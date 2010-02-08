Lironmaster Ultimate Gold

warning !

1. Disclaimer! Profit is not guaranteed

2. Select account and broker with the smallest spread only.

    example :  - RAW SPREAD ACCOUNT from ICMARKETS

3. You BUY this EA, mean you UNDERSTAND the risk


This EA is calculate the high and low price  in Timeframe 1 Hour and set 1 Buy Order and 1 Sell Order. just simple like that

When it hit, open position will trigger and after that if the price is on way profit the trail stop will activated.

simple, no drama, no read news, no read indicator, no read candlestick pattern or formation, just sit down and relax


Pair : XAUUSD only

Timeframe : 1 Hour

Balance : minimum $100

Lots : Auto/Manual

Risk : 18 (Recomended) - ! Risk value is on your hand, feel free to change for best result and always keep the Money Management

추천 제품
Demus MT5
Nico Demus Sitepu
1.8 (5)
Experts
Promo, Only 2  copies left at current price!, Next Price 5 99 USD.   T he newest and a very powerful Demus MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Demus MT5 EA is a fully automated scalping trading system designed for traders who love speed, accuracy, and consistency. Built with a smart scalping engine, this EA takes advantage of micro market movements and executes trades with lightning-fast precision making it perfect for volatile market sessions. Live S
R trend sync robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
r-Trend Sync Robot is an expert advisor for extra volatility markets like XAUUSD with dynamic lot size. Main EA features : The advisor's algorithm is based on the analysis of an extensive array of historical data (from 1995 for EURUSD & EURJPY and from 2004 for XAUUSD), which ensured the identification of general patterns in the behavior of these pairs across a wide range of timeframes. The analysis of historical data helped the advisor learn to recognize market triggers for medium-term trends a
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Sigma Trend Protocol STP
Bashir Abdi Jama
Experts
️ Warning – Fake Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP Any “Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP” sold outside my official MQL5 page is a fake scam product using my name to take your money. The only real and supported version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152096   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157301 Don’t spend your hard-earned money expecting premium performance from a cheap copy. STP cannot be easily copied or sold as a discount scrap version. STP Signal: Before any thin
Analitic RSI MT5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
A professional expert analyzes the market using the relative strength index. The basic principle is that the bot takes the indicated prices for a certain period of time and calculates the strength and amplitude of the price. This can show when the trend will lose strength and reverse. The signal from the exit from the overbought/oversold zones is analyzed, the levels of these zones will be the levels with LEVEL_MAX and LEVEL_MIN values. We buy when the signal first falls below a certain level (
QuantReaper EA
Ville Alexander Hirvelae
Experts
This is not a grid, martingale, or gamble. QuantReaper  Mean Reversion applies pure statistics and disciplined logic to exploit market inefficiencies. It identifies stretched price conditions, quantifies volatility, and reverts trades toward equilibrium with defined risk and no averaging down. Every decision is systematic — no randomness, no emotion. QuantReaper Mean Reversion EA is a clean, data-driven Expert Advisor for H1 and M30 charts. It specializes in NZDCAD and AUDCAD , combining a 100-p
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Experts
NEXUS – 시장과 함께 진화하는 정량적 적응형 그리드 시스템 NEXUS는 실시간으로 규칙 조합을 생성하고, 이를 샘플 외 검증(out-of-sample) 으로 필터링하며, 유효한 시장 환경에서 통계적 이점이 감지될 때만 진입하는 100% 자동 거래 시스템입니다. 빠른 스펙 요약 시스템 유형: OOS(샘플 외) 검증이 포함된 적응형 그리드, 뉴스·변동성·세션/요일·선택적 거래량 가치 영역을 고려하는 환경 필터 탑재. 종목: 주요 및 교차 Forex 통화쌍 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURJPY, AUDCHF, GBPCAD, AUDUSD) 및 세트에 따라 XAUUSD 포함. 포함된 리스크 프로필: Conservative(보수형), Classic(표준형), Aggressive(공격형). 타임프레임: 각 세트를 로드할 때 자동으로 설정 되며, 차트 주기를 수동으로 변경할 필요가 없습니다. 세트 검증: 모든 세트는 2018–2025 구간에 대해 샘플 외(o
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
퀀텀 비트코인 EA   : 불가능한 일이란 없습니다. 중요한 건 그것을 실현하는 방법을 알아내는 것뿐입니다! 최고의 MQL5 판매자 중 한 명이 만든 최신 걸작,   Quantum Bitcoin EA   로   비트코인   거래의 미래로 들어가세요. 성능, 정밀성, 안정성을 요구하는 거래자를 위해 설계된 Quantum Bitcoin은 변동성이 심한 암호화폐 세계에서 무엇이 가능한지 새롭게 정의합니다. 중요!   구매 후 개인 메시지를 보내 설치 설명서와 설정 지침을 받아보세요. 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 비트코인/퀸 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Bitcoin EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! Quantum Bitcoin EA는   H1 시간대에서 번창하며, 시장 모멘텀의 본질을 포착하는   추세 추종 전략을  
Mean reversion automatic
Samuel Bedin
Experts
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Experts
시드니는 전통적인 기술적 분석과 함께 인공 지능을 사용하여 GBPUSD 및 USDJPY 심볼의 미래 시장 움직임을 예측하는 복잡하고 새로운 알고리즘입니다. 이 전문가용 어드바이저는 기술적 분석 지표의 데이터를 사용하여 훈련된 순환신경망, 특히 장단기 기억 셀을 사용합니다. 이 방법을 통해 EA는 향후 가격 변동과 가장 관련성이 높은 지표를 학습하고 이에 따라 행동 할 수 있습니다. 또한 LSTM 네트워크는 단기 및 장기 과거 데이터를 모두 고려할 수 있으므로 시계열 분석에 특히 적합합니다. 참고: 이 혜택은 한정된 소개용 혜택 입니다: 이 EA는 현재 가격으로 10장 중 1장만 판매됩니다. 다음 가격: $799 이 EA의 가격은 이 시스템으로 거래하는 사용자 수를 제한하기 위해 꾸준히 인상될 것입니다. 실시간 신호: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2223419 중요: 추가 정보 및 추가 혜택을 받으시려면 제품 구매 후 PM을 통해 직접 문의하시기 바랍니다.
Valtoro Aurum
Miroslav Kralik
Experts
Valtoro Aurum EA MT5 Signals: XAUUSD - Gold Only: Oficial signal in live conditions Where there are community signals that are not included in the MQL5 product description, we do not guarantee their relevance. !!MYFXBOOK LINK WITH REAL TIME PERFORMANCE IS VISIBLE IN OUR MQL GROUP CHAT!! Join to the MQL group Chat, where u can see under the hood and find answers for your questios https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01ec8523106adc01 Discounted price!!!  The price will increase by $100 with ev
Imbalance HFT
Mei Yang
Experts
This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible.        The strategy performs better on gold.        When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted. Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 800  point Fixed profit: 800  points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capit
Gold FX Algo Prime
Alexander Jesus Alvarado Hall
Experts
Gold Fx Algo Prime Advanced Supply & Demand Algorithm – Fully Customizable & Data-Optimized Gold Fx Algo Prime is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed around institutional Supply & Demand trading principles , enhanced with trend structure validation, session filters, and advanced risk management . The strategy was extensively backtested using historical Gold (XAUUSD) data , applying Bayesian optimization logic to fine-tune parameters and reach an optimal balance between accuracy, risk, a
RSI Advanced Pro EA
Nguyen Anh Tung
Experts
안정적인 연간 수익을 창출하는 EA를 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 아래 첨부된 이미지는 실제 데이터를 기반으로 한 백테스트 결과와 TradingView 및 MT5에서 진행한 백테스트 동영상입니다. 고급 RSI EA의 작동 방식 고급 RSI EA는 모든 시간 프레임에서 거래합니다. 각 거래에는 손절매와 이익실현이 포함되며, 리스크/보상 비율은 1:10입니다. 고급 RSI EA로 수익을 극대화하는 방법 고급 RSI EA를 구매하고 5성 리뷰를 남긴 후 저에게 연락하면, TradingView에서 고급 RSI 전략을 1년 동안 무료로 받을 수 있습니다. 이를 통해 실제 거래 전에 더 빠르게 백테스트를 수행할 수 있습니다. 귀하의 거래 플랫폼에 적합한 매개변수 설정을 지원합니다. 참고 : 5개 판매될 때마다 가격이 인상됩니다.
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Hamster Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
전문 그리드 어드바이저가 RSI(Relative Strength Index) 지표에 대해 작업합니다. 무익한 주문을 중복하여 계정의 손실을 줄이는 기능이 있습니다. 차트는 이익에 대한 정보를 표시합니다. MT4 버전 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56994 옵션: RSI_PERIOD - 상대 강도 지수를 계산하는 기간. UP_LEVEL - 상한; DN_LEVEL - 하한 RSI_TIMEFRAME - 계산을 위한 시간 프레임. START_LOT - 초기 로트; LOT_MULTIPLIER - 주문 그리드의 로트 승수. MAX_LOT - 최대 로트 STEP_ORDERS - 주문 그리드 단계; STEP_MULTIPLIER - 순서 단계 곱셈 계수, = -1이면 사용되지 않습니다. MAX_STEP - 최대 주문 그리드 단계; OVERLAP_ORDERS - 주문 겹침 기능을 활성화하는 주문입니다. OVERLAP_PIPS - 수익성 없는 주문을
Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
Jin Feng Liu
유틸리티
A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Grid Scalper Pro Plus
Meet Shah Kamakumar Suryakant Shah
Experts
GRID SCALPER PRO PLUS v2.2 Institutional Scaling Engine  Turn your MetaTrader 5 into a 24/7 Wealth Machine. Engineered for Stability. Validated for Security. Built for Profit. Most Grid EAs are dangerous. They keep buying until your account hits Margin Call. [b]We fixed that.[/b] Universal Dynamic Risk Guard (UDRG) Mathematical protection that physically blocks trades if your margin gets too tight.  Netting Account Native The only EA optimized for MT5 Netting accounts with millisecond
Nusa Patterns MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by breaking up fractals or down fractals. It is used   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy”   or   “4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5”   fractal indicators. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop. Below is description of some inputs. Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Fractal Indicator   – option of used fractal indicator (“Fractals ST Patterns” – indicator   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy” , “Fractals Direction ST Patterns”
Ai Major EA MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (5)
Experts
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
SynthMind
William Da Silva Matos
5 (2)
Experts
SynthMind – MT5 전문가 어드바이저 SynthMind는 이미지 기반 패턴 인식, 기관 자금 흐름 모니터링, 변동성 필터링을 MetaTrader 5 자동 거래를 위한 단일 전문가 어드바이저에 통합합니다. SynthMind는 실시간 차트 이미지를 처리하고 다중 타임프레임 패턴 인식을 수행하여 시장 전환점을 사전에 포착합니다. 실시간 신호: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2327128?source=Site+Profile SynthMind 내장 전략 TrendSync 이미지 분석 : 여러 타임프레임에서 촛대 패턴, 지지/저항 클러스터, 모멘텀 변화를 감지합니다. Revertix 스마트 머니 분석 : 기관 주문 흐름을 모니터링하고 유동성 동향에 따라 신호를 조정합니다. SigmaCore 변동성 필터 : 정의된 변동성 및 가격 구조 조건이 충족될 때까지 거래 진입을 대기합니다. 리스크 관리 SynthMind는 보수적인 1:3 리스크 : 리워드 비율을 사용
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
Norma dev waves robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
NormaDevWaves is EA designed to trade the most juicy and liquid pairs, such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. Main idea: EA implements the concept of a base indicator and utilizes statistical principles of correlation between price flow determination metrics in relation to standard deviations of prices from their driving force. This allows for a deep analysis of market behavior and the identification of hidden patterns.   Market Adaptation: thanks to a balanced consideration of short and long time
Revert Edge
Levi Dane Benjamin
2.8 (10)
Experts
Revert Edge는 7년 이상의 라이브 트레이딩 경험을 바탕으로 신중하게 제작된 알고리즘입니다. 핵심은 장기적 성과에 중점을 두고 지속 불가능한 빠르고 단기적 이익이 아닌 느리고 꾸준한 계정 성장입니다. EA는 AUDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, EURAUD 등 여러 통화를 거래하도록 개발되었습니다! 평균 회귀 전략을 사용하고 EA가 활용하는 어떤 종류의 반응에 민감한 가격 수준을 활용합니다. 저는 EA가 설정 파일 없이 바로 작동하도록 설계했습니다. 저는 개인적으로 규제된 브로커인 Darwinex와 IC Markets에서 거래하는 데 사용합니다. 라이브 신호 EA Setup & Set Files 투명성 저는 prop 회사에 의존하지 않기 때문에 개인 라이브 계정 자금을 늘리는 방법으로만 제 작업 시스템을 판매하고 있습니다. 저는 EA의 성과를 알고 있으며 이 EA를 제거할 수 있는 유기적인 성장을 기다리는 것도 기쁩니다. 하지만 그동안 관심이 있든 없든
AI Gold Master
Jian Jie
Experts
AI Gold Master is an exceptional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) on M1 and M5 timeframes. By harnessing the power of advanced GPT-based models and the deep learning capabilities of DeepSeek, AI Gold Master has been trained on over ten years of historical data, spanning from 2014 to February 2025. This strategy, tested with an initial investment of just $1000, has proven to be an absolute powerhouse, showing a staggering return of 46,000 times its original value in
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Experts
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
BabaYaga Nasdaq MT5
Sakhid Ngabduloh
Experts
Introducing   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror  — a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. Features of BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror Low Drawdown One of the standout features of B
Gold Sheesh
Renenjo Odonio Valente
Experts
Gold Sheesh — 적응형 고정밀 트레이딩 알고리즘 Gold Sheesh는 초반 세션 모멘텀과 기술적 패턴 인식을 기반으로 거래를 식별하고 실행하도록 설계된 자동 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 원래 금(XAU/USD)을 위해 개발되었으며, 이 알고리즘은 브레이크아웃 패턴과 시장 구조를 분석하여 주요 통화쌍과 지수로 그 방법론을 확장합니다. 핵심 방법론 이 시스템은 오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃(ORB) 프레임워크로 작동하며, 이는 이른 시장 시간 동안 초기 거래 범위를 식별하고 설정된 경계를 넘어서는 방향성 있는 가격 움직임을 모니터링합니다. 알고리즘은 진입 신호를 필터링하고 모멘텀을 검증하기 위해 여러 기술 지표를 조합하여 처리합니다. 기술적 분석 구성 요소 자금 흐름 지수(MFI) : 가격과 거래량 데이터를 모두 통합하여 매수 및 매도 압력을 측정하며, 0에서 100 사이의 값으로 과매수 또는 과매도 조건을 식별하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 스토캐스틱 모멘텀 지수(SMI) : 현재 종가를
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (384)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.68 (25)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (9)
Experts
중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.7 (43)
Experts
AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요: 리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해 봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유 AOT 봇 설정 방법 단계별 설치 가이드 Set files AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.89 (19)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (19)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $179, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.1 (29)
Experts
특 별 가격  $109  (정가: $365) . 설정 및 사용 가이드 :  ABS Channel . 실시간 모니터링:   ABS Signal .  라이브 시그널 설정 파일 기본 설정 파일 ABS EA란 무엇인가요? ABS EA는 H1 시간대의 XAUUSD(금) 전용으로 개발된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 마틴게일 시스템 을 기반으로 하며 내장 위험 통제 기능 . 초보자와 숙련된 트레이더 모두를 위해 설계된 ABS EA는 설정이 쉽고 완전 자동화되어 있으며 다양한 거래 스타일에 맞게 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 사용자 정의 안전 설정이 있는 마틴게일 전략 유연한 로트 관리: 고정 로트 또는 자동 로트 선택한 임계값에서 거래를 일시 중지하는 최대 손실 한도 간단한 설정: 차트에 첨부하고 설정을 구성한 후 거래 기술 사양 심볼: XAUUSD 시간대: H1 최소 입금액: $300 권장 입금액: $1,000 계좌 유형: ECN / Raw Spread 레버리지: 1:50
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 349에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.69 (52)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
Experts
먼저 이것을 읽어주세요 (매우 중요) 단기적인 계좌 거래나 빠른 수익을 위한 용도로 설계되지 않았습니다. 마팅게일 없음 / 그리드 없음 / AI 없음 장기적인 안정성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 실시간 결과:   실시간 신호   |   주요 포트폴리오   |   FTMO 결과 출시 기념 특별 할인! 현재 가격은 한정 수량에 한해 적용됩니다. 수량 소진 후에는 가격이 인상됩니다. 골드 아틀라스란 무엇인가요? 골드 아틀라스는 금(XAUUSD) 거래를 위한 전문 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 여러 진입 경로를 활용하는 돌파 매매 전략을 통해 단기적인 가격 변동과 장기적인 추세 돌파를 모두 포착합니다. 이 시스템은 지표나 고정된 기간에 기반하지 않으며, 곡선 맞춤을 줄이고 견고성을 향상시키기 위해 최소한의 최적화만 사용합니다. 골드 아틀라스는 각각 고유한 손절매 및 트레일링 스톱 로직을 갖춘 5개의 서로 다른 돌파 레벨을 사용하여 강력한 내부 분산 효과를 제공합니다
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (27)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (3)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD(금) M1 시간대용 신경망 기반 트레이딩 시스템 사용자 매뉴얼은 내 프로필 페이지의 링크를 통해 확인할 수 있으며, 모든 설정과 옵션에 대한 자세한 설명이 포함되어 있습니다. 텔레그램 채널에서는 서로 다른 잔액, 위험 수준, 설정으로 SmartChoise를 실행하는 여러 계정을 확인할 수도 있습니다. 이는 EA의 실제 성능을 다양한 브로커와 조건에서 확인할 수 있는 좋은 방법입니다. 가격이 현재 인하되었습니다. 이 EA는 장기적이고 통제된 성장을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이를 이해하고 리스크 수용 범위에 맞추는 것이 성공의 열쇠입니다. 실시간 시장 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 현재 시장 조건에 맞게 트레이딩 전략을 조정하는 신경망 기반 엔진을 사용합니다. 이 접근 방식은 거래 진입 최적화, 리스크 관리 개선, 노출을 지능적으로 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다. Martingale 전략에 의존하는 시스템과 달리, SmartChoise EA는 적응형
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.72 (32)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
Experts
Cheat Engine은 웹 기반 API를 통해 글로벌 외환 시장 심리를 활용하여 판단을 내릴 수 있는 중급 수준의 골드 스캘핑 시스템입니다. Cheat Engine 실시간 시그널이 곧 출시됩니다. 현재 가격은 인상될 예정입니다. 한정 기간 가격 149 USD 단일 진입 거래만 사용합니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 방식은 사용하지 않습니다. 일일 변동성에 적응하는 지능형 트레일링 스탑 청산 글로벌 외환 시장 심리는 총 계좌 가치가 10억 USD를 초과하는 수십만 명의 트레이더 포지션을 측정한 데이터입니다. Cheat Engine은 API를 통해 이 데이터를 즉시 불러와 판단에 활용할 수 있습니다. 이는 선택 기능이며, 사용자가 완전히 사용자 정의할 수 있습니다. 권장 설정 차트: XAUUSD 타임프레임: H1 입력값 로트 크기 계산 방법 - 자동 로트 또는 고정 로트 선택 고정 로트 크기 - 고정 로트 크기 자동 로트 - 계좌 통화 기준 해당 금액당 0.01로트 최대 스프레드 - 포지션
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변