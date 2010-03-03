Nova TRX Trader is built around the power of Triple Exponential Moving Average (TRIX) — a momentum oscillator that smooths out market noise to reveal genuine directional bias. This Expert Advisor uses TRIX’s unique smoothing capabilities to avoid false signals and detect only the strongest shifts in trend.

Rather than overreacting to every flicker of volatility, Nova TRX Trader focuses on sustained momentum changes — combining TRIX crossovers, slope analysis, and optional trend filters to deliver confident, deliberate entries. It's designed to cut through the clutter and act only when real directional force emerges.

Whether you're trading swings or short-term momentum bursts, Nova TRX Trader gives you a clean, disciplined framework built around motion with purpose.

Take advantage of the introductory launch pricing.

Only a limited number of licenses will be released before the price increases to $350.

Secure your license now and put precision momentum on autopilot.

Why traders choose Nova TRX Trader:

Smoothed Momentum Signals

TRIX filters out short-term noise, ensuring entries are based on real momentum — not market chop.

Crossover + Slope Logic

Uses both TRIX crossovers and directional slope to qualify signals with added strength and confirmation.

No Martingale, No Grid

All trades are executed with predefined stop losses and optional trailing logic — structured, controlled, and responsible.

Multi-Asset Compatibility

Works across currency pairs, metals, indices, and crypto — wherever clean trend shifts matter.

Optimized for Clarity

Transparent logic, fast performance, and effective signal filtering make this EA perfect for focused traders.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.

While no EA can promise future returns, Nova TRX Trader delivers a strategy grounded in clarity, logic, and proven momentum theory.

Try the demo today and claim the launch price while it lasts.



