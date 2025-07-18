Joyful
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Roland Aimua Akenuwa
- Sürüm: 1.400
- Güncellendi: 19 Ağustos 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
⚡ Joyful EA for MT5 – Precision Scalping & Smart Swing Trading
Joyful EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed for traders who want fast, accurate scalping and reliable swing trading. It intelligently adapts to trend, breakout, reversal, and range conditions using a combination of ZigZag, Fractals and Stochastic indicators.
🔍 Optimized for:
-
Scalping short-term moves with tight SL/TP and fast execution
-
Low-spread, fast-execution brokers (ECN preferred), but good for all brokers
✅ Features:
-
Multiple strategies: Scalping, Breakout, Reversal, Range
-
Dynamic TP/SL and trailing stop control
-
Time/session filters to avoid high-risk periods
-
Directional trade control (Buy/Sell/Both)
-
Works best on Forex, Spot Metal (Gold), and Indices
💼 Perfect For:
-
Traders who want fast, high-probability scalping
-
Compatible with funded accounts and prop firm rules
📊 Ready for backtesting, live trading, and custom optimization.
💬 Full support provided – message for setup help or advanced use cases!
For further information about the product, kindly use link below
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fxnaijatrendscalping
Parameters Description
🔹 Trade Settings
-
StopLoss – Fixed stop loss in pips for each trade.
-
TakeProfit – Fixed take profit in pips for each trade.
-
EveryTickOrNewCandle – Choose if signals are checked on every tick or only on a new candle.
-
MaxPositions – Maximum number of open positions allowed at the same time.
-
MinStepPositions – Minimum price step (in points) between multiple open positions.
🔹 Trailing Stop
-
Trailing – Enable/disable trailing stop function.
-
TrailingActivate – Profit level (in pips) at which trailing stop starts working.
-
TrailingStop – Distance (in pips) between price and stop loss while trailing.
-
InpTrailingStep – Step (in pips) to move stop loss as price moves further into profit.
🔹 Risk Management
-
RiskOrManual_Lot – Select whether to use fixed lot size or percentage risk.
-
LotOrRiskValue – Lot size (if fixed) or percentage of account balance/equity to risk (if risk mode).
🔹 Time Control
-
TimeControl – Enable/disable trading time filter.
-
StartHour / StartMinute – Start time of allowed trading session.
-
EndHour / EndMinute – End time of allowed trading session.
🔹 Profit Management
-
UseEquityTrailing – Enable/disable equity trailing stop.
-
StartPercent – Percentage profit level at which equity trailing begins.
-
TrailPercent – Percentage step to lock profit once equity trailing is active.
-
UseCloseTime – Enable/disable automatic closing of trades at a specific time.
-
CloseTime – Exact time to close all open positions (if enabled).
-
MaxDrawdownPercent – Maximum allowed account drawdown in percent.
-
CloseTradesOnDrawdown – If true, all trades are closed once drawdown limit is reached.
-
PercentTP – Percentage target of account balance/equity for closing all trades.
-
CloseTradesOnPercentProfit – If true, EA will close all trades once target percentage profit is reached.
🔹 Other Features
-
InpOnlyBuyOrSell – Restrict EA to only buy trades, only sell trades, or both.
-
InpCloseOpposite – Close existing trades if an opposite signal appears.
-
InpAllowSingleEntry – Allow only one trade per signal (no repeated entries).
-
InpAllowSignalCloseTrade – Allow signal logic to close open trades automatically.
-
InpPrintLog – Enable/disable printing of EA activity to the terminal log.
-
InpFreezeCoefficient – Freeze level coefficient (used for brokers with freeze level restrictions).
-
Slippage – Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.
-
InpMagic – Unique identifier (magic number) for trades opened by this EA.