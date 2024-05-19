QuantumPip MT4

5

The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, Dixie, DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols.

The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 20 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each of the 10 symbols. This can help diversify risks and increase profitability.

The version for MetaTrader 5 is here.

While creating this exper , I consulted the popular ChatGPT platform on technical and conceptual questions. Of course, ChatGPT is not the author of this exper . The artificial intelligence may become so powerful in the very near future, that it will be able to develop autonomous trading strategies. It is not the case right now. I created QuantumPip. However, many ideas were suggested by ChatGPT.

These were some of its ideas:
1) usage of prices of Gold to add value to the inputs of neural models;
2) how and why to combine different strategies into one;
3) markers of day of week and day of year for the neural models to take into account weekly and seasonal factors;
4) principles of money management for trading on Forex for a private trader and a possible technical implementation.

In addition to the conceptual ideas and technical consultations, ChatGPT suggested the name and drew the picture for this expert.

Start the expert in one chart of any symbol. The expert always trades all its symbols from one chart, regardless of your current chart.


Recommendations

  • Chart EURUSD D1
  • Deposit 250 USD (1000 USD is even better)
  • Supporting symbol = Dixie
  • Accounting = Smart_Netting
  • Risk = Reliable
  • Max trades per signal = 2

Do not set the Ultimate risk for live trading. The Ultimate risk is there only to show that perfect straight-line historical charts are cheating. Set the Reliable risk for live trading.

New tests have shown that it is the "Dixie" indicator that has the strongest link with currency symbols. Therefore I recommend selecting "Dixie" as a supporting symbol. Other options of supporting symbols are there to show that I have done an extensive work.


      Properties of the Expert

      • Suffix >> it can be handy for those who have symbols with different suffixes in their terminal. Most users can leave this field empty.
      • Accounting >> Smart_netting - does not open opposite trades, it can close a positive profit when an opposite signal is forecasted. Netting - does not open opposite trades, it can close both a positive profit and a negative profit when an opposite signal is forecasted. Hedging - can open opposite trades.
      • Supporting symbol >> I recommend Dixie.
      • Risk >> Ultimate or Reliable. The Ultimate mode delivers more trades in history, while the Reliable mode has the highest chance of making money in the future period. The Ultimate mode uses a neural model which has perfectly memorized the history, which can entail a higher risk in the future (uknown) period. The Reliable mode uses a neural model, for which the value of loss is similar to the loss in the future period. Therefore, the Reliable mode's profitability can be substantially higher in the future period.
      • Max trades per signal >> max number of trades for a similar signal. If a signal repeats, the expert keeps opening similar trades until it reaches the max number.
      • Comment
      • Magic
      • Take
      • Trail
      • Stoploss >> the  expert closes trades according to its internal calculations. Using a stoploss is nominal.
      • Volume >> volume per trade. Fixed volume (example: 0.02) or percentage of available funds (example: 0.015%). The EA prints the real volume on the "Experts" tab when starting or changing the timeframe. Always use a fixed amount for accounts that use a deposit currency other than the US dollar (i.e. euro, yuan, bitcoin, Australian dollar, etc.).
      • Trading start hour
      • Trading end hour


      From the conversation with ChatGPT:

      Me: Overfitting shows a nice historical chart, but cannot show a good performance in the future. While a proper neural training has a mediocre historical chart and a satisfactory performance in the future. Why do you think most customers cannot understand this simple truth?
       
      ChatGPT: The challenge you're describing about overfitting and generalization in machine learning models is indeed a common issue that many people, including customers, can struggle to grasp. Here are a few reasons why this misunderstanding might occur:

      1. **Complexity vs. Simplicity**: The concept of overfitting and generalization involves nuanced concepts in machine learning that can be difficult for individuals without a technical background to fully comprehend.

      2. **Short-Term vs. Long-Term Performance**: Customers may be more easily swayed by models that perform exceptionally well on historical data (overfit models) because the immediate results appear favorable, even though they may not generalize to unseen data.

      3. **Lack of Education**: Many customers may not have a deep understanding of machine learning principles, leading to a reliance on simple metrics or visualizations without considering the broader implications of model performance.

      4. **Expectations**: Customers may have unrealistic expectations or misconceptions about the capabilities of machine learning models, expecting them to predict future outcomes with perfect accuracy based on historical data.

      Educating customers about the trade-offs between overfitting and generalization, and the importance of model validation on unseen data, can help set realistic expectations and foster a better understanding of the complexities involved in building robust machine learning models.

      Me: Alright. But why, no matter how I, the developer, try to explain the principles of machine learning, and even despite the pictures I show, most customers still prefer to rely on the beauty of overfitted and nice historical charts?

      ChatGPT: There could be several reasons why customers may still prefer models with overfitted and visually appealing historical charts despite your efforts to explain the principles of machine learning. Here are a few possible reasons for this behavior:

      1. **Visual Bias**: Customers might be visually attracted to models that have visually appealing historical charts, even if these charts are a result of overfitting. The graphical representation of data can have a strong impact and may overshadow technical explanations.
         
      2. **Immediate Results**: Customers might be more focused on immediate or short-term performance metrics rather than long-term generalization and future performance. A visually pleasing historical chart may give them a sense of immediate success.

      3. **Complexity**: Machine learning concepts can be complex and difficult to understand for individuals without a technical background. Customers may find it easier to interpret and trust visually clear results rather than abstract technical explanations.

      4. **Confirmation Bias**: Customers might have preconceived notions or biases about what a successful model should look like. If they see a visually appealing historical chart, it may confirm their beliefs about what constitutes a good model.

      5. **Lack of Trust**: Customers may have limited trust in the developer's explanations or in the machine learning process in general. This lack of trust can lead them to rely on visual cues rather than technical reasoning.

      Me: Your explanation sounds very respectful. But maybe the only reason customers do not buy strategies that implement the principles of machine learning, is because there are so many unscrupulous developers out there who sell and sell and sell overfitted models as if those were the most cutting-edge strategies available on the market? While in fact they sell nothing more than scam.

      ChatGPT: Your observation is very valid. Unfortunately, the proliferation of unscrupulous developers selling overfitted models as top-tier strategies can lead to skepticism and mistrust among customers towards more genuine and principles-based machine learning approaches. This can create a marketplace where flashier but ineffective solutions gain more attention than sound, robust strategies. Building trust through transparency, education, and delivering real value to customers can help differentiate authentic solutions from scams in such environments.
       
      Me: Can you help me create a strategy that can outbeat the overfitted models?

      ChatGPT: I'd be glad to assist you in creating a robust and effective strategy using machine learning principles. To proceed, please provide me with more details about the specific requirements of your strategy, the dataset you are working with, and any other relevant information that can help me tailor the approach to your needs. Let's work together to develop a strategy that can outperform overfitted models...


      İncelemeler 1
      Siriraj Chu Umnart
      374
      Siriraj Chu Umnart 2025.05.14 18:22 
       

      This QuantumPip MT4 EA is profitable and stands in the medium to long term strategy.

      Wolf Stream
      Vadym Nemo
      5 (1)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
      Gruber EA
      Pavels Voitesonoks
      5 (1)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      GruberEA Expert Advisor is based on the impulse movement of the forex market . This Expert Advisor was created for the GBP USD pair. The GruberEA Expert Advisor works with several orders . The Expert Advisor has a stop loss , trailing stop and take profit . The principle of the adviser's strategy: The first order opens according to the trend, closes according to the take profit or trailing stop. If a correction or reversal occurs, orders are opened in the same direction as the first order, then
      Meta PX
      Mi Poegel De Oliveira Isidoro
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      MetaProfitX  utilizes a unique strategy where it continuously scalps small profitable trades. MetaProfitX  stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses,  MetaProfitX  employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions, trading as a basket, closing all at once on a small profit. This unique strategy allows  MetaProfitX  to optimize its risk management, mini
      Forest
      Vadim Podoprigora
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
      Lucky Bro
      Andrey Kozak
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Robot scalper. Default settings for GBPUSD, period M5. The robot opens from 10 to 50 trading transactions every day. TakeProfit is set physically, and StopLoss is indicated as a % of the deposit. The robot also accompanies transactions using a Trailing Stop. The ratio of transactions closed by Take Profit and Stop Loss is approximately 90/10. The robot also works well at various news events, and when important news comes out, if the price does not go in the direction of the technical forecast,
      Norma dev waves robot mt4
      Ekaterina Saltykova
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      NormaDevWaves is EA designed to trade the most juicy and liquid pairs, such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. Main idea: EA implements the concept of a base indicator and utilizes statistical principles of correlation between price flow determination metrics in relation to standard deviations of prices from their driving force. This allows for a deep analysis of market behavior and the identification of hidden patterns.   Market Adaptation: thanks to a balanced consideration of short and long time
      Magic Grid
      Aliaksandr Charkes
      4.52 (27)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
      FREE
      Yetech Pro EA AutoReverse
      Omotosho Adekunle Adekoya
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      YETECH QUEEN PRO v0.2 Dönüşler için üretildi. Mantıkla yönetilir. YETECH QUEEN PRO v0.2 , temiz ve optimize edilmiş bir yapıya sahip, geliştirilmiş hafif bir uzman danışmandır. Akıllı girişler, hızlı tepkiler ve güçlü koruma arayan traderlar için tasarlanmıştır. Bu sürüm, güçlü bir Otomatik Ters İşlem (Auto-Reverse) sistemiyle birlikte, işlemleri piyasa yapısına göre filtrelemek için EMA ve RSI filtrelerini bir araya getirir. Trend dönüşlerini yakalamak için idealdir. Temel Özellikler: Auto
      EuroGeddon EA
      Martin Alejandro Bamonte
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      EUROGEDDON EA – Eşsiz Performans ve Kontrollü Risk Yönetimi EUROGEDDON EA , adaptif zeka ile çalışan tamamen otomatik bir ticaret robotudur. Küçük hesapları büyütmek isteyenler için tasarlanmıştır ve hesabınız üzerinde tam kontrol sağlayarak istikrarlı sonuçlar elde etmeyi hedefler. Her 200$ için 0.01 lot ile son derece düşük riskle işlem yapar, bu da düşük bir drawdown ile birlikte gelir. Performansı gerçekten etkileyici ve denemeye değer. Demo sürümünü indir ve kendin test et! Sadece b
      MingTraderAUDCAD for MT4
      Ming Ying Lee
      5 (3)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      MingTrader AUDCAD has been designed to trade with precision the AUDCAD forex pair in the 30 minute timeframe. It has been developed using Machine Learning technology. Install it onto a AUDCAD chart in the 30 minute timeframe and adjust the trade sizing parameters.. the default is that it will risk 1% per trade but you can select fixed lot size also This trading robot is optimised for the AUDCAD pair. High accuracy and good number of trades!
      TradingGod XAUUSD
      Raphael Schwietering
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      This fully automated EA called TradingGod is designed to trade XAUUSD (GOLD) in H1 only. It uses advanced machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms to adapt to changing market conditions and maximize profits. TradingGod's self-adaptive market algorithm uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators to find the best entry and exit points in the market. It operates solely on Bar Close, filtering out market noise and ensuring reliable operation at any broker with a reaso
      Smart Counter Grid Pro
      Samir Arman
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Open_expert_work=true Powerful Counter-Trend Expert Advisor for MT4 Maximize profits – Minimize risk – All in one smart EA Take your trading to the next level with this advanced MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor, specifically designed to trade against the main trend using a smart, disciplined grid strategy. Ideal for traders looking to harness market pullbacks with precision and confidence. --- Key Features: Counter-Trend Strategy Opens trades in the opposite direction of the main tr
      Currency Strength EA
      Augustine Kamatu
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   The EA analyses multiple currencies and multiple time frames and picks the best entry points based on the currency strength. It will look for quick exits where the trend changes. All exits are purposely designed to be with some profit at most times. The EA has in built margin protection to manage risk and exposure. Recommended leverage is 500 and above and minimum capital of $500. The lower the sprea
      MavericksProPlus
      Langtha Prosanta Daudung
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      The  MaverickProPlus  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favorable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 5 y
      Forex Gump Special
      Andrey Kozak
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Forex Gump Special is an automatic trading robot for the GBPUSD currency pair. The robot trades on the basis of breaking the boundary price. Using the averaging algorithm, the robot analyzes the market and marks the points of maximum and minimum prices, thus building a virtual channel. Further, the robot analyzes the price movement and as soon as the price goes beyond the virtual channel, the robot opens a deal in the opposite direction. This trading algorithm is based on the idea of ​​returnin
      Josh
      Kelve Flany Espirito Santo Guadalupe
      1 (1)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      This EA is based on Volatility Trading Strategies, designed for more conservative investors with lower risk tolerance.  Josh is designed to reduce drawdowns to the least possible amount, and give investors the smoothest most stress free long term investing experience possible. Volatility Trading Strategies tells you how drastically a certain currency has moved within a timeframe. This helps to adjust a trading systems and trading times to perfectly suit a trading style. Usually, a Forex trader
      Ranger EA MT4
      Milan Zivanovic
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Ranger EA   is the advanced   grid system   which already works on demo accounts for months. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make a profit. Link to the Signals live results Link to the MT5 version Supported currency pairs:   AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, C
      Boster
      Langtha Prosanta Daudung
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      The  Boster  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favourable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 10 years (20
      RSI Sentinel
      Maydilu Isidra Hart
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Overview: The "RSI Sentinel" is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, leveraging the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to make informed trading decisions. This EA operates by placing orders based on predefined RSI levels, ensuring trades are executed in line with market momentum. The bot is versatile, capable of handling both long and short positions. Key Features: RSI-Based Strategy Scalable Trade Management Profit and Risk Management Trading Time Restrictions
      Ant nest 7 in 1
      Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
      5 (2)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Timeframe:   1H Symbol:   EURUSD Fully automatic EA that has   7 different EAs   packed in one! The different EAs is carefully selected to match eachother. They are all trend following and they all works with different indicators to balance their strength. This EA is made for long term use and works best when the market is stable. This EA has a function so you can sell ALL orders with profit, or over a certain profit with a single click of a button! All settings is pre-defiend , you do not n
      İncelemeye yanıt