MT5 Forecast System

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

+++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version --> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Hallo Trader,

This is a simple strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout.

At the moment of Breakout the system draws three target levels and a retrace level. Optimal Trade Entry is at Retrace Level.

The key of the system is the detection of the breakout bar indicated in green/blue (UP) or red (DOWN).

Optimal trades start at the retrace level, however this level is not always triggered.

System works for every forex pair and timeframe (period).

Includes pop-up alerts and smartphone notifications.

Please private message me for any question, additional guidance & extra indicators that I use.

Do not hesitate to get familiar with the system in using the EURUSD only version under this link 

Happy Trading to You! Peter


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Göstergeler
Bu, Breakout ve FIBONACCI seviyelerine dayanan basit bir stratejidir. Bir kopuşun ardından, ya piyasa doğrudan 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru ilerlemeye devam ediyor veya %50 seviyesine geri döner (düzeltme olarak da adlandırılır) ve ardından büyük olasılıkla başlangıç yönünde 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru harekete devam eder. Sistemin anahtarı yeşil (YUKARI TREND) veya kırmızı (AŞAĞI TREND) dikdörtgen nesneyle gösterilen kırılma çubuğunun tespitidir. Kırılma anında fibonacci hede
Optimal Entry
Peter Maggen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Hi Trader, ================================================================================ If you like my indicator, please do not hesitate to give a review and/or comment. Thank you! ================================================================================ This indicator draws trade entry zone and target levels based on the levels of the previous day. A blue zone (BUY) or red zone (SELL) is drawn and two targets. The optimal trade entry value is also indicated. A second gray zone is
FREE
MT5 Forecast System GIFT
Peter Maggen
Göstergeler
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ FREE VERSION - EURUSD ONLY +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Please add PREFIX and/or SUFFIX via settings if your Broker Chart Symbol is different (e.g. suffix = .r). +++ This is forecast system. On the moment of the breakout/forecast: the indicator draws retrace zone (yellow) and three targets. The levels act as support and resistance. It can be used on all timeframes/periods. For the higher timeframes (H4, H1, M30) it's better to engage at Optimal Entry Level.
FREE
Forecast System Gift
Peter Maggen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
--- FREE VERSION - WORKS ONY ON EURUSD ------------------------------------------------------------------- This is a unique breakout strategy that is used for determination of the next short term trend/move. The full system is available on MQL5 under the name "Forecast System". Here is the link -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104166?source=Site Backtest is not possible, because calculations are done based on the data of all timeframes/periods. Therefore I propose you use the technolo
FREE
Forecast Scanner
Peter Maggen
Göstergeler
This is a trend scanner that uses the Forecast System technology. Link to the FREE version of the   Forecast System  -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110085?source=Site It scans up to 30 pairs for having an oversight of trending pairs and reversals. With this system you make every day about 10 profitable trades. The scanning comes with popup alert feature and mobile phone notifications. The scanner is free of charge for those who bought or rented the Forecast System. Please contact me
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt