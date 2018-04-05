Market Maverick IV
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Themichl LLC
- Sürüm: 6.0
Market Maverick IV is an intelligent trading tool designed for both new and experienced traders. It automates trading with a user-friendly interface, employing a sophisticated strategy that combines Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX. The EA offers customizable parameters, multi-timeframe analysis, and adaptive timing. It also emphasizes risk management with dynamic position sizing, equity safeguards, and daily loss limits. Market Maverick IV aims to simplify trading, provide educational insights, and adapt to changing market conditions for optimal performance.
Core Features Outline:
-
Automated Trading: Automates trade execution and management.
-
User-Friendly Interface: Easy setup for all experience levels.
-
Sophisticated Strategy: Combines Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX.
-
Customizable Parameters: Tailors to individual trading styles.
-
Multi-timeframe Analysis: Provides deeper market insights.
-
Adaptive Timing: Adjusts to changing market conditions.
-
Risk Management: Includes dynamic position sizing, equity safeguards, and daily loss limits.
-
Educational Focus: Offers insights into technical indicator application.
