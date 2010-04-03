EclipesPro
- Experts
- Themichl LLC
- Versione: 3.6
EclipesPro II is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that uses FRAMA and VIDYA indicators for trend following in forex markets. It generates buy/sell signals based on indicator crossovers and price position relative to FRAMA, with RSI used for exit filtering. The EA employs advanced exit strategies, including partial position closing and triple-confirmation. Risk management includes multiple position sizing methods, trailing stops, and order volume validation. Market filters include trading sessions, news, and volatility. The EA also features multi-position trending, re-entry logic, a visual dashboard, and comprehensive safety checks. It is highly customizable, designed for managing risk and maximizing profit in trending conditions.
Core Features Outline:
-
Core Trading Strategy:
-
FRAMA and VIDYA for trend direction and entry points.
-
RSI for exit signal filtering.
-
Advanced Exit Management:
-
RSI-based exit strategies.
-
Partial position closing.
-
Triple-confirmation for exits.
-
Risk Management:
-
Multiple position sizing methods.
-
Trailing stops.
-
Order volume and distance validation.
-
Market Filters:
-
Trading session filter.
-
Economic news filter.
-
Volatility filter.
-
Advanced Trade Management:
-
Multi-position trend following.
-
Re-entry logic.
-
Visual Interface:
-
Interactive dashboard.
-
Price chart annotations.
-
Safety Features:
-
Input validation.
-
Margin checking.
-
Error handling and logging.
