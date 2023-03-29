EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.

Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD



Recommended TF: M15.



Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here





Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA on SINGLE CHART

It can trade multiple currencies together from one chart

4 Risk modes available

Easy to use

multiple Filters

Features





The EA must be attached to ONLY one M15 chart, any pair



If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSDm, GBPUSDm, NZDUSDm) you should update symbols with suffix which are separated by commas.

If you want to use News Filter, you can contact me to get external news filter.



You may use any broker having spread lesser than 1.5, ECN Broker Preferred. Recommend broker Click Here



EA was tested on high loads on account minimum as $400 1:500, But we recommend minimum $1000 with leverage 1:500 on default settings.

A good VPS connection required.



How to Install ?Requirements









Note:- i sell my product only on mql5 market, if you saw my product in other site/social apps its mean someone scamming/fraud with you.



If you have any question please message me anytime.









DISCLAIMER:-Please note that foreign exchange and other leveraged trading involve a significant risk of loss. This may not be suitable for all investors. It is possible to lose all of your invested capital. You should NEVER invest money you cannot afford to lose. Before trading, please understand the risks involve.



































