Frontier Pivots

FRONTIER PIVOTS - Geometric Levels Indicator

This indicator plots support and resistance levels/ranges on the chart using mathematical calculations. It helps traders identify potential price reaction zones based on geometric patterns.

Main Features:

  • Automatically calculates and displays key price levels

  • Plots both support and resistance lines

  • Uses daily price data for level calculation

  • Clean visual presentation with different colors for different level types

  • No repainting - levels remain static once calculated

Input Parameters:

  • Trading Timeframe: Timeframe for level calculation (recommended: M1 or M5)

  • Level Colors: Customize colors for different angle types

  • Line Style: Adjust line thickness and style for better visibility

Advantages:

  • Provides visual reference points for potential support and resistance

  • Helps identify price zones where market may react

  • Works on any financial instrument

  • Easy to use with minimal configuration required

  • Lightweight and doesn't slow down the trading platform

How to Use:

  1. Apply the indicator to any chart

  2. Levels will automatically calculate and display

  3. Observe price behavior around the plotted levels

  4. Use in conjunction with other analysis techniques

Note: This tool should be used as part of a comprehensive trading plan and not as the sole basis for trading decisions. Therefore, by itself, it does not guarantee specific investment results or profitability. Trading involves a significant risk of loss, and the user assumes full responsibility for their operational decisions. It is recommended to thoroughly test the tool on a demo account before considering its use in real trading.


