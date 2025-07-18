⚡ Joyful EA for MT5 – Precision Scalping & Smart Swing Trading

Joyful EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed for traders who want fast, accurate scalping and reliable swing trading. It intelligently adapts to trend, breakout, reversal, and range conditions using a combination of ZigZag, Fractals and Stochastic indicators.

🔍 Optimized for:

Scalping short-term moves with tight SL/TP and fast execution

Low-spread, fast-execution brokers (ECN preferred), but good for all brokers

✅ Features:

Multiple strategies: Scalping, Breakout, Reversal, Range

Dynamic TP/SL and trailing stop control

Time/session filters to avoid high-risk periods

Directional trade control (Buy/Sell/Both)

Works best on Forex, Spot Metal (Gold), and Indices

💼 Perfect For:

Traders who want fast, high-probability scalping

Compatible with funded accounts and prop firm rules

📊 Ready for backtesting, live trading, and custom optimization.

💬 Full support provided – message for setup help or advanced use cases!





For further information about the product, kindly use link below

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fxnaijatrendscalping

Parameters Description

🔹 Trade Settings

StopLoss – Fixed stop loss in pips for each trade.

TakeProfit – Fixed take profit in pips for each trade.

EveryTickOrNewCandle – Choose if signals are checked on every tick or only on a new candle.

MaxPositions – Maximum number of open positions allowed at the same time.

MinStepPositions – Minimum price step (in points) between multiple open positions.

🔹 Trailing Stop

Trailing – Enable/disable trailing stop function.

TrailingActivate – Profit level (in pips) at which trailing stop starts working.

TrailingStop – Distance (in pips) between price and stop loss while trailing.

InpTrailingStep – Step (in pips) to move stop loss as price moves further into profit.

🔹 Risk Management

RiskOrManual_Lot – Select whether to use fixed lot size or percentage risk.

LotOrRiskValue – Lot size (if fixed) or percentage of account balance/equity to risk (if risk mode).

🔹 Time Control

TimeControl – Enable/disable trading time filter.

StartHour / StartMinute – Start time of allowed trading session.

EndHour / EndMinute – End time of allowed trading session.

🔹 Profit Management

UseEquityTrailing – Enable/disable equity trailing stop.

StartPercent – Percentage profit level at which equity trailing begins.

TrailPercent – Percentage step to lock profit once equity trailing is active.

UseCloseTime – Enable/disable automatic closing of trades at a specific time.

CloseTime – Exact time to close all open positions (if enabled).

MaxDrawdownPercent – Maximum allowed account drawdown in percent.

CloseTradesOnDrawdown – If true, all trades are closed once drawdown limit is reached.

PercentTP – Percentage target of account balance/equity for closing all trades.

CloseTradesOnPercentProfit – If true, EA will close all trades once target percentage profit is reached.

🔹 Other Features

InpOnlyBuyOrSell – Restrict EA to only buy trades, only sell trades, or both.

InpCloseOpposite – Close existing trades if an opposite signal appears.

InpAllowSingleEntry – Allow only one trade per signal (no repeated entries).

InpAllowSignalCloseTrade – Allow signal logic to close open trades automatically.

InpPrintLog – Enable/disable printing of EA activity to the terminal log.

InpFreezeCoefficient – Freeze level coefficient (used for brokers with freeze level restrictions).

Slippage – Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.

InpMagic – Unique identifier (magic number) for trades opened by this EA.



