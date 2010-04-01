Golden Nights MT4
- Experts
- Adam Zolei
- Versão: 2.21
- Atualizado: 30 outubro 2025
- Ativações: 10
Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable.
Features
- ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Breakeven and trailing mechanisms
- Virtual SL/TP with optional visible emergency SL
- Entry filters using Moving Average, RSI, and ATR
- Spread filter
- Drawdown protection
- Automatic trading time adjustment
- Optional recovery mode with risk control
- Trading day filters
These features can be customized.
You can find the detailed setup guide and the recommended set files here:
Recommendation
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: Any
- Minimum capital: 200 USD
- Broker: Low-spread, stable overnight execution; swap-free preferred
Note: For brokers that do not use GMT+2 with daylight saving time (DST), please check the gold trading hours with your broker. Set the EA's trading time to match the last trading hour before market close.
You can find your broker's trading hours by right-clicking XAUUSD in the Market Watch window, selecting Specification, and checking the Trading Times field, as shown in the uploaded images.
An indicator is included to help you set the correct trading hours both in the Strategy Tester and for manual configuration.
Operation
To use the EA:
- Set the trading time
- Choose fixed lot size or risk-based sizing
- Set SL/TP or enable trailing functions
- Activate optional filters
- Enable or disable recovery mode
Once configured, the system runs automatically with minimal supervision.
Prop Firm Compatibility
Golden Nights EA includes features useful for meeting proprietary trading firm requirements:
- Fixed daily risk limits
- Customizable drawdown protection
- Fully adjustable risk and trade settings
If you have any questions or would like assistance with setup, feel free to contact me via the MQL5 message system.