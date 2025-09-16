GoldenMind EA

🧠 GoldenMind EA - Advanced Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor 💎

📋 Overview

GoldenMind EA is a sophisticated, low-latency scalping Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This EA employs momentum-based trading strategies to capitalize on short-term price movements with minimal market exposure.

🎯 Key Features

⚡ Ultra-Fast Execution ⚡

  • 🚀 Optimized tick processing with minimal overhead
  • ⏱️ Low-latency order execution using MqlTradeRequest
  • 🔄 Circular buffer system for efficient price data management
  • 📊 Advanced spread filtering to avoid high-cost trades

🧠 Momentum Detection System 🎯

  • 📈 Analyzes recent tick movements using configurable lookback periods
  • 🎯 Identifies directional momentum based on price differentials
  • 🔍 Filters out noise with minimum tick movement thresholds
  • ⚡ Real-time price analysis with bid-ask averaging

🛡️ Comprehensive Risk Management 🔒

  • ✅ Built-in margin validation before each trade
  • 💰 Maximum risk percentage per trade (default: 1% of free margin)
  • 🎯 Configurable stop loss and take profit levels
  • 📈 Advanced trailing stop system with customizable parameters
  • 📊 Spread-based trade filtering (maximum 20 points default)

🎮 Smart Order Management 🤖

  • ⏰ Rate limiting: Maximum orders per minute (default: 20)
  • 🕐 Order timeout protection (2000ms default)
  • 🎯 Multiple order filling modes
  • 🤖 Automatic position management for EA-generated trades only

📈 Backtesting Performance Highlights

Based on extensive backtesting with 1,547,086+ ticks analyzed using 0.01 lot size on M1 (1-minute) timeframe:

Profitability Metrics: 💰

  • Total Net Profit: 💎 $14,668.68
  • Gross Profit: 🚀 $42,270.70
  • Profit Factor: ⭐ 1.53 (indicating profitable system)
  • Recovery Factor: 🔥 228.95 (excellent drawdown recovery)

Trade Statistics: 📊

  • Total Trades: 🎯 455,974 executed
  • Risk-Reward: ✅ Controlled with systematic approach

Risk Metrics: 🛡️

  • Maximum Drawdown: 📉 19.70% (relative)
  • Balance Drawdown: 💰 $63.32 (absolute)
  • Equity Drawdown: 📊 $64.07 (maximum exposure)
  • Sharpe Ratio: 🌟 43.53 (exceptional risk-adjusted returns)

⚙️ Configuration Parameters

💼 Trading Settings

  • Default Lot Size: 📊 0.01 (backtest performed with 0.01 lot)
  • Optimal Timeframe: ⏱️ M1 (1-minute) - recommended for best performance
  • Magic Number: 🎯 Unique EA identification
  • Take Profit: 💰 8 points (customizable)
  • Stop Loss: 🛡️ 10 points (risk protection)

🔍 Momentum Detection

  • Lookback Ticks: 📈 5 (analysis period)
  • Minimum Tick Movement: ⚡ 2 points (noise filtering)
  • Maximum Spread: 📊 20 points (cost control)

🛡️ Risk Controls

  • Max Risk Percent: 💰 1.0% per trade
  • Max Orders/Minute: ⏰ 20 (prevents overtrading)
  • Order Timeout: ⏱️ 2000ms (execution protection)

📈 Trailing Stop System

  • Trailing Start: 🎯 4 points profit
  • Trailing Step: 📊 2 points increment
  • Dynamic adjustment 🔄 based on market movement

🔧 Technical Implementation

🏗️ Architecture Highlights

  • Memory-efficient 🧠 circular buffer for tick storage
  • Error handling 🛡️ for all critical functions
  • Broker compatibility ✅ checks (lot sizes, filling modes)
  • Real-time validation ⚡ of trading conditions
  • Multi-symbol support 🌐 with proper isolation

🔒 Safety Features

  • 🎛️ Master enable/disable switch
  • 🕐 Market hours validation
  • ✅ Price validity checks
  • 🤖 Automatic position cleanup capabilities

👥 Suitable For

  • Scalping strategies 📈 on major currency pairs
  • M1 timeframe trading ⏱️ for optimal tick analysis
  • High-frequency environments ⚡ with tight spreads
  • Automated trading 🤖 with minimal supervision
  • Risk-conscious traders 🛡️ seeking controlled exposure
  • Professional traders 💼 requiring reliable execution

⚠️ Important Notes

⚠️ Educational Purpose: This EA is designed for educational and research purposes ⚠️ Market Conditions: Performance varies with market volatility and spread conditions ⚠️ VPS & Low Spreads: Optimal results require VPS hosting and broker with tight spreads ⚠️ Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results

💻 System Requirements & Recommendations

  • 🖥️ MetaTrader 5 platform
  • ⏱️ M1 (1-minute) timeframe for optimal scalping performance
  • 🌐 Stable high-speed internet connection
  • 🏢 VPS server highly recommended for optimal performance and 24/7 operation
  • 🏦 Low-spread broker required (ECN/STP execution preferred)
  • 💰 Minimum account balance for proper risk management
  • Best performance on VPS with brokers offering spreads under 1 pip

Performance Note: 🎯 All backtesting results presented were achieved using 0.01 lot size on M1 (1-minute) timeframe. Results will scale proportionally with larger lot sizes, but risk management parameters should be adjusted accordingly. For optimal performance, use VPS server, M1 timeframe, and broker with spreads under 1 pip.

GoldenMind EA represents a sophisticated approach to automated scalping, combining technical precision with robust risk management. The extensive backtesting demonstrates its capability to generate consistent returns while maintaining controlled risk exposure. 🚀💎



Önerilen ürünler
EA Scalper BigBoss Ultra Z
Ipan Effendi
Uzman Danışmanlar
BigBoss Ultra Z Scalper EA, EURUSD paritesi için M5 (5 dakikalık) zaman diliminde hassas bir scalping EA'sıdır. BigBoss Scalper Ultra Z, EURUSD paritesinde hassas scalping stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA), MetaTrader 5 platformunda M5 (5 dakikalık) zaman diliminde çalışır. Bu EA, 12 pip'lik Kar Al ve 11 pip'lik Zarar Durdur emirleri kullandığı için hızlı işlem ve kontrollü risk yönetimi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Geriye Dönük Test Sonuçları (M
Little Spartan EA MT5
Joseph Saeidian
Uzman Danışmanlar
Little Spartan EA   The Little Spartan EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with RSI momentum indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities. While not explicitly using neural networks in the traditional sense, it employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach that mimics neural network pattern recognition through multi-dimensional signal analysis. Recommended time frame M1 Metatrader 4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/prod
Dinosaur Hunter Pro
Cao Wang
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is named Dinosaur Hunter because it can capture very large trend, such as 5000-10000 points. DH trades infrequently as it patiently waits for the right market conditions. DH can load multiple currency pairs on a single chart to increase the number of trades. Live Signal This EA has been tested from 2015 to the present. The test used data from Dukascopy. If you trade on ICMarkets, you can directly use my configuration parameters. If you use other brokers, please test first. Trading Setti
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
Uzman Danışmanlar
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
FanTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
Uzman Danışmanlar
FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks.  Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
Bober Lannister MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.54 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bober Lannister MT5  - is fully automated trading robot.    This robot exists more  than 3 years and proved its work on a long term distance.  The thing is many of night scalpers on mql5 market place has been made by newbies without proper researches . Don't be fooled by beautiful tester pictures or short term results. Why Bober Lannister MT5 better then other night scalpers on mql5 market? -It trades in a wide range of night time 3-6 hours per day.  (not just 1 hour catching swaps/high spread
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Trend Apex
Levi Dane Benjamin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Apex is the newest addition to the DaneTrades EA portfolio. Built on the core philosophy of long-term, consistent growth over short-term, high-risk gains, it delivers stability and performance. At its heart, the strategy is simple: a clean, effective trend-following approach. This multi-currency EA is optimized for classic trend-driven instruments, including major JPY pairs, NAS100, SP500, US30, and XAUUSD. Designed for ease of use, Trend Apex requires minimal configuration—providing a sm
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
With CLS you WILL NOT LOSE, as long as you have a professional capital management. It is impossible to make a loss with CLS, why?  It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio. That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1.  This seems simple but it is not, you
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Rosaline
Simone Peruggio
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Rosaline is an EA that operates with a refinement of a simple strategy based on RSI + bollinger bands + ATR mainly on Gold, EU and OJ. The EA is designed with manually settable 'equity protect' that goes to protect capital from drawdowns. What does this mean?  If you are thinking of using it to pass a challenge you can do so because thanks to this 'feature' you are covered by the classic daily DD rule. Example: on a 100k account you can set a hedge at -4%. If EA reaches that floating loss it
Binary Hedger FV vmt5
Ayman Magdy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Binary Hedger mt5 version Expert Description: Finally, the "Binary Hedger FV" Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which was released three months after the MetaTrader 4 version, can be found at the following link. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103793?source=Site +Profile+Seller I won't go into great detail about the Expert Advisor because I have explained everything in the MetaTrader 4 version. However, I have added some enhancements and improvements in the MetaTrader 5 version, which I
Synrhythmic points robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Uzman Danışmanlar
SynRhythmic Points Robot is an innovative trading strategy based on the combination of two analytical approaches, one focusing on short-term price changes and the other on identifying stable trends and dependencies. This synergy allows for obtaining excellent signals for entering the market while minimizing the influence of random fluctuations and reducing false signals. Additionally, the EA can easily adapt to various market conditions and be automated, making it convenient for both experience
Golden Grow MT5 VIP
Phami Thanh Hoang
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA specializes in trading gold on the M5 time frame. I have meticulously optimized it, so you just need to start it and let it run without doing anything else. This is a trading strategy adapted from my very successful manual trading, which helps to make money in both trending and sideways markets. - The EA has been optimized, just turn it on, and it will run without needing to do anything else. - Only trades with XAU/USD. -  Minimum balance of $200. - Only works and makes money on the 5-
Goldex Unlimited
Michael Prescott Burney
3.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Goldex Unlimited is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, integrating trend-following strategies, volatility filters, and risk management features. The system incorporates 76 sub-strategies to adapt to various market conditions while maintaining a structured approach to trade execution and equity protection. The EA offers flexible settings, allowing customization of spread lim
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
GOLD Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.43 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $397) - The offer ends soon! GOLD Scalper Pro  is a very effective and profitable trading strategy, professionally developed especially for trading  GOLD (XAUUSD) . I have used the most proven trading principle since the market exist – namely a position entry in the direction of a distinctive market impulse and a following correction. This principle has been proven rock solid since the markets exi
FTMO Trading EA MT5
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Uzman Danışmanlar
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
SynAIpse MT5
Mark Taylor
Uzman Danışmanlar
SynAIpse EA  takes your trading to the next level with this advanced financial AI trading tool designed to strategically trade key currency pairs with a mix of AI and complementary recovery techniques. Powered by cutting-edge Smart Fully Automated Trading Technology,  SynAIpse EA  incorporates a fully API independent  AI Decision Engine  coupled with sophisticated filters and recovery technology to maximize profitability and enhance performance. The  SynAIpse EA  analyzes multiple entry pattern
Gold Prop Firm Challenge EA
Wilfred Lau Sin Choon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Prop Firm Challenge EA Overview This  EA is a powerful Expert Advisor optimized for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe, specifically designed to help traders pass proprietary trading firm (prop firm) challenges. It combines a robust Triple Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover strategy with a sophisticated news filter to avoid high-volatility events, ensuring disciplined and consistent trading. With strict risk management, customizable trading rules, and a clear display panel,
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Uzman Danışmanlar
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Crown EA MT5
Ismael Nayif Ismael Ismael
Uzman Danışmanlar
Crown Trading Crown, Expert Advisors for Meta Trader 5    Ultra Global Invest Hub       Crown AI is a complex and novel algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes       use of Recurrent Neural Networks, specifically Long-Short-Term-Memory cells, that are trained using data from technical analysis indicators. Through this method, the EA is able to           learn which indicators are most r
Blue Diamond EA
Frederick Mensah
Uzman Danışmanlar
GBPUSD - 1H $1,000 to $11,000 ... Jan 2018 - Dec 2022  (1% Risk. Low Risk. Change risk percent from zero to 1 to start trade or test). $10,000 to $5,000,000 ...   Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (2% High Risk Trade, Can have high drawdown) NOTE : (1% or less risk percent is recommended. This will help to maintain low Drawdown but with high returns.) RISK Management : Do not put the auto risk above 2% increase. It is always better to stay in the game for a long term growth rather than one time win trades.
EurUsd Market Analyzer Expert Advisor
Standard Capital Group LLC
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT5 EA for EUR/USD (1-Hour Chart) – Dominate the Markets with Confidence! Experience the power of algorithmic trading with our   MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) , developed specifically for the   EUR/USD pair on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe .  Why Choose This EA? Currency-Specific Design   – Built exclusively for   EUR/USD , ensuring optimized strategy execution. Timeframe-Sensitive   – Precision-tuned for the   1-Hour (H1)   chart.   (Applying it to other timeframes may affect performance.) Fully
Super Gold Trend
Sugianto
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Signal |    Setfile Key Features Real Market Strategy : Super Gold Trend adapts to real-time market dynam
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Uzman Danışmanlar
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
RamonXZ
Natalia Nikolova
Uzman Danışmanlar
The “RamonX” Expert Advisor is designed to automate trading based on a simple and reliable strategy of crossing two moving averages (Moving Averages). This approach is widely used by traders to identify trends in the market and find entry and exit points. Functionality: 1. Basic strategy:    - The Expert Advisor analyzes the crossovers of two moving averages (fast and slow) on the selected timeframe.     - Trade opening:      - Buy: occurs when the fast moving average crosses the slow moving a
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AIQ Sürüm 3.0+ Tanıtımı — Şimdiye Kadar Yaratılmış En Gelişmiş Otonom Ticaret Zekası AIQ (Otonom Zeka) Sürüm 3.0+'ı sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, yapay zeka destekli ticaret teknolojisinde muazzam bir sıçramadır. Bu sürüm, 300'den fazla yapay zeka modeline erişim sağlar; 55'ten fazla ÜCRETSİZ entegre yapay zeka modeli ve güçlü yeni Grok 4 gibi premium modeller, büyük ölçüde geliştirilmiş web arama yetenekleri, yeni Analist/Risk Yöneticisi rolleri, kapsamlı başlangıç piyasa kontrolleri ve Ya
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.39 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten  Boring Pips EA  sahibisiniz?   Ekstra %30 indirim   hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda   İsrail ile İran   arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MultiWay EA, güçlü bir ortalama dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik alım satım sistemidir. Dokuz korelasyonlu (ve hatta bazı tipik olarak “trend” olan) döviz çiftine yaygın bir çeşitlendirme sayesinde — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP ve GBPCAD — güçlü yönlü hareketlerden sonra fiyatın ortalamaya dönüşünü yakalar. Satın aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatlarını almak için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı Sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
FastWay EA, güçlü bir ortalamaya dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik işlem sistemidir. AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD ve EURGBP gibi korelasyonlu döviz çiftlerinde işlem yaparak, fiyatların sert hareketler sonrası ortalamaya dönüşünden yararlanır. Satin aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatları için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut fiyat — sonraki 10 alıcı için sadece $1337. Nihai fiyat: $2937 — fiyat her 10 satın alma sonrası $100 artar. FastWa
Scalping Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.14 (76)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is XAUUSD .This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the scalping method and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking for an autom
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.95 (38)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mean Machine GPT Sürüm 9.0+ Tanıtımı — Yapay Zeka Ticaret Teknolojisinde Devrim Niteliğinde Bir Sıçrama Mean Machine GPT'nin bugüne kadarki en önemli güncellemesi olan Sürüm 9.0+'ı duyurmaktan gurur duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan sürüm, 300'den fazla yapay zeka modeline erişim (55'ten fazla ÜCRETSİZ entegre yapay zeka modeli dahil), güçlü yeni Grok 4 gibi premium modeller, büyük ölçüde geliştirilmiş web arama yetenekleri, yeni Analist rolü, daha derin başlangıç piyasa kontrolleri ve Yapay Zeka Pozisy
Doctor Winston mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Doctor Winsto n Bot Description General Features: Name: Doctor Winston Type: State-of-the-art Forex trading bot Tools: Supports most currency pairs and trading instruments Timeframe: Can work on any timeframe Bot Settings: Money Management: MMOn: Enable/disable money management (true/false) DefaultVolume: Default trade volume (0.01) MMCalc: Basic amount for money management (1000) Indicators: ALength, BLength, CLength, DLength, ELength: Parameters for different indicators by length ADimension
Remstone
Remstone
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 6 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama yok. Am
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.41 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEXUS — piyasa ile birlikte evrilen bir Uzman Danışman Birçok EA çalışır… ta ki piyasa değişene kadar. Nedeni genelde basittir: “RSI < 30 iken al” gibi sabit kurallar. Bir süre işe yarar, rejim değişince körleşir. NEXUS, nicel kuralları örneklem dışı doğrulama ile birleştirir: verilerden gerçek zamanlı kombinasyonlar kurar. Yapılandırılabilir bir geçmişi analiz eder (ör. H1 veya D1’de 500 periyot) ve göstergeler ile bağlam arasında binlerce kombinasyon üretir. Bir kombinasyon istatistiksel üstü
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Uzman Danışmanlar
APE (Alpha Prop Edge) Hakkında APE (Alpha Prop Edge), ortalama dönüş (mean reversion) stratejisine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş bir Uzman Danışman’dır (Expert Advisor - EA). Sistem, aşırı fiyat hareketlerini tespit eder ve önceden tanımlanmış koşullara göre ters yönde işlem açar. Sistem, günlük zarar limiti ve otomatik çıkış mekanizması gibi yerleşik risk yönetimi araçlarına sahiptir. Kullanıcılar, hesap büyüklüğüne, işlem ortamına veya değerlendirme kriterlerine göre bu parametreleri özelleştir
Tree Of Life MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid foundation for a robust stra
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
AurumCore EA MT5
Krzysztof Sitko
Uzman Danışmanlar
AurumCore EA - Professional Gold Trading Solution PERFECT FOR PROP FIRMS & RISK-CONSCIOUS TRADERS AurumCore EA is a sophisticated, low-risk trading system specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 15-minute timeframe . This Expert Advisor combines proven technical indicators with advanced risk management to deliver consistent, profitable results while maintaining minimal drawdown - making it the ideal choice for prop firm challenges and live accounts . KEY ADVANTAGES LOW DRAWDOWN DE
Golden Strike Pro x30
Krzysztof Sitko
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD Golden Strike Pro x30 - M15 Professional Trading System Advanced Gold Trading Strategy for Serious Traders Golden Strike Pro x30 is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on M15 timeframe. This system combines advanced technical analysis with professional risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the volatile gold market. Backtest Performance Highlights Total Return : 1597.91% over 5 years Total Profit : $3,395,829.
Golden Strike Pro x30 for Prop Firm
Krzysztof Sitko
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLDEN STRIKE PRO X30 FOR PROP FIRMS - XAUUSD M15 PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM WITH EXTRAORDINARY RESULTS PROVEN PERFORMANCE - $528,436.25 PROFIT ON $200K FUNDED ACCOUNT! Transform your XAUUSD trading with this elite algorithmic system that has consistently delivered exceptional returns with minimal risk. OUTSTANDING STATISTICS THAT SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES: TOTAL PROFIT : $528,436.25 on $200K funded account MAXIMUM DRAWDOWN : Only 6.87% - Ultra-low risk! PROFIT FACTOR : 2.77 - Near
Advanced Strike System x100
Krzysztof Sitko
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD Advanced Strike System x100 - Premium MT5 Expert Advisor GOLD Trading Specialist - M15 Timeframe Professionally designed Expert Advisor exclusively optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on M15 timeframe. Laser-focused specialization delivers superior performance through dedicated market analysis. Outstanding Backtesting Performance Total Return : 4,913.38% over 6 years Gross Profit : $10,026,760.49 Profit Factor : 5.82  Sharpe Ratio : 2.02 (Excellent risk-adjusted return
ScalpFusion
Krzysztof Sitko
Uzman Danışmanlar
ScalpFusion - Elite High-Frequency Trading System Professional Edition Trading Bot ScalpFusion  is an advanced high-frequency trading system designed for professional traders seeking precise and rapid market operations. The system utilizes ultra-low latency and multi-strategy approach for market opportunities. Backtest Results Analysis Test Period : 2020-2025 (5 years) Initial Deposit : $5,000 Final Result : $651,397.32 Total Return : +13,027.95% History Quality : 99% Key Performance Metri
QuantumVelocity MT5
Krzysztof Sitko
Uzman Danışmanlar
QuantumVelocity Neural-Enhanced High-Frequency Trading Engine Overview QuantumVelocity is an advanced institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency trading with neural-enhanced signal processing. This sophisticated algorithm combines multiple trading strategies with adaptive risk management to deliver consistent performance across various market conditions. Proven Performance Backtest Results (99% Quality Data): Total Net Profit: $14,135.62 (28,171% return) Initial Deposit
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt