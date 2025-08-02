Dynamic Andrews Pitchfork MT4

Dynamic Andrew's Pitchfork

A technical analysis tool that uses three parallel trendlines to identify potential support and resistance levels. Created by selecting three significant pivot points (two lows and one high, or two highs and one low), then drawing:

Median Line : The central line connecting the first point to the midpoint between the second and third points

Upper Parallel : A line parallel to the median line, passing through the highest of the second two points

Lower Parallel: A line parallel to the median line, passing through the lowest of the second two points

Main Types of Pitchforks

1. Andrews' Pitchfork

The most common and original version

Created by Dr. Alan Andrews

Uses three pivot points (two valleys and one peak, or two peaks and one valley)

The middle line (median line) is drawn from the first point parallel to the line connecting the second and third points

The outer lines are parallel to the median line

2. Schiff Pitchfork

A modified version of Andrews' Pitchfork

The starting point is moved to the midpoint between the first two pivot points

Often provides better fit with price action

Tends to be more responsive to price movements

3. Modified Schiff Pitchfork

Another variation where the median line starting point is adjusted

The first point is moved halfway toward the second point

Provides a different angle and sensitivity compared to the standard Andrews' Pitchfork









Key Trading Concepts

Channel Trading: Price typically oscillates between the upper and lower parallel lines, with the median line often acting as dynamic support or resistance.

Breakout Signals: When price breaks above the upper parallel or below the lower parallel, it may indicate a strong trend continuation or reversal.

Retracement Targets: The median line frequently serves as a magnet for price action, with traders expecting price to return to this level.

Entry Points: Common strategies include:

Buying near the lower parallel in an uptrend

Selling near the upper parallel in a downtrend

Trading bounces off the median line

Variations

Modified Schiff Pitchfork : Starts the median line from the midpoint of the first leg

Schiff Pitchfork: Draws the median line from a different geometric construction

The pitchfork works best in trending markets and requires practice to identify the most significant pivot points for construction.

