MarketMaverick I

The MarketMaverick Expert Advisor is a MetaTrader 5 algorithm by Themichl LLC, designed for forex trading. It uses technical indicators and risk management for automated trading within specified hours. Key features include Bollinger Bands, ATR, ADX, and Moving Averages for trade execution; risk management with dynamic lot sizing, and flexible stop-loss/take-profit; trading restrictions like news filters and cooldown periods; error handling with logging; and extensive customization options. It aims to provide a robust, flexible, and risk-managed automated trading tool.

Core Features Outline:

  • Technical Indicators:

  • Bollinger Bands (overbought/oversold)

  • Average True Range (ATR) (dynamic stop-loss/take-profit)

  • Average Directional Index (ADX) (trend strength)

  • Moving Average (MA) (trend direction)

  • Trading Logic:

  • Buy/sell orders based on Bollinger Band and MA.

  • Trades placed with strong ADX trend confirmation.

  • Risk and Money Management:

  • Lot size based on risk percentage.

  • Stop-loss/take-profit: fixed or ATR-based.

  • Trailing stop.

  • Trading Restrictions:

  • User-defined trading hours.

  • News filter.

  • Cooldown period.

  • Maximum drawdown check.

  • Error Handling and Logging:

  • Error logging with message suppression.

  • Detailed logging option.

  • Customization:

  • Adjustable input parameters.


