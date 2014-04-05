Marubozu Pro MT5

🔹 Description

Marubozu Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects Marubozu candles (bullish and bearish) directly on your chart.

It helps traders identify strong market momentum where buyers or sellers take full control, by displaying clear visual arrows for buy and sell signals.

This tool is designed to be simple, effective, and fast, perfect for manual trading or as a filter in automated strategies.

🔹 Key Features

✅ Real-time detection of bullish and bearish Marubozu candles.

✅ Clear visual signals with colored arrows : Blue = Buy (Bullish Marubozu) Red = Sell (Bearish Marubozu)

✅ Fully customizable parameters : Vertical arrow offset. Wingdings codes for choosing your icons. Maximum wick ratio ( WickMaxRatio ).

✅ Clean and optimized code , no unnecessary logs.

✅ Works with all timeframes and all instruments (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Cryptos).

🔹 Benefits for Traders

🎯 Instantly spot strong momentum candles.

🚀 Improve speed and accuracy in your trading decisions.

🔍 Use as a confirmation tool or a standalone indicator .

⚡ Lightweight and fast, does not slow down your platform.

🔹 Parameters

Arrow_Up_Code → Wingdings code for Buy arrow (default: 233).

Arrow_Down_Code → Wingdings code for Sell arrow (default: 234).

Arrow_Offset_Pts → Arrow offset in points above/below the candle.

WickMaxRatio → Maximum wick ratio compared to candle size (default: 0.05 = 5%).

🔹 Recommended Usage

Combine Marubozu Pro with support/resistance, Fibonacci, or Price Action setups.

Use as a trend confirmation or for breakout entries .

Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading.

🔹 Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Instruments: Forex, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies

Timeframes: All (M1 → MN1)

👉 Marubozu Pro is a must-have tool for every trader who wants to harness the power of Japanese candlestick patterns in their strategy!