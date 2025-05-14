Bitcoin Matic

Bitcoin Matic: Precision-Driven Trading with Powerful Strategy Integration

Bitcoin Matic is a cutting-edge trading system built to deliver precision, consistency, and reliability in every trade. By integrating advanced trend analysis with strategically placed pending orders, it ensures accurate trade execution while maintaining a strong, disciplined risk management foundation.

What sets Bitcoin Matic apart is its triple-strategy framework. It combines three complementary trading strategies that work in unison to adapt to market conditions and maximize performance. Whether you're aiming for steady gains or seeking more dynamic market opportunities, Bitcoin Matic provides the flexibility and intelligence to help you reach your trading goals.


Launch promo!
  • 10 spots available at current price!
Key Highlights:
  • Risk-Averse Strategy: The Bitcoin Matic avoids high-risk techniques such as martingale, grid trading, hedging. This methodology minimizes the potential for high drawdowns and promotes long-term capital preservation.
  • Real-Time Market Adaptability: Bitcoin Matic executes trades based on real-time market conditions, ensuring adaptability to dynamic market environments.
  • Pending Orders for Precision: By using pending orders, the system ensures optimal entry points, reducing slippage and maximizing trade efficiency.
  • Market liquidity analysis incorporated to filter out false break outs.
  • Comprehensive Stoploss Protection: Every trade is equipped with a stoploss to cap potential losses, safeguarding your investment against unpredictable market moves.
  • Built-In News Filter: A news filter integrated with MT5's news calendar avoids trading during high-impact events, preventing exposure to sudden price volatility caused by news releases.
Bitcoin Matic Setup & Requirements
Trading Configuration:
Symbol: BTCUSD/BITCOIN
Timeframe : M30
Minimum Deposit: $100
Account Type: Hedging
Leverage: 1:100 or above

Technical Recommendations:

Virtual Private Server (VPS): Ensure uninterrupted trading by running Bitcoin Matic on a VPS for a stable connection.
News Filter: Utilizes MT5's built-in news calendar for automatic filtering of high-impact events—no manual URL or GMT settings required.

Backtesting Details:
Symbol: BTCUSD
Timeframe: M30
Testing Period: 1/1/2025-14/5/2025
Modeling: "Every Tick based on real ticks" modeling is recommended for the most accurate results.
Starting Balance: $100 or higher.
Leverage: 1:100 or more.
Settings: Use the provided setfile for optimized results.

Support & Setup Assistance:

Setting up Bitcoin Matic is simple. User only needs to upload the set file, enabling you to start trading right away. For personalized assistance or inquiries, contact our support team via private message. We are committed to helping you maximize your trading performance.

Risk Warning:
Trading involves significant risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Ensure that you fully understand the risks before using Bitcoin Matic.

Bitcoin Matic is the ideal Expert Advisor for traders seeking precision, adaptability, and disciplined risk management.
Filtrele:
Sven Markus Weller
3239
Sven Markus Weller 2025.05.29 12:43 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt