düşük ve Kapanış fiyatlarını otomatik olarak hesaplar ve bunları grafik üzerinde renkli yatay çizgilerle gösterir. Özellikler: High (Kırmızı), Low (Mavi), Open (Yeşil), Close (Turuncu) Year_Shift ile yıl seçimi Tüm enstrü
Quarterly Levels Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Göstergeler
Turkish Version (Türkiye) Quarterly Levels Pro v1.0 – Ticari Bildirim Ürün Adı: Quarterly Levels Pro v1.0 Geliştirici: KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA Versiyon: 1.0 Açıklama: Quarterly Levels Pro , KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA tarafından geliştirilmiş profesyonel bir MetaTrader 5 göstergesidir ve otomatik olarak bir çeyrek dönemin High, Low, Open ve Close seviyelerini gösterir. Bu, trader’ların grafikte kritik destek ve direnç bölgelerini net bir şekilde görselleştirmelerini sağlar ve orta vadeli işlem kararları
Multi Timeframe Levels Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Göstergeler
Türkçe (Turc) Açıklama Multi-Timeframe Levels Pro v1.0 grafik üzerinde otomatik olarak Günlük, Aylık, Üç Aylık ve Yıllık seviyeleri (High, Low, Open, Close) çizer. Destek, direnç ve breakout bölgelerini belirlemek için mükemmeldir. Özellikler Otomatik gösterim: Daily / Monthly / Quarterly / Yearly High, Low, Open, Close için renkli çizgiler Geçmiş dönemleri analiz etmek için Shift parametresi Tüm piyasalarda çalışır: Forex, Endeksler, Emtialar, Hisseler, Kripto Hafif ve hızlı – Price Action, Swi
Marubozu Pro MT5
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Göstergeler
Commercial Description – Marubozu Pro (MT5) Description Marubozu Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects Marubozu candles (bullish and bearish) directly on your chart. It helps traders identify strong market momentum where buyers or sellers take full control, by displaying clear visual arrows for buy and sell signals. This tool is designed to be simple, effective, and fast , perfect for manual trading or as a filter in automated strategies. Key Features
Fusion Monthly Levels PinBar Marubozu
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Göstergeler
Fusion Monthly Levels + PinBar + Marubozu Açıklama Bu benzersiz gösterge, üç güçlü teknik analiz aracını tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Aylık Seviyeler (High, Low, Open, Close) – önemli destek ve direnç bölgelerini belirlemek için. PinBar Tespiti – fiyat reddini gösteren güvenilir bir dönüş mum modeli. Marubozu Tespiti – güçlü trend mumları ile yönlü momentum gösterir. Bu birleşim sayesinde, görsel, kapsamlı ve hızlı tepki veren bir piyasa tahmin aracına sahip olursunuz. Avantajlar Kurum
ABCD Lemissa Monthly PinBar Marubozu Indicator
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Göstergeler
ABCD Lemissa + Aylık Seviyeler + PinBar + Marubozu Açıklama Bu gösterge, birden fazla güçlü aracı birleştirerek piyasayı görsel olarak analiz etmenizi sağlar: ABCD Lemissa – ABCD yapısını otomatik olarak algılar ve A, B, C, D noktalarını, destek/direnç bölgelerini ve alım/satım oklarını gösterir. Aylık Seviyeler (Monthly Levels) – Aylık mumların High, Low, Open, Close seviyelerini göstererek önemli bölgeleri belirler. PinBar & Marubozu – PinBar mumları (dönüş sinyalleri) ve Marubozu mumları (
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt