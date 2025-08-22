Progressing ADX EA for MT5

Trade Strong Trends with Confidence Using the Power of ADX.

The Progressing ADX EA is a trend-following expert advisor that leverages the Average Directional Index (ADX) to identify and trade only strong, momentum-backed trends. Designed for traders who prefer quality over quantity, this EA waits patiently for high-strength directional moves before executing trades.

✅ Core Features:

ADX-Powered Trend Filter : Detects when the market shows a strong trend (above user-defined ADX threshold) and confirms direction using +DI and -DI crossovers.

Precision Entry Logic : Avoids weak, choppy conditions and focuses on high-momentum opportunities.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis (optional): Use higher timeframes (e.g., H1, H4) to confirm trend strength before entering trades.

Advanced Risk Management : Fixed lot or balance-based lot sizing Custom SL/TP in pips Trailing stop and breakeven options

Session/Time Filters : Restrict trading to specific sessions or hours for optimal performance.

Dashboard Panel (optional): Displays ADX values, trend direction, trade status, and EA activity.

🧠 How It Works:

The EA scans for ADX values above your set threshold (e.g., ADX > 25) to ensure the market is trending. It then confirms direction using +DI/-DI and enters only when momentum is strong, helping you avoid range-bound traps.

🏆 Ideal For:

Trend-following traders

Traders who prefer structure and confirmation before entry

M15, M30, and H1 timeframes

Prop firm and challenge trading (with solid risk control)

Parameters Description 🔹 Trade Settings StopLoss – Fixed stop loss in pips for each trade.

TakeProfit – Fixed take profit in pips for each trade.

EveryTickOrNewCandle – Choose if signals are checked on every tick or only on a new candle.

MaxPositions – Maximum number of open positions allowed at the same time.

MinStepPositions – Minimum price step (in points) between multiple open positions. 🔹 Trailing Stop Trailing – Enable/disable trailing stop function.

TrailingActivate – Profit level (in pips) at which trailing stop starts working.

TrailingStop – Distance (in pips) between price and stop loss while trailing.

InpTrailingStep – Step (in pips) to move stop loss as price moves further into profit. 🔹 Risk Management RiskOrManual_Lot – Select whether to use fixed lot size or percentage risk.

LotOrRiskValue – Lot size (if fixed) or percentage of account balance/equity to risk (if risk mode). 🔹 Time Control TimeControl – Enable/disable trading time filter.

StartHour / StartMinute – Start time of allowed trading session.

EndHour / EndMinute – End time of allowed trading session. 🔹 Profit Management UseEquityTrailing – Enable/disable equity trailing stop.

StartPercent – Percentage profit level at which equity trailing begins.

TrailPercent – Percentage step to lock profit once equity trailing is active.

UseCloseTime – Enable/disable automatic closing of trades at a specific time.

CloseTime – Exact time to close all open positions (if enabled).

MaxDrawdownPercent – Maximum allowed account drawdown in percent.

CloseTradesOnDrawdown – If true, all trades are closed once drawdown limit is reached.

PercentTP – Percentage target of account balance/equity for closing all trades.

CloseTradesOnPercentProfit – If true, EA will close all trades once target percentage profit is reached. 🔹 Other Features InpOnlyBuyOrSell – Restrict EA to only buy trades, only sell trades, or both.

InpCloseOpposite – Close existing trades if an opposite signal appears.

InpAllowSingleEntry – Allow only one trade per signal (no repeated entries).

InpAllowSignalCloseTrade – Allow signal logic to close open trades automatically.

InpPrintLog – Enable/disable printing of EA activity to the terminal log.

InpFreezeCoefficient – Freeze level coefficient (used for brokers with freeze level restrictions).

Slippage – Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.

InpMagic – Unique identifier (magic number) for trades opened by this EA.





