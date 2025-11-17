Enigma 112

Enigma 112 Indicator - User Manual
🚀 Enigma 112 Indicator

Complete User Manual - Ultimate Trading Solution

📋 Introduction

The Enigma 112 is a comprehensive multi-timeframe trading indicator that combines advanced technical analysis concepts including Tesla 3-6-9 Gates, Huddleston Theory, PO3 Dealing Ranges, and sophisticated risk management systems.

🎯 Tesla 3-6-9 Gates

Based on Nikola Tesla's vortex mathematics for precise support and resistance levels

📊 Huddleston Theory

Volume-based market structure analysis for institutional level identification

⚡ PO3 Dealing Ranges

Price oscillation and institutional level detection for accurate entries

🔧 Installation Guide

1 Download the File

Download the Enigma_112.mq5 file to your computer

2 Install in MetaTrader 5

Navigate to: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Indicators and paste the file

3 Compile the Indicator

Restart MT5 or right-click in Navigator → Refresh, then drag the indicator to your chart

4 Configure Settings

Adjust parameters according to your trading style and risk tolerance

// Recommended Initial Settings for Day Trading:
TradingPreset = PRESET_DAY_TRADER;
RiskPerTrade = 1.0; // 1% risk per trade
ShowTeslaGates = true;
EnableTradingSignals = true;

✨ Key Features

🎯 Tesla Gates System (3-6-9)

Automatically calculates support/resistance levels based on Tesla's vortex mathematics with dynamic multipliers.

Parameter Description Recommended Value
ShowTeslaGates Display Tesla Gate levels on chart true
TeslaMultiplierMode Auto or manual multiplier calculation MULTIPLIER_AUTO
TeslaLinesAbove/Below Number of gate levels each direction 9

⚡ Signal Generation

Smart signal system with confidence scoring and multi-timeframe confirmation.

🟢 Strong Buy Signal

80-100% confidence level with multiple indicator confluence

🟡 Moderate Buy

60-79% confidence with good technical alignment

🔴 Strong Sell Signal

80-100% confidence with bearish confluence

🎯 Trading Strategies

Strategy 1: Tesla Gate Bounce

Buy when price touches Tesla support gate, sell at resistance gate with volume confirmation.

💡 Pro Tip: Wait for price to touch the Tesla Gate level and show reversal candlestick patterns before entering.

Strategy 2: Multi-Confluence Trading

Trade when multiple indicators align at the same price level with high confidence scores.

Strategy 3: PO3 Range Breakout

Enter trades when price breaks PO3 ranges with volume confirmation and follow-through.

Market Condition Recommended Strategy Risk Adjustment
High Volatility Reduce position size, use wider stops 0.5% risk per trade
Low Volatility Increase position size, tighter stops 1.5% risk per trade
Trending Market Follow trend direction Normal risk parameters

🛡️ Risk Management

Position Sizing Formula

Position Size = (Account Size × Risk Per Trade) / (Stop Loss Distance × Point Value)

Essential Rules

⚠️ Critical Rules:
  • Never risk more than 1-2% per trade
  • Always use recommended Stop Loss from indicator
  • Minimum Risk/Reward ratio: 1:1.5
  • Adjust position size based on market volatility

Signal Confidence Levels

Confidence % Rating Action Position Size
80-100% 🚨 High Strong trade signal Full position
60-79% ⚠️ Medium Good opportunity 75% position
40-59% 📊 Low Trade with caution 50% position
<40% ❌ Weak Avoid trading No trade

📞 Support & Contact

Email: issamrahhal@tutanota.com | Version: 1.00 | Compatibility: MetaTrader 5

Disclaimer: Trading financial markets involves risk. The Enigma 112 indicator is a tool for analysis and should not be considered as financial advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
