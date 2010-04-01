Golden Nights MT4

Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable.

Signal

Recovery mode

Features

  • ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Breakeven and trailing mechanisms
  • Virtual SL/TP with optional visible emergency SL
  • Entry filters using Moving Average, RSI, and ATR
  • Spread filter
  • Drawdown protection
  • Automatic trading time adjustment
  • Optional recovery mode with risk control
  • Trading day filters

These features can be customized.

You can find the detailed setup guide and the recommended set files here:

User Guide

Recommendation 

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: Any
  • Minimum capital: 200 USD
  • Broker: Low-spread, stable overnight execution; swap-free preferred

Note: For brokers that do not use GMT+2 with daylight saving time (DST), please check the gold trading hours with your broker. Set the EA's trading time to match the last trading hour before market close.

You can find your broker's trading hours by right-clicking XAUUSD in the Market Watch window, selecting Specification, and checking the Trading Times field, as shown in the uploaded images.

An indicator is included to help you set the correct trading hours both in the Strategy Tester and for manual configuration.

BrokerTimeOffset indicator

Operation

To use the EA:

  • Set the trading time
  • Choose fixed lot size or risk-based sizing
  • Set SL/TP or enable trailing functions
  • Activate optional filters
  • Enable or disable recovery mode

Once configured, the system runs automatically with minimal supervision.

Prop Firm Compatibility

Golden Nights EA includes features useful for meeting proprietary trading firm requirements:

  • Fixed daily risk limits
  • Customizable drawdown protection
  • Fully adjustable risk and trade settings

  If you have any questions or would like assistance with setup, feel free to contact me via the MQL5 message system.

Рекомендуем также
Dynamic Swing EURUSD
Kenji Yamamura
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor is a trading strategy targeting the EURUSD on the 1-hour chart. It is based on entry and exit reversals using specific technical indicators and performs trend-following trades.   I don’t want to rely on just one EA; I want to build a portfolio and diversify my risks..." If that sounds like you, this EA is perfect for your needs. This EA is designed with portfolio management in mind, making it an excellent complement to other EAs to achieve stable performance.   The Benefit of
Magic Win
Reni
4 (2)
Эксперты
EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Эксперты
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
IRobot Alligators
Paranchai Tensit
Эксперты
Советник IRobot Alligators основан на теории хаоса и техническом индикаторе Аллигатор. Этот советник состоит из трех линий, наложенных на ценовой график, представляющих собой челюсть, зубы и губы Аллигатора. Он предназначен для подтверждения наличия тренда, а также его направления. Как и со всеми скользящими средними, первой двигается короткая (зеленая), за ней следует средняя (красная), а затем длинная (синяя) линия. Если три линии переплетены, то рот аллигатора закрыт, и он "спит". В осциллято
Gold Crasher
Hong Ling Mu
Эксперты
<Logic> EA will entry when the price breaks average candle stick price. EA will make Grid order with Hedge logic. When grid order is placed , EA check the trend and if trend is BUY, then place buy order. If trend is sell, then place sell order. This is to reduce a big draw down. <Input parameter> Slippage(pips) Max position Baselot size take profit stoploss Risk (MM) Grid order settings. Moving average period and Time frame N of bars for average line calculation <BEST PAIR and Time frame> XAUU
Gmaster Network pending orders NPO
Oleg Papkov
Эксперты
Советник работает по индикатору Stochastic с указанными параметрами. При пересечении указанных уровней он открывает сделку. По умолчанию это К = 11, D = 3, Sl = 3. При пересечении уровней перекупленности или перепроданности, установленных трейдером, он открывает сделку. Закрывает сделку по Take profit, который невидим для брокера. Если направление выбрано неправильное, то советник компенсирует сетью усреднения. В случае отсутствия сигнала на открытие сделки по параметрам индикатора Стохастик поя
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Эксперты
Magic Grid   - безындикаторный советник, использующий сеточную стратегию. Стратегия основана на автоматическом переоткрытии сетевых отложенных ордеров, после закрытия их рыночных позиций (по тейк-профит, стоп-лосс или вручную). Отложенные ордера размещаются с заданным шагом от исходных цен, которые могут вводиться вручную или генерироваться автоматически (1 раз в начале торговли) . Робот может торговать на любом тайм-фрейме, на любой валютной паре, на нескольких валютных парах, на любом количес
FREE
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Эксперты
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник использует для анализа рынка и определения торговых сигналов индикатор FletBoxPush . Индикатор встроен в советник и дополнительная установка его на график не обязательна. Торговля происходит на пробой уровней определенных как границы флета. Используется ограничение убытков. Описание настроек советника TimeFrames - период графика, настройка для индикатора colour - цвет участка цены, определенного как флет, настройка для индикатора Rectangle - показывать участки цены определенных как фле
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Эксперты
Night Rocker EA – ночной скальпер, имеющий систему оценки волатильности рынка и торгующий в период, когда цены находятся во флете. Кроме того, имеется встроенный фильтр спреда и проскальзывания. Каждый открываемый ордер имеет стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Также система оценки волатильности рынка закрывает ордера при изменении условий на рынке в негативную для трейдера сторону. Советник работает на парах USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD. Период M15. Внутренняя система управления работой с терминалом поз
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Эксперты
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
EA RSI Pending Grid
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Эксперты
"RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Эксперты
Робот использует торговую стратегию пробоя линий индикатора  Bollinger Bands . Суть этой стратегии заключается в постоянном анализе линий индикатора и поиске максимально эффективных точке пробоя его линий. Когда цена пробивает линию индикатора в каком-то из направлений, робот открывает сделку в эту сторону и начинает ее сопровождать Но робот открывает сделки не при каждом пробитии линий индикатора, а только в тех местах, где он считает, что это будет максимально эффективным. Это очень надежная с
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Эксперты
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Эксперты
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
EA Macd Martingale
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Эксперты
Creating a trading strategy using the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator can be a powerful tool for traders looking to identify trends and potential entry/exit points in the financial markets. Here's a simple MACD-based trading strategy: Strategy Name: MACD Trend-Following Strategy Timeframe: This strategy can be applied to various timeframes, but it's commonly used on daily or 4-hour charts. Indicators: MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): This consists of three com
Bands Jazz
Iurii Tokman
Эксперты
Bands Jazz - советник основан на анализе сигналов от индикатора Bollinger Bands . Алгоритм работы эксперта прост, используется СЛ, ТП и траление открытых позиций. Описание настроек TimeBeginHour - Число, задаёт часы времени начала торговли. Значения от 0 - 24. TimeBeginMinute - Число, задаёт минуты времени начала торговли. Значения от 0 - 60. TimeEndHour - Число, задаёт часы времени окончания торговли. Значения от 0 - 24. TimeEndMinute - Число, задаёт минуты времени окончания торговли. Значения
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Эксперты
Данные советник торгует от трендовых линий, а также на основе анализа объемов. Расчёт объемов происходит по минутным барам, чтобы определить, на рост они были, или на падение. Трендовые линии рисуются по максимумам и минимумам в истории торговли. Также, есть и дополнительные индикаторы. Сигнал на покупку или продажу зависит от всех этих факторов. От этого, советник может более точно входить в рынок и совершать больше сделок. Входные параметры Lots - размер лота (при 0 лот будет рассчитываться о
EA140 MultiFX CrossFire MA
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Эксперты
The MultiFX CrossFire MA is an Expert Advisor designed to trade with high precision using the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) channel . The main trading logic is based on: Buy entry : when the candle crosses from below the lower boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the upper boundary, the EA opens a long position. Sell entry : when the candle crosses from above the upper boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the lower boundary, the EA opens a short position. If the marke
Gold Swing Pro
Kenji Yamamura
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor is a trading strategy targeting the XAUUSD on the 1-hour chart. It is based on entry and exit reversals using specific technical indicators and performs trend-following trades.   I don’t want to rely on just one EA; I want to build a portfolio and diversify my risks..." If that sounds like you, this EA is perfect for your needs. This EA is designed with portfolio management in mind, making it an excellent complement to other EAs to achieve stable performance.   The Benefit of
Hedging The Last
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
Buy Sell Simultaneously
Danny Setyawijayanto
Эксперты
This EA will open Buy and Sell simultaneously after attached to chart. It has customized grouping grid step and lot multiplier group. Please contact me if you have any question. Please Like, Share & Subscribe to my Youtube Channel. I will give this EA for FREE for everyone if there is 2k Subscriber on my Youtube channel , please ask your friend, because subscribe is FREE :). Need at least 10k balance (10k cent or 10k$), or you can adjust with various setting inside the EA to get the minimum dra
Reiona
Ubaidillah
Эксперты
Reiona is an Expert Advisor (EA) that build based on martingale and hedging method. The main idea is place buy and sell in parallel, save the unprofitable positions with martingale, and keep the profit during trade with hedging. The RSI, iClose, iHighest and iLowest indicators are used for entries. The highest and lowest prices are to indicate the range of new orders, where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference between this lowest and highest prices. When the bu
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Эксперты
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
Demidov
Andrey Kozak
Эксперты
Demidov - полностью автоматический робот для скальпинга на валютных рынках. Настройки по умолчанию стоят для валютной пары GBPUSD. Робот в автоматическом режиме определяет направление тренда и максимально эффективные точки для открытия сделок. После открытия сделок робот начинает их сопровождать для получения максимального эффекта. В настройках робота есть параметр Risk, с помощью которого трейдер может корректировать начальный торговый объем. В данном роботе объем определяется как % от депозита
Hamster Grid MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Профессиональный сеточный советник работает по показателям RSI (И ндекс Относительной Силы ).   и меет функцию уменьшения просадки на счете путем перекрытия убыточных ордеров.    На графике выводится информация о прибыли. MT5 version https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/56995 ПАРАМЕТРЫ: RSI_PERIOD - период расчета индекса относительной силы; UP_LEVEL - верхняя граница; DN_LEVEL - нижняя граница; RSI_TIMEFRAME - таймфрейм для расчета; START_LOT - начальный лот; LOT_MULTIPLIER - множитель лота
Doctor
Andrey Kolmogorov
Эксперты
Это универсальный советник работающий в нескольких направлениях. Первое и основное - это помощь в различных ситуациях возникающих во время трейдинга. Второе - это скальпинг или позиционная торговля по тренду, открытые ордера, при этом, страхуются ордерами поддержки с использованием модели квантового множества алгоритмов. Основные преимущества Работа в нескольких направлениях; Увеличение баланса счёта во время просадки; Сопровождение уже открытых ордеров; Построение сетки локирования; Скальпинг и
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Эксперты
Forest - трендовый советник в основе которого лежит анализ по математической модели линий тренда, что позволяет определить движение тренда. Советник наиболее подходит для работы на валютной паре - "USDCHF", на периоде "H1". Советник подходит для работы на любых типах счетов и у любых брокеров. Советник использует математический анализ для открытия сделок и контроль убытка для открытых сделок. В своей основе советник не использует каких-либо рисковых систем с повышением объема или увеличением кол
EA Bollinger Bands
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Эксперты
The EA (Expert Advisor) Distance of Bollinger Bands is a trading strategy or algorithm used in financial markets, particularly in Forex trading. Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average) and two outer bands (standard deviations of the middle band). The EA Distance of Bollinger Bands strategy focuses on measuring the distance between the price and the Bollinger Bands to make trading decisions. Here's how the EA Distance of Bolli
С этим продуктом покупают
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Эксперты
Goldex AI:  сегодняшний успех станет завтрашним плодом СУПЕРСКИДКА В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ! ПОСЛЕДНИЕ 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ЗА 299 USD ДО ПОВЫШЕНИЯ ЦЕНЫ. Живые сигналы > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Набор высокого риска Руководство и файлы конфигурации: Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации. Цена: Стартовая цена $899 и будет увеличиваться на $199 после каждых десяти продаж. Доступные копии: 2 Goldex AI - продвинутый торговый робот с нейронными сетями, т
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Эксперты
AlphaCore System   - это профессиональный торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, использующий стратегию торговли на основе динамического анализа локальных экстремумов и статистического прогнозирования пробоев. === Купите AlphaCore System MT4, и вы сможете получить AlphaCore System для MT5 бесплатно! === За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Торговая концепция Советник работает по методологии   адаптивных ценовых коридоров . Система непрерывно отслеживает формирование локал
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Эксперты
Введение в DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Обзор DCA CYCLEMAX — это мощная полуавтоматическая программа торговли по сетке (EA), оптимизированная для активов с сильными однонаправленными трендами на рынке. Она особенно эффективна для активов с высокой волатильностью и устойчивыми трендами в одном направлении, таких как золото (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) и криптовалюты. Используя стра
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Эксперты
The Golden Way — это автоматическое торговое программное обеспечение для платформы MT4. Оно использует комплексную гибридную стратегию, которая работает благодаря совместному действию нескольких субстратегий. Это позволяет точно выявлять возможности для покупки (лонгов) и продажи (шортов) на рынке золота (XAUUSD), помогая вам своевременно воспользоваться торговыми моментами при различных рыночных условиях. Основываясь на продуманной торговой логике, The Golden Way обеспечивает профессиональные
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Эксперты
Ziwox Fundamental trader Ziwox Fundamental trader — это торговый помощник, который помогает трейдерам финансовых рынков принимать взвешенные решения на основе информационных данных советника. Этот советник использует онлайн-источники для сбора всей необходимой информации, такой как фундаментальное смещение валют, отношение розничных трейдеров в реальном времени к паре, прогноз банка и института, данные отчета COT и другие данные в сложной панели советника. Вкратце, это интегрированный источник
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
Эксперты
HFT Prop Firm EA, также известный как Green Man из-за своего отличительного логотипа, является экспертом-советником (EA), специально созданным для преодоления проблем или оценок со стороны проприетарных торговых компаний (prop firms), которые разрешают стратегии высокочастотной торговли (HFT). На ограниченный период: бесплатные утилиты стоимостью $198 при покупке HFT Prop Firm EA Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Мониторинг производительности при прохождении HFT Ch
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Эксперты
Javier Gold Scalper: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы конфигурации: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступные копии: 5 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке, требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и крайне эффективного управления рисками. Javier Gold Scalper был разработан именно для объединения этих основ в надеж
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Эксперты
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Эксперты
CyNera: Ваш трейдинг, наши технологии Руководство и файлы набора: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы набора Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступно копий: 4 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных инструментов на рынке, требует точности, глубокого анализа и эффективного управления рисками. Экспертный советник CyNera безупречно интегрирует все эти элементы в сложную систему, разработанную для оптимальной торговли золо
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Эксперты
KonokaSystemNEO - одна из трех сестер ( NEO, JOY, FUN ), основанных на KonokaSystem, с новой индивидуальностью и является оригинальным советником. Торговый стиль - дневная торговля с полуночи до середины дня по японскому времени. Валютная пара - "USDJPY", вход осуществляется по цене открытия M5. Каждая из трех сестер имеет свою логику и оснащена двумя типами входов и двумя типами выходов. Никакой логики сетки или мартингейла не используется. Внутренняя логика повторяет прибыль и убыток, проглат
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.6 (5)
Эксперты
ThraeX – скальпирование на M1. (DAX, XAU, etc) Вдохновлённый дисциплиной и точностью римской эпохи, ThraeX — это специализированный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для высокочастотной торговли с использованием 1-минутного графика. Он предназначен для обработки быстрых колебаний рынка, стремясь выявлять и реагировать на краткосрочные ценовые движения с высокой скоростью и адаптивностью. Ключевые характеристики: ️ Логика скальпинга для M 1 – Предназначен для высокоч
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — мощный и дисциплинированный алгоритм для XAUUSD (золото). Он не использует опасные методы (сетка, мартингейл и т. п.), а каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом. Логика: поиск трендового движения и работа на откатах, при этом открывается только одна сделка по сигналу. Никаких сложных настроек — по умолчанию всё готово к работе: добавьте советник на график и торгуйте. Почему это
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Эксперты
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновление: полностью обновлена премиальная
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! GOLD Scalper PRO is a ful
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
Bee Sting
Faisal Ammari
Эксперты
Bee Sting – Продвинутая трендовая грид-система Bee Sting — это торговый советник нового поколения, разработанный специально для волатильных инструментов, таких как XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Он объединяет контролируемый грид-механизм, определение тренда по наклону EMA, адаптивный ATR-шаг и многоуровневую защиту, обеспечивая более стабильный и структурированный подход к грид-трейдингу. В отличие от типичных мартингейл-систем, Bee Sting не использует увеличение лота. Все уровни грида работают с фиксированн
Другие продукты этого автора
Golden Thunder
Adam Zolei
Эксперты
Introducing Golden Thunder: The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Unlock the potential of gold trading with Golden Thunder, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for scalping strategies. This powerful tool focuses on intraday breakout points to maximize your profits efficiently and effectively. Key Features: Intraday Scalping Strategy:   Optimized for M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder expertly identifies and capitalizes on intraday breakout points. Advanced Filters:   Includes
Moving Average Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4.44 (18)
Индикаторы
Если вы используете скользящие средние в своей торговой стратегии, то этот индикатор может быть очень полезным для вас. Он предоставляет оповещения при пересечении двух скользящих средних, отправляет звуковые оповещения, отображает уведомления на вашей торговой платформе, а также отправляет электронное письмо о событии. Он поставляется с легко настраиваемыми параметрами, чтобы адаптироваться к вашему собственному стилю торговли и стратегии. Настроенные параметры: Быстрая скользящая средняя  Мед
FREE
MACD Signal alert
Adam Zolei
4.63 (8)
Индикаторы
Это индикатор, следящий за трендом и основанный на MACD, предоставляет сигналы на покупку, когда выше 200-MA, и сигналы на продажу, когда ниже него. Сигнал генерируется при пересечении MACD нулевой линии. Индикатор также отображает уровень поддержки и сопротивления, который можно использовать в качестве стоп-лосса. Регулируемые параметры включают период MA, быструю EMA MACD, медленную EMA и интервал поддержки-сопротивления. Он отображается на самых низких и высоких точках последних свечей. Настр
FREE
RSI GridMaster Mini
Adam Zolei
4.73 (11)
Эксперты
This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system. The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy, enabling continuous trading as the market moves. The Mini version uses a fixed lot size of 0.01 and trades exclusively on the H1 timeframe. All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly. Looking for More Power and Flexibility? Check out t
FREE
Golden Nights
Adam Zolei
4.71 (7)
Эксперты
Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable. Signal Recovery mode Features ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Breakeven and trailing mechanisms Virtual SL/TP with optional visible emergency SL Entry filters using Moving Average, RSI, and ATR Spread filter Drawdown protection Optional recovery mode with risk control Trading day filters These features can be customized. You can find
RSI GridMaster
Adam Zolei
5 (2)
Эксперты
RSI GridMaster – Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the result of extensive development and rigorous testing. This powerful trading system uses the RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold zones, opening sell positions when the market is overbought and buy positions when it’s oversold — targeting consistent profits through a smart position averaging mechanism. With a broad range of customizable parameters, RSI GridMaster adapts to your p
Engulfing Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4 (6)
Индикаторы
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: Elevate Your Trading Strategy   Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert, the ultimate tool for identifying market reversals and enhancing your trading precision. Designed specifically for traders who value accuracy and timely alerts, this powerful indicator detects engulfing candle patterns, a key signal in technical analysis that often indicates a potential shift in market direction.   What is an Engulfing Candle?   An engu
FREE
MACD Signal indicator
Adam Zolei
4.75 (8)
Индикаторы
Это индикатор, следящий за трендом и основанный на MACD, предоставляет сигналы на покупку, когда выше 200-MA, и сигналы на продажу, когда ниже него. Сигнал генерируется при пересечении MACD нулевой линии. Индикатор также отображает уровень поддержки и сопротивления, который можно использовать в качестве стоп-лосса. Регулируемые параметры включают период MA, быструю EMA MACD, медленную EMA и интервал поддержки-сопротивления. Он отображается на самых низких и высоких точках последних свечей. Настр
FREE
UltimateTrend Master
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Утилиты
Welcome! We are delighted to introduce our latest expert, which is a semi-automatic trading system that includes all the features you need for position management. Simply draw a line on a significant trend or supply-demand level, and the expert will take care of the rest for you. It comes with a wide range of risk management and position management tools, such as trailing stop, partial closure, break even, determination of stop loss and take profit levels using ATR, as well as automatic lot sizi
Moving Average Signal Alert MT4
Adam Zolei
3.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Если вы используете скользящие средние в своей торговой стратегии, то этот индикатор может быть очень полезным для вас. Он предоставляет оповещения при пересечении двух скользящих средних, отправляет звуковые оповещения, отображает уведомления на вашей торговой платформе, а также отправляет электронное письмо о событии. Он поставляется с легко настраиваемыми параметрами, чтобы адаптироваться к вашему собственному стилю торговли и стратегии. Настроенные параметры: Быстрая скользящая средняя  Мед
FREE
RSI GridMaster MT4
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Эксперты
RSI GridMaster – Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the result of extensive development and rigorous testing. This powerful trading system uses the RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold zones, opening sell positions when the market is overbought and buy positions when it’s oversold — targeting consistent profits through a smart position averaging mechanism. With a broad range of customizable parameters, RSI GridMaster adapts to your p
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: Elevate Your Trading Strategy   Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert, the ultimate tool for identifying market reversals and enhancing your trading precision. Designed specifically for traders who value accuracy and timely alerts, this powerful indicator detects engulfing candle patterns, a key signal in technical analysis that often indicates a potential shift in market direction.   What is an Engulfing Candle?   An engu
FREE
Golden Thunder Basic MT4
Adam Zolei
1 (2)
Эксперты
Introducing Golden Thunder Basic: The Ideal Opportunity to Test Our Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Completely Free of Charge. Golden Thunder Basic is the perfect choice for those who want to explore the potential of gold trading with this scalping robot specifically developed for XAUUSD. This free version allows you to try out Golden Thunder’s core functions and strategy in real market conditions without any risk. It offers the same high standards as the full version, providing valuabl
FREE
RSI Grid Master Mini
Adam Zolei
Эксперты
This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system. The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy, enabling continuous trading as the market moves. The Mini version uses a   fixed lot size of 0.01   and trades exclusively on the   H1 timeframe. All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly. Looking for More Power and Flexibility? Check
FREE
Support and Resistance Alert
Adam Zolei
Утилиты
Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert! Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points! Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. G
FREE
Jade Jaguar
Adam Zolei
Эксперты
Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met. Settings of the results shown in the images: Settings Key Features: Advanced Market Analysis: Utilizes Mo
RSI Signal Alert Indicator
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
Support and Resistance Alert MT4
Adam Zolei
Утилиты
Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert! Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points! Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. Ge
FREE
Trendline Trader Basic
Adam Zolei
Утилиты
Introducing our simple yet powerful trendline trading expert, designed to open positions upon trendline breaks or touches based on predefined parameters. All you need to do is rename it to buy, sell, buy limit, or sell limit. As the name suggests, this is the basic version with minimal features. However, if you're looking for a truly professional trendline trading expert equipped with various trading management tools, automatic position sizing, trailing stops, breakeven points, partial closures,
FREE
Trend Line Break Alert
Adam Zolei
Индикаторы
Это простой индикатор, который предоставляет предупреждение о разрыве трендовой линии. Он может быть полезен, если вы привыкли использовать трендовые линии в своей торговле. Регулируемые параметры включают: Идентификатор свечи: на какой свече сигнализировать после прорыва И три типа предупреждений: Отправить Email Звуковые предупреждения Уведомления Push Буду рад вашим отзывам или комментариям к индикатору. Посмотрите это видео, чтобы узнать, как настроить уведомления на телефоне: https://ww
Ultimate TrendMaster
Adam Zolei
Утилиты
Welcome! We are delighted to introduce our latest expert, which is a semi-automatic trading system that includes all the features you need for position management. Simply draw a line on a significant trend or supply-demand level, and the expert will take care of the rest for you. It comes with a wide range of risk management and position management tools, such as trailing stop, partial closure, break even, determination of stop loss and take profit levels using ATR, as well as automatic lot sizi
Position Control MT4
Adam Zolei
Утилиты
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
Manual Grid Assistant MT4
Adam Zolei
Утилиты
Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading! The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk. One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified p
Golden Thunder EA
Adam Zolei
5 (2)
Эксперты
Introducing Golden Thunder: The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Unlock the potential of gold trading with Golden Thunder, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for scalping strategies. This powerful tool focuses on intraday breakout points to maximize your profits efficiently and effectively. Key Features: Intraday Scalping Strategy: Optimized for M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder expertly identifies and capitalizes on intraday breakout points. Advanced Filters: Includes time
Jade Jaguar EA
Adam Zolei
Эксперты
Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met. Settings of the results shown in the images: settings Key Features: Advanced Market Analysis:   Utilizes
Trend Line Break Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Это простой индикатор, который предоставляет предупреждение о разрыве трендовой линии. Он может быть полезен, если вы привыкли использовать трендовые линии в своей торговле. Регулируемые параметры включают: Идентификатор свечи: на какой свече сигнализировать после прорыва И три типа предупреждений: Отправить Email Звуковые предупреждения Уведомления Push Буду рад вашим отзывам или комментариям к индикатору. Для тестирования рекомендуем использовать MetaTrader 4 вместо стратегического тестера
Position Control
Adam Zolei
Утилиты
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
Manual Grid Assistant
Adam Zolei
Утилиты
Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading! The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk. One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified p
RSI Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
Индикаторы
Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв