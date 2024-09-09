Arbitrage365
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Themichl LLC
- Sürüm: 1.0
The Arbitrage365 EA is a basic script for MetaTrader that implements a triangular arbitrage strategy. It identifies and exploits price discrepancies between EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURGBP to profit from temporary market mispricing. This EA capitalizes on the law of one price by simultaneously buying and selling currency pairs. Its advantages include speed, accuracy, scalability, consistency, cost-effectiveness, contribution to market liquidity, and portfolio diversification. However, it's a basic EA, lacking comprehensive error/risk management, and its effectiveness depends on market conditions and broker execution.
Core Features Outline:
-
Triangular Arbitrage Strategy:
-
Exploits price discrepancies between EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURGBP.
-
Aims to profit from temporary mispricing.
-
Advantages:
-
Speed: Faster trade execution than human traders.
-
Accuracy: Precise execution, reducing human error.
-
Scalability: Handles multiple trades/positions.
-
Consistency: Emotionless, rule-based trading.
-
Cost-Effectiveness: Reduced manual intervention.
-
Improved Market Liquidity: Provides buy/sell orders.
-
Diversification: Trades across currency pairs.
-
Important Notes:
-
Basic EA: Lacks comprehensive error/position/risk management.
-
Effectiveness varies: Depends on market conditions and broker execution.
Arbitrage365 EA: A Deep Dive into Triangular Arbitrage Blogs
Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı