Ict Gold Scalper

ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading
The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology). It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.
Key Features
Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends).
Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS), Breakers, Order Blocks, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG).
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation – Aligns entries with higher timeframe bias for stronger setups.
Zone Detection – Dynamically scans market structure for premium/discount zones with customizable filters.
Session Awareness – Option to trade only during high-activity Killzones (London, New York Open, New York PM).
Volume Confirmation – Optional filter using moving average of volume for refined accuracy.
Optimized Pairs & Timeframes – EURUSD (H1), NZDUSD (H1), GBPUSD (M30), and XAUUSD (Daily).
Benefits for Traders
Trades retracements and continuations in line with institutional order flow.
Filters out low-probability setups by combining multiple confirmations.
Offers flexibility to adapt to different trading styles and sessions.
Built for traders who want to apply ICT concepts automatically while keeping full control of risk management.
Note: Like any trading system, results may vary depending on market conditions, broker, and risk settings. Proper testing on demo accounts is recommended before going live.