King Experts V2

King_Expert EA - Professional Trading System

Overview

King_Expert EA is a sophisticated automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend-following strategies with intelligent risk management. The EA uses a multi-layered approach to identify high-probability trading opportunities while incorporating advanced features like grid averaging and dynamic position management.

Core Trading Strategy

Primary Signal Generation

EMA Crossover System : Uses dual Exponential Moving Averages (21/50 periods default) to identify trend changes Buy Signal: Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA Sell Signal: Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA

: Uses dual Exponential Moving Averages (21/50 periods default) to identify trend changes

Advanced Filtering System

CCI Momentum Filter: Optional Commodity Channel Index filter prevents trades in overbought/oversold conditions Bollinger Bands Range Detection: Intelligent market condition analysis that prevents trading during low-volatility, sideways markets by measuring band width and contraction

Risk Management Features

Position Sizing

Auto-Risk Mode : Automatically calculates lot size based on account balance percentage (default 2%)

: Automatically calculates lot size based on account balance percentage (default 2%) Fixed Lot Mode : Manual lot size control for experienced traders

: Manual lot size control for experienced traders Maximum Lot Cap : Built-in protection against excessive position sizes

: Built-in protection against excessive position sizes Margin Safety Check: Validates sufficient free margin before opening positions

Stop Loss & Take Profit

ATR-Based Dynamic Levels : Adapts SL/TP to market volatility using Average True Range SL: 2x ATR (default) TP: 15x ATR (default)

: Adapts SL/TP to market volatility using Average True Range Fixed Points Mode : Alternative static SL/TP for stable markets

: Alternative static SL/TP for stable markets Minimum Stop Distance: Respects broker requirements and ensures safe stop levels

Advanced Features

Trailing Stop System

Protects profits by moving stop loss as price moves favorably

Configurable start distance, stop distance, and step size

Only trails the initial position, preserving grid strategy integrity

Key Benefits

Multi-Layer Confirmation: Combines trend, momentum, and volatility analysis Market Condition Awareness: Avoids trading in unfavorable ranging markets Adaptive Risk Management: ATR-based stops adjust to market volatility Recovery Mechanism: Grid averaging can turn losing trades profitable Capital Preservation: Multiple safety checks prevent overexposure Fully Automated: Runs 24/7 without manual intervention Highly Customizable: 25+ input parameters for fine-tuning

Ideal Trading Conditions

Trending markets with clear directional moves

Medium to high volatility environments

Forex pairs, indices, and commodities

Works on multiple timeframes (H1 recommended for signals)

Risk Warning

This EA uses a grid averaging strategy which can accumulate multiple positions. While this can be effective for recovery, it requires adequate account balance and proper risk settings. Always test on demo accounts first and use appropriate risk percentages based on your account size and risk tolerance.