UsdJpy RangeBot Pro


✅UsdJpy RangeBot Pro – Expert Advisor for Breakout Trading

UsdJpy RangeBot Pro is a breakout-based Expert Advisor developed for the USDJPY pair. It identifies trading opportunities during the early hours of the London session by analyzing a defined range and executing pending orders above or below it. The EA applies fixed logic, clear visual elements, and built-in risk controls.

This tool is designed for disciplined breakout trading without the use of breakeven, martingale, or grid systems.
📌 Features

    London Session Breakout Logic – Uses a defined time range to detect potential breakouts.

    Auto Lot Sizing – Calculates position size based on account balance and user-defined risk percentage.

    Chart Range Box – Visually displays the high and low of the selected range.

    Daily Session Close – Automatically closes all open positions at a configured time.

    Simple Execution Logic – No breakeven, grid, or martingale features are used.

⚙️ Inputs

    RiskPercent: Percentage of balance to risk per trade

    RangeStartHour/Minute: Time when the price range tracking begins

    RangeEndHour/Minute: Time when the range is finalized and orders are placed

    CloseHour/Minute: Time to close all open positions

    RangeBoxColor: Box color for chart visualization

🧠 Strategy Overview

    During the configured range window (e.g., 03:00–04:30), the EA records high and low prices.

    At the end of the range period, pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders are placed outside the range boundaries.

    If a breakout occurs, the opposite pending order is removed.

    Any open position is closed at the user-defined session end time.

🔧 Recommendations

    Symbol: USDJPY

    Timeframe: M1 or M5

    Minimum Balance: $100

    Broker Type: ECN with low spreads

    VPS Hosting: Recommended for continuous operation

📞 Support

Buyers can access full setup support through the Comments section on the product page. Questions about configuration or operation are welcome.
Ready for Focused Breakout Trading?

UsdJpy RangeBot Pro offers structured trading logic with range breakout detection and time-based management.

