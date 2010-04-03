EclipesPro

EclipesPro II is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that uses FRAMA and VIDYA indicators for trend following in forex markets. It generates buy/sell signals based on indicator crossovers and price position relative to FRAMA, with RSI used for exit filtering. The EA employs advanced exit strategies, including partial position closing and triple-confirmation. Risk management includes multiple position sizing methods, trailing stops, and order volume validation. Market filters include trading sessions, news, and volatility. The EA also features multi-position trending, re-entry logic, a visual dashboard, and comprehensive safety checks. It is highly customizable, designed for managing risk and maximizing profit in trending conditions.

Core Features Outline:

  • Core Trading Strategy:

  • FRAMA and VIDYA for trend direction and entry points.

  • RSI for exit signal filtering.

  • Advanced Exit Management:

  • RSI-based exit strategies.

  • Partial position closing.

  • Triple-confirmation for exits.

  • Risk Management:

  • Multiple position sizing methods.

  • Trailing stops.

  • Order volume and distance validation.

  • Market Filters:

  • Trading session filter.

  • Economic news filter.

  • Volatility filter.

  • Advanced Trade Management:

  • Multi-position trend following.

  • Re-entry logic.

  • Visual Interface:

  • Interactive dashboard.

  • Price chart annotations.

  • Safety Features:

  • Input validation.

  • Margin checking.

  • Error handling and logging.

EclipesPro II: Enhanced FRAMA-VIDYA Trend Following


Explore unique opportunities with precision in decisive moments of the financial market. You will be able to execute trades using a strategy that major banks and brokers utilize through high-frequency trading robots. Breaking News has been validated for years—its strategy was initially crafted manually and then carefully automated to ensure it performs exactly as needed to achieve high performance. When I was creating this strategy, I recorded over 40 screen videos to ensure everything was wor
