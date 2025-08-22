Progressing ADX
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Roland Aimua Akenuwa
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Progressing ADX EA for MT5
Trade Strong Trends with Confidence Using the Power of ADX.
The Progressing ADX EA is a trend-following expert advisor that leverages the Average Directional Index (ADX) to identify and trade only strong, momentum-backed trends. Designed for traders who prefer quality over quantity, this EA waits patiently for high-strength directional moves before executing trades.
✅ Core Features:
-
ADX-Powered Trend Filter: Detects when the market shows a strong trend (above user-defined ADX threshold) and confirms direction using +DI and -DI crossovers.
-
Precision Entry Logic: Avoids weak, choppy conditions and focuses on high-momentum opportunities.
-
Multi-Timeframe Analysis (optional): Use higher timeframes (e.g., H1, H4) to confirm trend strength before entering trades.
-
Advanced Risk Management:
-
Fixed lot or balance-based lot sizing
-
Custom SL/TP in pips
-
Trailing stop and breakeven options
-
-
Session/Time Filters: Restrict trading to specific sessions or hours for optimal performance.
-
Dashboard Panel (optional): Displays ADX values, trend direction, trade status, and EA activity.
🧠 How It Works:
The EA scans for ADX values above your set threshold (e.g., ADX > 25) to ensure the market is trending. It then confirms direction using +DI/-DI and enters only when momentum is strong, helping you avoid range-bound traps.
🏆 Ideal For:
-
Trend-following traders
-
Traders who prefer structure and confirmation before entry
-
M15, M30, and H1 timeframes
-
Prop firm and challenge trading (with solid risk control)
Parameters Description
🔹 Trade Settings
-
StopLoss – Fixed stop loss in pips for each trade.
-
TakeProfit – Fixed take profit in pips for each trade.
-
EveryTickOrNewCandle – Choose if signals are checked on every tick or only on a new candle.
-
MaxPositions – Maximum number of open positions allowed at the same time.
-
MinStepPositions – Minimum price step (in points) between multiple open positions.
🔹 Trailing Stop
-
Trailing – Enable/disable trailing stop function.
-
TrailingActivate – Profit level (in pips) at which trailing stop starts working.
-
TrailingStop – Distance (in pips) between price and stop loss while trailing.
-
InpTrailingStep – Step (in pips) to move stop loss as price moves further into profit.
🔹 Risk Management
-
RiskOrManual_Lot – Select whether to use fixed lot size or percentage risk.
-
LotOrRiskValue – Lot size (if fixed) or percentage of account balance/equity to risk (if risk mode).
🔹 Time Control
-
TimeControl – Enable/disable trading time filter.
-
StartHour / StartMinute – Start time of allowed trading session.
-
EndHour / EndMinute – End time of allowed trading session.
🔹 Profit Management
-
UseEquityTrailing – Enable/disable equity trailing stop.
-
StartPercent – Percentage profit level at which equity trailing begins.
-
TrailPercent – Percentage step to lock profit once equity trailing is active.
-
UseCloseTime – Enable/disable automatic closing of trades at a specific time.
-
CloseTime – Exact time to close all open positions (if enabled).
-
MaxDrawdownPercent – Maximum allowed account drawdown in percent.
-
CloseTradesOnDrawdown – If true, all trades are closed once drawdown limit is reached.
-
PercentTP – Percentage target of account balance/equity for closing all trades.
-
CloseTradesOnPercentProfit – If true, EA will close all trades once target percentage profit is reached.
🔹 Other Features
-
InpOnlyBuyOrSell – Restrict EA to only buy trades, only sell trades, or both.
-
InpCloseOpposite – Close existing trades if an opposite signal appears.
-
InpAllowSingleEntry – Allow only one trade per signal (no repeated entries).
-
InpAllowSignalCloseTrade – Allow signal logic to close open trades automatically.
-
InpPrintLog – Enable/disable printing of EA activity to the terminal log.
-
InpFreezeCoefficient – Freeze level coefficient (used for brokers with freeze level restrictions).
-
Slippage – Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.
-
InpMagic – Unique identifier (magic number) for trades opened by this EA.