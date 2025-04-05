Golden Nights MT4

Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable.

Signal

Features

  • ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Breakeven and trailing mechanisms
  • Virtual SL/TP with optional visible emergency SL
  • Entry filters using Moving Average, RSI, and ATR
  • Spread filter
  • Drawdown protection
  • Automatic trading time adjustment
  • Optional recovery mode with risk control
  • Trading day filters

These features can be customized.

User Guide

Recommendation 

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: Any
  • Minimum capital: 200 USD
  • Broker: Low-spread, stable overnight execution; swap-free preferred

Note: For brokers that do not use GMT+2 with daylight saving time (DST), please check the gold trading hours with your broker. Set the EA's trading time to match the last trading hour before market close.

You can find your broker's trading hours by right-clicking XAUUSD in the Market Watch window, selecting Specification, and checking the Trading Times field, as shown in the uploaded images.

To help with time adjustments, I've created a special indicator that automatically calculates the correct trading time offset for your broker - available here: Indicator

Operation

To use the EA:

  • Set the trading time
  • Choose fixed lot size or risk-based sizing
  • Set SL/TP or enable trailing functions
  • Activate optional filters
  • Enable or disable recovery mode

Once configured, the system runs automatically with minimal supervision.

Prop Firm Compatibility

Golden Nights EA includes features useful for meeting proprietary trading firm requirements:

  • Fixed daily risk limits
  • Customizable drawdown protection
  • Fully adjustable risk and trade settings

  If you have any questions or would like assistance with setup, feel free to contact me via the MQL5 message system.

Recensioni 1
Michael John Malkinson
620
Michael John Malkinson 2025.04.21 21:16 
 

First trade won, so far so good. It does use a big TP/SL Ratio - but with a 50+ win streak so far im confident it will profit long term. It slightly worries me it makes buys only even in down trend - but I will have to see if it still profits when that happens. I'm running this on my live signal feel free to check it out in my profile :)

Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.78 (23)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.5 (10)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del denaro,
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (62)
Experts
2 copies left for $249 Next price  --->  $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.54 (26)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Squid X MT4
Duy Van Nguy
Experts
Squid X – Lo Scalper di Precisione per XAUUSD Segnale live: Clicca qui Versione MT5: Scaricala qui Offerta speciale di lancio: Nei primi 3 giorni dopo il rilascio della versione MT4, Squid X sarà disponibile al prezzo scontato di $399, per poi tornare al prezzo normale di $777 — lo stesso della versione MT5. Ciao trader! Sono Squid X, un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato, progettato specificamente per il trading sull’oro (XAU/USD). Il mio nucleo si basa sulla pura azione del prezzo, su
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (5)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Benvenuto in Gold Trend Scalping PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899 Prezzo finale: $1999 Gold Trend Scalping è il primo EA che ho progettato specificamente per l'oro. L'EA utilizza una strategia di trading seguendo la tendenza, basata su timeframe più grandi. Utilizza un super trend per rilevare la tendenza principale del timeframe più grande e poi apre operazioni su timeframe più piccoli. L'EA utilizza sempre uno stop loss fisso per ogni operazione, impostato a 100 pips. Incorpora an
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.93 (15)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (92)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
Real Miner MT4
M Ardiansyah
Experts
Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
OpenScalp GXT AI Mt4
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
Experts
OpenScalp GXT è un sistema di scalping semplice supportato dal consenso dei modelli GPT più recenti. Puoi selezionare il modello preferito dal menu a tendina nelle impostazioni di input oppure lasciare che l’EA lo scelga automaticamente. Ogni ordine viene inserito singolarmente, uno alla volta, senza l’uso di strategie martingala o griglia. Inoltre, ogni posizione è protetta da un sistema di stop loss dinamico virtuale con possibilità di stop loss fisso completamente personalizzabile. Il consens
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
EA Deposit Acceleration MT4
Sergey Demin
5 (1)
Experts
Fully automatic grid advisor for deposit acceleration . Can be used for regular quiet trading . Any timeframe , but I recommend m15, any currency pairs with potential for return movement to the average price, i.e.: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Advantages of this advisor: 1. Usually, grids for return movement use instrument prices from the average value; this advisor uses an abnormal increase in volatility when deviating from the average price. 2. Usually, grids open orders with a further increase
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
Promozione speciale per Dynamic Pips EA! Offerta a tempo limitato: • Sconto del 20% su Dynamic Pips EA — ora solo 960 USD , con 8 attivazioni incluse. In più: • Ricevi una copia gratuita di Boring Pips EA (versione MT4 o MT5) se non la possiedi ancora. • Ulteriore sconto del 10% se sei già cliente. Affrettati! L’offerta è valida per i primi 10 acquirenti o fino al 15 ottobre , a seconda di quale condizione si verifichi prima. Per ulteriori dettagli, lasciami un messaggio. Il secon
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Strategist scalping
Van Hoa Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
Strategist scalping the ground breaking MT4 expert advisor is changing the way you trade GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURAUD, EURCHF, GBPJPY... currency pairs! Developed by a team of experienced traders with over 11 years of trading experience in the forex market. The current version adds a number of features that help increase system consistency. Trade with scalping strategy on M5 timeframe. Orders always come with a fixed stop loss and take profit level. Robots do not use potentially risky strategies. the
Adam Zolei
99314
Risposta dello sviluppatore Adam Zolei 2025.04.21 22:14
Thanks for the positive feedback! The strategy focuses on high-probability setups and does not limit itself to trading exclusively in the direction of the trend. Wishing you continued success, and feel free to reach out anytime if you have any questions!
