Lironmaster Ultimate Gold

warning !

1. Disclaimer! Profit is not guaranteed

2. Select account and broker with the smallest spread only.

    example :  - RAW SPREAD ACCOUNT from ICMARKETS

3. You BUY this EA, mean you UNDERSTAND the risk


This EA is calculate the high and low price  in Timeframe 1 Hour and set 1 Buy Order and 1 Sell Order. just simple like that

When it hit, open position will trigger and after that if the price is on way profit the trail stop will activated.

simple, no drama, no read news, no read indicator, no read candlestick pattern or formation, just sit down and relax


Pair : XAUUSD only

Timeframe : 1 Hour

Balance : minimum $100

Lots : Auto/Manual

Risk : 20 (Recomended) - ! Risk value is on your hand, feel free to change for best result and always keep the Money Management

