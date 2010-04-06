Overview

MAM White MT5 is an Expert Advisor for major indices (e.g., US500, NAS100, GER40). It combines trend-confirmed entries (EMA alignment) with volatility filters and an adaptive trailing module. No martingale and no uncontrolled averaging.

What it does

Enables trading only when fast/slow EMA alignment and volatility conditions agree

One-sided, disciplined positioning; ATR-aware trailing and optional partial exits

Broker safety checks (stop/freeze levels, margin, volume) before order actions

Recommended use

Timeframe: M15–H1 for a balance of responsiveness and noise

Symbols: broker’s index symbols/CFDs

Setup: defaults are usable; fine-tune risk and trailing to account size and broker specs

Inputs

Risk mode (percent/USD/fixed lot), trailing multipliers, Magic Number, spread filter, slippage tolerance.

Operating notes

Assign unique Magic numbers per chart; backtest with quality tick data and realistic broker settings; results depend on market conditions and execution.

Disclaimer

A rules-based tool. Test on demo first; trade responsibly.



