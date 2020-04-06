Lironmaster Ultimate Gold
- Эксперты
- Syaeful Handy Arifin
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 20
warning !
1. Disclaimer! Profit is not guaranteed
2. Select account and broker with the smallest spread only.
example : - RAW SPREAD ACCOUNT from ICMARKETS
3. You BUY this EA, mean you UNDERSTAND the risk
This EA is calculate the high and low price in Timeframe 1 Hour and set 1 Buy Order and 1 Sell Order. just simple like that
When it hit, open position will trigger and after that if the price is on way profit the trail stop will activated.
simple, no drama, no read news, no read indicator, no read candlestick pattern or formation, just sit down and relax
Pair : XAUUSD only
Timeframe : 1 Hour
Balance : minimum $100
Lots : Auto/Manual
Risk : 18 (Recomended) - ! Risk value is on your hand, feel free to change for best result and always keep the Money Management