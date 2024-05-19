QuantumPip MT4

The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, Dixie, DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols.



The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 20 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each of the 10 symbols. This can help diversify risks and increase profitability.

The version for MetaTrader 5 is here.



While creating this exper , I consulted the popular ChatGPT platform on technical and conceptual questions. Of course, ChatGPT is not the author of this exper . The artificial intelligence may become so powerful in the very near future, that it will be able to develop autonomous trading strategies. It is not the case right now. I created QuantumPip. However, many ideas were suggested by ChatGPT.

These were some of its ideas:

1) usage of prices of Gold to add value to the inputs of neural models;

2) how and why to combine different strategies into one;

3) markers of day of week and day of year for the neural models to take into account weekly and seasonal factors;

4) principles of money management for trading on Forex for a private trader and a possible technical implementation.

In addition to the conceptual ideas and technical consultations, ChatGPT suggested the name and drew the picture for this expert.

Start the expert in one chart of any symbol. The expert always trades all its symbols from one chart, regardless of your current chart.





Recommendations



Chart EURUSD D1

Deposit 250 USD (1000 USD is even better)

Supporting symbol = Dixie



Accounting = Smart_Netting

Risk = Reliable



Max trades per signal = 2

Do not set the Ultimate risk for live trading. The Ultimate risk is there only to show that perfect straight-line historical charts are cheating. Set the Reliable risk for live trading. New tests have shown that it is the "Dixie" indicator that has the strongest link with currency symbols. Therefore I recommend selecting "Dixie" as a supporting symbol. Other options of supporting symbols are there to show that I have done an extensive work.





Properties of the Expert



Suffix >> it can be handy for those who have symbols with different suffixes in their terminal. Most users can leave this field empty.



Accounting >> Smart_netting - does not open opposite trades, it can close a positive profit when an opposite signal is forecasted. Netting - does not open opposite trades, it can close both a positive profit and a negative profit when an opposite signal is forecasted. Hedging - can open opposite trades.

Supporting symbol >> I recommend Dixie.



Risk >> Ultimate or Reliable. The Ultimate mode delivers more trades in history, while the Reliable mode has the highest chance of making money in the future period. The Ultimate mode uses a neural model which has perfectly memorized the history, which can entail a higher risk in the future (uknown) period. The Reliable mode uses a neural model, for which the value of loss is similar to the loss in the future period. Therefore, the Reliable mode's profitability can be substantially higher in the future period.



Max trades per signal >> max number of trades for a similar signal. If a signal repeats, the expert keeps opening similar trades until it reaches the max number.

Comment

Magic



Take

Trail

Stoploss >> the expert closes trades according to its internal calculations. Using a stoploss is nominal.



Volume >> volume per trade. Fixed volume (example: 0.02) or percentage of available funds (example: 0.015%). The EA prints the real volume on the "Experts" tab when starting or changing the timeframe. Always use a fixed amount for accounts that use a deposit currency other than the US dollar (i.e. euro, yuan, bitcoin, Australian dollar, etc.).

Trading start hour

Trading end hour