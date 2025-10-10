AUTO FIBONACCI MULTI-TIMEFRAME TOOLKIT

Technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci levels for 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly sessions.

AUTOMATIC FIBONACCI RETRACEMENTS (7 CLASSIC LEVELS):

- 0.0% (Previous session Low - support level)

- 23.6% (Fibonacci Golden Ratio - early entry level)

- 38.2% (Strong retracement level)

- 50.0% (Key pivot level highlighted in YELLOW - market equilibrium)

- 61.8% (Main Golden Ratio - critical decision level)

- 78.6% (Deep retracement level)

- 100.0% (Previous session High - resistance level)





INTELLIGENT EXTENSIONS (AUTO-ACTIVATED):

- Positive Extensions: 200%, 300%, 400% (when price breaks above 100%)

- Negative Extensions: -100%, -200%, -300% (when price breaks below 0%)

- Extensions only appear when relevant - keeps chart clean





INTUITIVE INTERFACE WITH BUTTONS:

- On-screen buttons for instant timeframe switching

- Selection automatically saved per symbol

- Design specially optimized for 4H timeframe





ADVANCED VISUAL INDICATORS:

- Vertical lines marking the start of each new session

- Previous closing line with dynamic colors (green=bullish, red=bearish)

- Dynamic colors based on time price spends above/below each level

- Fully customizable price and percentage labels





TOTAL CUSTOMIZATION CONTROL

FIBONACCI LEVELS:

- Enable/disable each level individually

- Customize exact values for each Fibonacci percentage

- Unique colors for each level (including all extensions)

- Adjustable line width per level (50% highlighted by default)





VERTICAL LINES AND SESSIONS:

- Toggle session start markers on/off

- Customizable color and width

- Show up to 10 historical sessions simultaneously





CLOSING LINE:

- Enable/disable previous session closing line

- Dynamic colors based on direction (bullish/bearish)

- Customizable price labels

- Adjustable line width





TECHNICAL FEATURES

CALCULATION PRECISION:

- Calculation based on historical session highs/lows

- No repainting on closed sessions

- Real-time updates only on current session

- Compatible with all chart timeframes





PERFORMANCE CHARACTERISTICS:

- Optimized performance across all timeframes

- Efficient graphic objects management

- Stable operation across multiple symbols





PERSISTENT MEMORY:

- Configuration automatically saved per symbol

- Selected timeframe maintained when switching instruments

- Custom parameters preserved between sessions

- Bars processing limit (up to 5000 bars)

- Intelligent memory management





FIBONACCI LEVELS REFERENCE

LEVEL DESCRIPTIONS:

- 0% and 100%: Session boundary levels

- 23.6% and 78.6%: Outer retracement levels

- 38.2% and 61.8%: Common retracement levels

- 50%: Mid-level reference point

EXTENSION LEVELS:

- Positive extensions (200%, 300%, 400%) appear when price exceeds 100%

- Negative extensions (-100%, -200%, -300%) appear when price falls below 0%





TIMEFRAME OPTIONS:

- 4H: Four-hour session analysis

- DAILY: Daily session analysis

- WEEKLY: Weekly session analysis

- MONTHLY: Monthly session analysis





INSTALLATION AND USAGE

INITIAL SETUP:

1. Load indicator on any chart

2. Select desired timeframe with on-screen buttons

3. Customize colors and levels according to strategy

4. Levels generate automatically from historical data





SUGGESTED SETTINGS:

- Enable dynamic colors for visualization

- Keep 50% highlighted in yellow as reference

- Enable vertical lines for session clarity

- Use 10 - 20 historical sessions to avoid chart saturation





FULL COMPATIBILITY:

- All Forex pairs, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies

- All brokers and MetaTrader 5 platforms

- Works on any chart timeframe

- Free Updates



