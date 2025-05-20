Dark Mars

5

The Dark Mars Expert Advisor is ready for fully automated trading with various symbols.

The Dark Mars EA is a scalper that I have tested on the M5, M15, M30, and H1 timeframes. The EA opens trades on breakouts or pullbacks based on the Bollinger Bands indicator.

The EA is ready to trade right away with default settings — no optimization needed for GBPUSD and USDCAD

A well-known advantage of scalpers is the high number of trades executed daily. The market is in a flat range 80% of the time, and during these periods, the scalper generates profits. A known drawback of scalpers is their inability to handle trending markets. To overcome this limitation, I have added two filters: LSTM (a neural network) and ATR (a volatility indicator). The LSTM filter requires training, so it only works with the following symbols: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. For other symbols, you can use the ATR filter or trade without a filter.

The filter's purpose is to predict trend formation. It identifies a trend and "reverses" the trade.


Trading Recommendations  

  • Symbols: GBPUSD M15-H1 and USDCAD M15-H1
  • Deposit: $250 (preferably $1,000)  
  • Volume = 0.01 and Volume increment = 0.0-0.01  


What to Expect from the EA?  

For the two symbols (GBPUSD and USDCAD) and a $1,000 deposit, the monthly profit may range between 5-10%, with typical drawdowns of 3-5%. In rare cases where a "false trend" occurs, the drawdown may reach 20-30%.  


When a "false trend" appears, the EA continues opening trades based on signals to offset floating losses. It draws a virtual take-profit level on the chart, indicating where the price needs to reach to close all trades in profit.  

I do not recommend running more than two symbols with Volume = 0.01 and Volume increment = 0.01 if testing the strategy on a deposit below $1,000.  


EA Properties 

  • Max trades per symbol >> max number of trades for a symbol. If a signal repeats, the EA keeps opening similar trades until it reaches the max number.
  • Close all profit (%) >> a profit target as a percentage to allow closing all trades. Set 0 to switch off.
  • Filter to detect a trend >> filter for trend detection. If a trend is identified, the filter "reverses" the trade. The LSTM filter currently works only on six major symbols: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. For other symbols, you can use the ATR volatility filter or no filter. The ATR filter can also be used on the six major symbols.  
  • Max spread >> the EA won't open or close trades if the spread is higher than this.
  • Show power meter >> shows a panel of the signal power for the chart's symbol. If the signal strength exceeds the target value, the market is entering a trending phase.  
  • Timeframe for trading decisions >> the timeframe used to calculate the Bollinger Bands indicator and make trading decisions.  
  • Timeframe for ATR filter >> the timeframe for calculating the ATR volatility indicator. I recommend using a higher timeframe than the trading timeframe.
  • Comment
  • Magic
  • Takeprofit
  • Stoploss >> the EA manages trades internally based on its calculations. The stoploss serves more as a nominal safeguard.
  • Volume >> volume per trade.
  • Volume increment >> Volume increase (by adding to the last trade’s volume) for each subsequent trade.
리뷰 2
Emad
34
Emad 2025.07.29 10:48 
 

Been running this EA for about a month now on a $10,000 account,1:1000 Leverage in ICMARKET, only trading GBPUSD and USDCAD with the default 0.05 lot settings. Honestly, I’m pretty happy with it so far. Profit: Around 6–7% growth Drawdown: Most of the time it stayed around 30–50%. Had one “false trend” week where it went down close to 70%, but it recovered over the next few days as the EA kept adding trades and managing the basket. Features I liked: The virtual TP line is super handy – lets you see exactly where the market needs to go to close everything in profit. The power meter also gives a nice heads-up when a trend might be forming. Filters: Tried both ATR and LSTM filters – ATR felt more reliable when things got volatile, but LSTM is great for major pairs. Pros: Consistent profits (if you keep it to 1 pair). Easy setup, clear explanation of settings. Cons: Recovery can take a while in trending markets! Not for overloading with too many pairs on a small account. Final thoughts: If you’re looking for crazy fast profits, this isn’t it. But if you want steady growth and can ride out the occasional drawdown, this EA does the job. Just stick to the recommended setup and don’t overtrade.

추천 제품
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Experts
Hamster Scalping은 마틴게일을 사용하지 않는 완전 자동화된 거래 고문입니다. 야간 스캘핑 전략. RSI 표시기와 ATR 필터는 입력으로 사용됩니다. 고문은 헤징 계정 유형이 필요합니다. 실제 작업 및 기타 개발 모니터링은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 일반 권장 사항 최소 예치금 $100, 최소 스프레드의 ECN 계정 사용, 기본 설정은 eurusd M5 gmt + 3입니다. 입력 매개변수 EA는 4자리 및 5자리 따옴표 모두에서 작동합니다. 입력 매개변수에서 5자에 대해 포인트로 값을 표시하면 자동으로 모든 것을 4자로 다시 계산합니다. NewCycle - 모드가 켜져 있으면 고문이 멈추지 않고 작동하고, 모드가 꺼져 있으면 일련의 거래가 완료된 후 고문이 새 주문을 열지 않습니다. 기간 표시기1 - 첫 번째 표시기의 기간. 상위 레벨 - 고문이 판매를 시작하는 첫 번째 지표의
Bot RSI and Bollinger Bands
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
Experts
이 로봇은 인기 있는 두 가지 지표를 활용하여 외환 시장에서 거래 기회를 식별하는 자동화 된 거래 도구입니다. 상대 강도 지수(RSI)는 시장의 다른 자산과 비교하여 자산의 상대적인 강도를 측정하는 기술적 지표입니다. 볼린저 밴드(Bollinger Bands)는 시장의 변동성을 측정하고 특정 자산의 가격 한계를 결정하는 지표입니다. RSI와 볼린저 밴드 지표를 사용하는 거래 로봇은 이 두 가지 지표를 결합하여 수익성있는 거래 기회를 식별합니다. RSI가 자산의 과매수 또는 과매도 상태를 나타내고 볼린저 밴드가 가격이 한계에 접근하고 있다는 신호를 보내면 로봇은 자동으로 거래를 진행하거나 중단합니다. 무엇보다도, 이 로봇은 동시에 여러 통화 쌍에서 작동할 수 있으며, 여러 통화에서 거래 기회를 탐색할 수 있습니다. 이는 포트폴리오를 다변화하고 수익을 극대화하려는 트레이더에게 특히 유용합니다. RSI와 볼린저 밴드 지표를 사용하는 거래 로봇은 설정하기 쉽고 사용하기 쉽습니다. 사용자
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA는 다음 기사를 기반으로 합니다. https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp 거래 조건 - X 기간 EMA 및 MACD 아래에서 통화 쌍 거래가 음의 영역에 있는지 확인하십시오. - 가격이 X 기간 EMA 위로 교차할 때까지 기다린 다음 MACD가 음수에서 양수로 교차하는 과정에 있는지 또는 5개 막대 내에서 양수 영역으로 교차했는지 확인하십시오. - 20기간 EMA 위로 10핍 매수하세요. - 진입 시점의 포지션 X에 위험 금액을 더한 금액을 매도하십시오. 후반부에 스톱을 손익분기점으로 이동합니다. - 후행 정지 사용 위험 경고 ADX PRO를 구입하기 전에 관련된 위험을 인지하십시오. 과거 실적은 미래 수익성을 보장하지 않습니다(EA도 손실을 입을 수 있음). 표시된 백 테스트(예: 스크린샷)는 최상의 매개변수를 찾기 위해 고도로 최적화되어 있지만 결과
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - 거래를 시작하도록 설계되었습니다! 이 거래 로봇은 특별하고 혁신적이며 고급 알고리즘을 사용하여 가치를 계산합니다. 금융 시장의 세계에서 여러분의 조수입니다. SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 지표 세트를 사용하여 이 로봇을 시작할 순간을 더 잘 선택하세요. 설명 하단에서 SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 다른 제품을 확인하세요. 투자와 금융 시장의 세계를 자신 있게 탐색하고 싶으신가요? SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert는 정보에 입각한 투자 결정을 내리고 수익을 늘리는 데 도움이 되도록 만들어진 혁신적인 소프트웨어입니다. SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert의 장점: - 정확한 계산: 로봇은 고급 알고리즘과 분석 방법을 사
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Experts
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven은 2025년 12월 8일까지 프로모션 출시가 적용됩니다. 이 Expert Advisor는 모든 자산에 적용 가능하며, 범용적입니다. Multi-Asset Scalper EA는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼용으로 개발된 전문 자동 거래 시스템으로, 여러 자산에 대한 동시 스캘핑 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 버전 8.2는 트리플 컨펌 및 통합 위험 관리 기능을 갖춘 멀티 타임프레임 기술을 통합했습니다. 기술 아키텍처 1. 지능형 신호 시스템 멀티 타임프레임 계산: 트리플 분석(컨펌, 패스트 컨펌, 슬로우 컨펌) 투표 시스템: 가중치 조정이 가능한 3가지 주요 지표(EMA, MACD, RSI) 위험 모드: 민감도에 영향을 미치는 5단계(초공격적 → 초보수적) 2. 고급 위험 관리 하이브리드 랏 계산: 고정 또는 위험 기반(USD) 무한 손익분기점: 핍이 아닌 달러로 계산되는 점진적 시스템. 목표 이익
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Turtle BTC Trend H4 Pro
Xin Yue
Experts
출시 기념 특가: $99 (선착순 10명 이후 $199로 인상) Turtle Six Pattern Pro: 비트코인을 위한 터틀 트레이딩의 진화 이 EA는 단순한 '터틀 트레이딩'의 복제품이 아닙니다. 변동성이 극심한 비트코인(BTCUSD) 시장에 맞춰 전설적인 전략을 완벽하게 재설계한 전문가용 시스템입니다. 고전적인 돈치안 채널 돌파(Donchian Breakout) 전략에 독자적인 **6가지 시장 구조 필터(Six-Pattern Logic)**를 결합하여, 추세 추종 전략의 최대 약점인 **'거짓 돌파(False Breakout)'**를 해결했습니다. 'Six Pattern' 알고리즘의 핵심 대부분의 추세 추종 봇은 횡보장에서 손실을 봅니다. 이 EA는 SMMA 와 SSL 채널 을 사용하여 시장 구조를 6단계로 분석합니다. 필터: 시장의 패턴이 추세 방향과 일치할 때만 진입합니다. 결과: 노이즈가 많은 시장에서 '속임수(Whipsaw)'를 걸러내어 진입 정확도를 획기적
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
LT Gap EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
IlanisMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
3.86 (7)
Experts
Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Enjoy Dax40 Scaper Mt5
Pankaj Kapadia
Experts
Future of the Enjoy Dax40 Scalper: Unlock the potential of your trading journey with the Enjoy Dax40 Scalper EA, meticulously crafted for scalping strategies across higher time frame trends. This powerful EA excels in navigating the intricacies of the Dax40 (De40) or Ger40 indices, extending its proficiency to the UsTec (Nasdaq100) and US30 (DJ IND) markets. Boasting a strategic blend of our proprietary custom trend indicator and other short-term and long MT5 standard trend indicators, this EA o
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Experts
Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
Majd Qatuni exp
Majd Ahmad Mahmoud Qatuni
Experts
MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA v1.27 A fully automated Expert Advisor tested specifically on Gold (XAUUSD) , designed to capture potential market reversals after strong momentum periods. It uses a consecutive candlestick pattern , enhanced by multi-indicator filters and advanced risk management for precise entries and profit protection. Current price is for demo use only. Key Features: Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy: Detects N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a correction
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5 는  Matrix Arrow Indicator의 MT5  신호를 차트의 거래 패널과 수동 또는 100% 자동으로 거래할 수 있는 고유한 전문가 조언자입니다.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 는 다음과 같은 최대 10개의 표준 지표에서 정보와 데이터를 수집하여 초기 단계에서 현재 추세를 결정합니다. 평균 방향 이동 지수(ADX) ,   상품 채널 지수(CCI) ,   클래식 하이켄 아시 캔들 ,   이동 평균 ,   이동 평균 수렴 발산(MACD) ,   상대 활력 지수(RVI) ,   상대 강도 지수(RSI) ,   포물선 SAR ,   스토캐스틱 오실레이터 ,   윌리엄스의 백분율 범위 . 모든 지표가 유효한 매수 또는 매도 신호를 제공하면 강력한 상승/하락 추세를 나타내는 다음 캔들/막대가 시작될 때 해당 화살표가 차트에 인쇄됩니다. 사용자는 사용할 표시기를 선택하고 각 표시기의 매개변수를 개별적으로 조정할 수 있습니다.  
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (385)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.83 (24)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
4.8 (10)
Experts
중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.7 (43)
Experts
AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요: 리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해 봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유 AOT 봇 설정 방법 단계별 설치 가이드 Set files AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.68 (19)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (19)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $179, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 349에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.69 (52)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (28)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD(금) M1 시간대용 신경망 기반 트레이딩 시스템 사용자 매뉴얼은 내 프로필 페이지의 링크를 통해 확인할 수 있으며, 모든 설정과 옵션에 대한 자세한 설명이 포함되어 있습니다. 텔레그램 채널에서는 서로 다른 잔액, 위험 수준, 설정으로 SmartChoise를 실행하는 여러 계정을 확인할 수도 있습니다. 이는 EA의 실제 성능을 다양한 브로커와 조건에서 확인할 수 있는 좋은 방법입니다. 가격이 현재 인하되었습니다. 이 EA는 장기적이고 통제된 성장을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이를 이해하고 리스크 수용 범위에 맞추는 것이 성공의 열쇠입니다. 실시간 시장 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 현재 시장 조건에 맞게 트레이딩 전략을 조정하는 신경망 기반 엔진을 사용합니다. 이 접근 방식은 거래 진입 최적화, 리스크 관리 개선, 노출을 지능적으로 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다. Martingale 전략에 의존하는 시스템과 달리, SmartChoise EA는 적응형
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.72 (32)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.5 (12)
Experts
Autorithm AI 기술 설명   AUTORITHM 은 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 첨단 인공지능 기반 거래 시스템으로, 10개의 전문 AI 레이어 를 활용해 시장을 종합적으로 분석합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 고급 AI 알고리즘을 사용하여 시장 데이터를 처리하고, 거래 기회를 식별하며, 지능형 위험 관리 프로토콜을 통해 거래를 실행합니다. [guide line]       [SET FILES] ⸻ 핵심 기능 이 시스템은 10개의 개별 AI 레이어 가 협력하여 시장 상황을 분석하고 거래를 실행합니다. 각 AI 레이어는 다음과 같은 시장 분석 분야에 특화되어 있습니다. • 기술적 분석 • 패턴 인식 • 가격 행동 분석 • 추세 분석 • 변동성 분석 • 위험 관리 • 뉴스 분석 • 시간 분석 • 마틴게일 시스템 관리 • 최종 의사결정 EA에는 시간 기반 거래 세션 설정, 뉴스 이벤트 필터링, AI 기반 변동성 보호 메커니즘이 포함되어 있습니다. ⸻ 10대 AI
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (6)
Experts
세계 최초의 금과 비트코인 간 공개 차익거래 알고리즘! 매일 진행되는 특가 행사! 라이브 시그널 -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: 추천 브로커 (지속적으로):   IC Markets 거래쌍:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD 첨부 파일 기호:   XAUUSD H1 거래되는 통화쌍이   시장 감시   창에 추가되었는지 꼭 확인하세요! 계좌 유형: ECN/로우 스프레드 접두사 설정: 브로커에   XAUUSD_i   와 같이 심볼 접두사가 있는 통화쌍이 있는 경우 그런 다음 설정에서 접두사   "   _i   "   를 입력하세요. 금 vs 비트코인 차익거래: 이 전략은 일반적으로 직접 거래되는 쌍이라기보다는 서로 경쟁하는 "안전 자산"으로 작용하는 이러한 자산 간의 가격 차이를 이용하는 데 기반을 두고 있습니다. 트레이더들은 시장 불확실성이나 추세 반전 시기에 금 가격이 비트코인 대비 저평가되거나(또는 그 반대로) 가격이 비트코인 대
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 사본 수가 매우 제한적입니다! 최종 가격: 990달러 349달러부터: 1개 무료 선택! (최대 2개 거래 계좌 번호) 최고의 콤보 상품     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   LIVE RESULTS 독립 검토 "ORB 마스터"에 오신 것을 환영합니다   :   오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃에서 당신의 우위를 확보 하세요 ORB Master EA로 ORB(Opening Range Breakout) 전략의 힘을 활용하세요. 현대 트레이더를 위해 설계된 세련되고 고성능의 전문가 자문 도구입니다. ORB는 초기 시장 모멘텀을 포착하는 능력으로 인해 인기가 급증했으며, 이 EA는 그 입증된 접근 방식에 대한 저의 개인적인 견해를 나타냅니다. ORB Master가 결과를 제공하는 방식   : ORB Master는 미국 및 유럽 주식 시장이 개장하자마자 즉시 작동하여
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
제작자의 제품 더 보기
LSTM Ensemble
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
LSTM Ensemble is a professional trading expert built on an ensemble of 12 independent LSTM models, each of which represents a separate trading strategy. Instead of a single “ideal” model trained using the classic 80/20 scheme, the expert uses a collective decision approach, where the final trading signal is formed based on the consensus of multiple neural networks. >>>>> ===== <<<<<< 35% Holiday Discount — Grab It Now for $210! Only a few days left! >>>>> ===== <<<<<< Key idea: an ensemble inst
Edge Ensemble
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
Edge Ensemble is a professional trading advisor built on an ensemble of 12 independent neural networks of two different architectures: LSTM and TCN. Each network in the ensemble acts as a standalone trading strategy, while the final trading signal is formed based on the collective decision of the entire model set. Instead of searching for a single universal model trained using the classical 80/20 scheme, Edge Ensemble employs an ensemble specifically designed to work with non-stationary financi
Your False Hope
Evgeniy Scherbina
3.94 (18)
Experts
The advisor "Your False Hope" is a fully automated strategy which trades major symbols. The set of symbols may change while the strategy is improved. I created this strategy as a parody of pipe dreams of Internet users about magical possibilities of machine learning for financial markets. The objective is to show that normalized inputs of any set of symbols can be learned by a neural network. This strategy has two trading modes: "False_hope" and "Reality". Start the advisor on one chart of any s
FREE
Latte
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (9)
Experts
The "Latte" EA is ready to trade several symbols in the fully automated mode from 1 chart. The EA uses a "Transformer" neural network to forecast price movements. The main advantage of the Transformer over an LSTM network is its ability to find patterns even across very long sequences of data. While LSTMs often lose information when dealing with sequences longer than 2–3 months, Transformers handle sequences as long as a year with ease. The Transformer architecture was first introduced by Googl
Chanlun Master
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
Chanlun Master: A Fusion of Eastern Market Philosophy and Neural Networks Chanlun Master is a professional trading robot that combines the legendary Chinese theory of price movement with modern Deep Learning technologies. History: What is Chanlun? In 2006, a mysterious trader appeared in the Chinese segment of the internet under the pseudonym Chan Shi ("Zen Master"). He published a series of articles describing a unique mathematical structure of the market, which he called "Chanlun" . Unlike
Gold Chaser
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (3)
Experts
The "Gold Chaser" expert advisor trades in fully automated mode these 4 symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), US30, US500, and BTCUSD (Bitcoin) Possibilities of the "non-major" symbols really differ from what you are accustomed to with the usual set of symbols. First of all, gold moves very quickly. Like major symbols, gold reacts to political events, important economic events and speeches of VIP geeks. However, gold moves in a much more swaying manner. The same is applicable to silver, oil a
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
IQuantum
Evgeniy Scherbina
지표
The indicator IQuantum shows trading signals for 10 symbols in the daily chart: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. Signals of the indicator are produced by 2 neural models which were trained independently from one another. The inputs for the neural models are normalised prices of the symbols, as well as prices of Gold, Silver and markers of the current day. Each neural model was trained in 2 ways. The Ultimate mode is an overfitted neural model
FREE
NewsCatcher Free MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.5 (2)
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Free opens trades when the price makes a reversal move from support and resistance levels. Market entries should be confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is implemented as a tachometer. It is recommended to use this advisor in a highly volatile market after a political event or a release of major economic data. You can use this advisor in the semi-automated mode (the RSI performs an information role) or in the fully automated mode (the RSI decides when t
FREE
IRush
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
지표
Indicator IRush uses a modified version of a popular indicator RSI (Relative Strength Index) to look for entries on a daily chart or lower. The indicator has been set up and tested with the major symbols: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. An automated trading with this indicator is implemented in the expert advisor Intraday Rush . This expert advisor can open, trail and close its trades. Check it out, it may be exactly what you are looking for! A Correct Reading of IRush The c
FREE
My Big Bars MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.58 (12)
지표
The indicator My Big Bars can show bars (candles) of a higher timeframe. If you open an H1 (1 hour) chart, the indicator puts underneath a chart of H3, H4, H6 and so on. The following higher timeframes can be applied: M3, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 and MN. The indicator chooses only those higher timeframes which are multiple of the current timeframe. If you open an M2 chart (2 minutes), the higher timeframes exclude M3, M5 and M15. There are 2 handy buttons in the lower r
FREE
High Trend Lite MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
지표
The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
FREE
IDixie
Evgeniy Scherbina
지표
IDixie is an indicator which shows open and close values of the American dollar index, DXY or "Dixie". The indicator is calculated from weighted values of 6 major symbols: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK, and USDCHF. In addition to "Dixie" values, the indicator also shows a moving average. You can set the period of the moving average. When bars of the indicator break through the moving average, this creates good opportunities to enter the market. As a rule, signals from this indicator are
FREE
TradeKeeper Lite MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
유틸리티
The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made. With the utility TradeKeeper Pro , available at this link , you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades a
FREE
Filled Area Chart MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
유틸리티
The utility Filled Area Chart adds to the standard set of price presentations. It is a brand new, nice price chart. You will certainly like it if you want to feel yourself a trader born under the Bloomber lucky star. The Properties allow to set the colors and other things: Color preset - choose a preset or set to "Custom" and set your own colors using the properties below. Custom area color - color of the area below the price line. Works only with Color preset = Custom. Custom chart color - col
FREE
NewsCatcher Free
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.67 (3)
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Free opens trades when the price makes a reversal move from support and resistance levels. Market entries should be confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is implemented as a tachometer. It is recommended to use this advisor in a highly volatile market after a political event or a release of major economic data. You can use this advisor in the semi-automated mode (the RSI performs an information role) or in the fully automated mode (the RSI decides when t
FREE
High Trend Lite
Evgeniy Scherbina
1 (1)
지표
The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
FREE
My Big Bars
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.75 (4)
지표
The indicator My Big Bars can show bars (candles) of a higher timeframe. If you open an H1 (1 hour) chart, the indicator puts underneath a chart of H4, D1 and so on. The following higher timeframes can be applied: M3, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 and MN. The indicator chooses only those higher timeframes which are higher than the current timeframe and are multiple of it. If you open an M30 chart (30 minutes), the higher timeframes exclude M5, M15 and M30. There are 2 handy
FREE
Filled Area Chart
Evgeniy Scherbina
유틸리티
The utility Filled Area Chart adds to the standard set of price presentations. It is a brand new, nice price chart. You will certainly like it if you want to feel yourself a trader born under the Bloomber lucky star. The Properties allow to set the colors and other things: Color preset - choose a preset or set to "Custom" and set your own colors using the properties below. Custom area color - color of the area below the price line. Works only with Color preset = Custom. Custom chart color - col
FREE
TradeKeeper Lite
Evgeniy Scherbina
유틸리티
The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made. With the utility TradeKeeper Pro , available at this link , you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades a
FREE
NewsCatcher Pro
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.71 (14)
Experts
NewsCatcher Pro opens both pending and market orders based on data from the mql5.com calendar. In live mode, NewsCatcher Pro automatically downloads the calendar, opens orders, trails and closes orders. NewsCatcher Pro can trade any event from the calendar with any symbol available in MetaTrader, including Gold, Oil and cross-rates. To change the default symbol, go to the event view you want to change it for. NewsCatcher Pro uses two strategies: Strategy 1 (pending orders): the advisor opens two
TradeKeeper Pro
Evgeniy Scherbina
유틸리티
The utility TradeKeeper Pro allows you to open a trade manually with a magic and a volume of your choice. It does not open its own trades, it can only open a trade by your command. TradeKeeper Pro can trail any open trades by the iSAR (parabolic) indicator, and a simple trail. It can set the stoploss level at the open price as soon as possible. To trail any open trades for any instruments, it suffices to launch the utility in one chart. TradeKeeper Pro can close any trades or pending orders of a
High Trend
Evgeniy Scherbina
지표
The indicator High Trend Pro monitors a big number of symbols in up to 4 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Pro is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. High Trend Pro uses emproved versions of popular and highly demanded indicators for calculating its signals. High Trend Pro calculates the signal strength
NewsCatcher Visual
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Visual automatically downloads actual data from 2 economic calendars: investing.com or mql5.com . The advisor can work in the "autoclick" mode, that is it can open trades automatically by comparing actual and forecast values. It also allows to manually open both instant and pending orders with a set volume. Recommendations By default the advisor NewsCatcher Visual applies the "autoclick" strategy to all events of high volatility. This allows the advisor to work in the fu
QuantumPip MT4
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, Dixie, DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 20 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each of the 10 symbols. This can help diversify ri
TradeKeeper Pro MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
유틸리티
The utility TradeKeeper Pro allows you to open a trade manually with a magic and a volume of your choice. It does not open its own trades, it can only open a trade by your command. TradeKeeper Pro can trail any open trades by the iSAR (parabolic) indicator, and a simple trail. It can set the stoploss level at the open price as soon as possible. To trail any open trades for any instruments, it suffices to launch the utility in one chart. TradeKeeper Pro can close any trades or pending orders of a
High Trend MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
지표
The indicator High Trend Pro monitors a big number of symbols in up to 4 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Pro is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. High Trend Pro uses emproved versions of popular and highly demanded indicators for calculating its signals. High Trend Pro calculates the signal strength
NewsCatcher Pro for MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
NewsCatcher Pro opens both pending and market orders based on data from the mql5.com calendar. In live mode, NewsCatcher Pro automatically downloads the calendar, opens orders, trails and closes orders. NewsCatcher Pro can trade any event from the calendar with any symbol available in MetaTrader, including Gold, Oil and cross-rates. To change the default symbol, go to the event view you want to change it for. NewsCatcher Pro uses two strategies: Strategy 1 (pending orders): the advisor opens two
NewsCatcher Visual MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Visual automatically downloads actual data from the mql5.com calendar. The advisor can work in the "autoclick" mode, that is it can open trades automatically by comparing actual and forecast values. It also allows to manually open both instant and pending orders with a set volume. Recommendations By default the advisor NewsCatcher Visual applies the "autoclick" strategy to all events of high volatility. This allows the advisor to work in the fully automatic mode. However
Intraday Rush
Evgeniy Scherbina
4 (4)
Experts
The "Intraday Rush" Expert Advisor trades several symbols simultaneously in automatic mode: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. The advisor uses a modified version of the popular indicator RSI (Relative Strength Index) to make open and close trading decisions. You can download a free indicator IRush , used by this advisor, to visualize trading. The one major difference of this advisor is that it can check its trading decisions several times during the day. If the market condition
필터:
Dominic Minguy Jean
2575
Dominic Minguy Jean 2025.09.11 00:43 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Emad
34
Emad 2025.07.29 10:48 
 

Been running this EA for about a month now on a $10,000 account,1:1000 Leverage in ICMARKET, only trading GBPUSD and USDCAD with the default 0.05 lot settings. Honestly, I’m pretty happy with it so far. Profit: Around 6–7% growth Drawdown: Most of the time it stayed around 30–50%. Had one “false trend” week where it went down close to 70%, but it recovered over the next few days as the EA kept adding trades and managing the basket. Features I liked: The virtual TP line is super handy – lets you see exactly where the market needs to go to close everything in profit. The power meter also gives a nice heads-up when a trend might be forming. Filters: Tried both ATR and LSTM filters – ATR felt more reliable when things got volatile, but LSTM is great for major pairs. Pros: Consistent profits (if you keep it to 1 pair). Easy setup, clear explanation of settings. Cons: Recovery can take a while in trending markets! Not for overloading with too many pairs on a small account. Final thoughts: If you’re looking for crazy fast profits, this isn’t it. But if you want steady growth and can ride out the occasional drawdown, this EA does the job. Just stick to the recommended setup and don’t overtrade.

리뷰 답변