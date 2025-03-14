Stockfish

Expert Advisor for Trading EUR/USD – Reliable and Efficient Algorithm

Why Choose This Expert Advisor?

This automated trading expert advisor is designed for EUR/USD and focuses on stable and secure trading. It does not use risky strategies such as Martingale, grid, or averaging. Instead, it operates solely on take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss. This approach makes it a reliable tool for both independent trading and proprietary trading firms.


Key Advantages:

  • Safety – No aggressive strategies; trading follows strict risk management principles.

  • One order at a time – Reduces deposit load and ensures controlled trading.

  • Ready to use – The EA requires no complex setup and is compatible with most brokers.

  • ECN account support – Lower commissions and spreads for more efficient trading.

  • Flexibility – Works with any leverage and a minimum deposit of $50.

How Does the Expert Advisor Work?

The EA analyzes the market and opens one trade at a time, managing it with take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop. This ensures profit capture and capital protection while increasing profitability through dynamic trade management.

Expected Results (Market Dependent):

  • Average profit: 10-20% per month

  • Maximum drawdown: Depends on lot size and can reach up to 30% with an auto lot of 0.15

  • Optimized risk-to-reward ratio

How to Set Up the Expert Advisor?

  1. Install it on the EUR/USD (H1) chart.

  2. Choose an ECN account for minimal trading costs.

  3. Ensure sufficient funds in your deposit.

  4. Start the EA – it will begin trading automatically!


Önerilen ürünler
Simple Time range breakout
Catherine Njeri Muriithi
Uzman Danışmanlar
This strategy takes place in the first 20 to 60 minutes of the market opening as the markets are very volatile during this period. The currency pair price’s distance from the high or low price will indicate if you can enter a buy position or a sell position. You are advised to use this tester with caution. All the input variable are fairly simple optimize and try it out with different currency pairs and once comfortable use it in a real account. All the best.
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
EA Scalp Eday MT5
Yurii Yasny
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Scalp EDay required set file Be sure to contact me after purchase for personalized recommendations and a personal bonus! - Is a scalping system on strong price levels. One of the oldest strategies, modernized and updated for the current market. The strategy does not require any optimization. You should just install the set file and run it according to the recommendations. Advantages of EA Scalp EDay: - Optimal SL/TP ratio. - Low SL, which makes the system as safe as possible. - Every ord
Palicent
Yuriy Bykov
Uzman Danışmanlar
EUR-GBP-AUD-USD-CAD-JPY ana para birimlerinin 15 çifti üzerinde aynı anda çalışan çok para birimli uzman danışman. Uzman Danışman, aynı anda çalışan birçok basit stratejiyi birleştirir. Her strateji, Parabolik SAR göstergesinden gelen sinyal iki eski dönem için onayla değiştiğinde pozisyon açmak için basit bir algoritmaya dayanır. Her strateji son beş yılda optimize edilmiştir. Uzman Danışman, "kalabalığın doğruluğu" istatistiksel ilkesini kullanır: farklı stratejilerden gelen sinyallerin ortala
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5
German Pablo Gori
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5 - Gold Trading Expert Advisor OVERVIEW GoldMiner EA Pro is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for automated gold trading (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. The EA uses multiple technical analysis methods to identify trading opportunities and manages positions with integrated risk management. TRADING STRATEGY Entry Logic - Multi-indicator confluence analysis - Trend following approach - Momentum confirmation - Volume validation - Support/resistance level awareness Position
Gold Trend Accelerator Combo
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Multi-System EA for XAUUSD (Gold) Gold Trend Accelerator Combo is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines trend-following and counter-trend logic in one integrated system to adapt to different market conditions — whether gold is trending strongly or moving in volatile ranges. This EA is built for traders who want controlled risk , clear structure , and no grid or martingale . Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Instant Setup:  Get the
Fidelity MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
2 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market.   Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the commen
CoreFPS
Andriy Sydoruk
3.67 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor works with ticks on both netting and hedging account types. The internal algorithm uses a tick (not a bar) as a unit for analysis. The product works with 5-digit quotes. Requotes are critical. A broker with the minimum execution delay is required. The Expert Advisor does not use history stored in the database. It downloads history data online creating its own database stored in the internal memory. After the restart, the database is deleted and should be downloaded again. The
LevelUp EA MT5
Attilla Howard Declines Alcalde
Uzman Danışmanlar
LevelUp EA – Automated Trading Expert Adviser LevelUp EA is an automated trading tool that monitors price action and evaluates market conditions using algorithmic signals. It identifies potential trading opportunities by analyzing trends, market structure, and key levels, and manages positions according to its programmed logic. Introductory Offer: Available for $40 to the first 10 buyers . After the initial 20 purchases, the price will be set to $189 . Key Features: Position management based o
CMFXGold
Chethan V
Uzman Danışmanlar
CMFX GOLD — Tactical Intelligence for the XAUUSD Battlefield Precision. Patience. Power. CMFX GOLD isn’t just another Expert Advisor — it’s a tactical swing-trading algorithm engineered to dominate Gold (XAUUSD) with discipline, precision, and capital protection. Support For any doubts, queries, or setup assistance, please contact me via MQL5 private message . I respond to every message personally and assist with installation, optimization, and guidance. ----------------------------------
LT Stochastic EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Uzman Danışmanlar
LT Stochastic EA is an expert advisor based on the on the Stochastic Oscillator indicator. It is one of the most used indicators by traders around the world. The LT Stochastic EA offer you the possibility to automate 4 different stochastic trading strategy (please refer to the attached pictures). Not only it is user friendly, it has also been designed to offer  great amount of flexibility to suit the need of everyone. IT comes in bult with many options such as:  Trading on Normal or Custom Symbo
Naked Gold Scalper
Jestoni Santiago
4.33 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp the Gold Market with Precision and Confidence. FREE BONUS:  Gold Sniper EA Set File for Prop Firm Accounts: Available upon request.  Optimal Setup: Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe:  M5  Recommended Brokers:  Works on any brokers.   ECN brokers with raw spreads (IC Markets, Vantage, Tickmill, XM Pro).  Leverage: 1:100 or higher and up.  Starting Balance: $100+ VPS: Strongly recommended for stable 24/7 operation (You can use your own laptop or computer if you choose not to trade by sessions
Black Gold M1
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE Trade crude oil with this EA.  No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2, This is a lie if presented this way.  Black Gold trades Brent Crude on 1 min charts.  It uses RSI, moving averages and directional indicators.  Try it out, load it onto the tester if you have the history and ability to trade Brent crude.    Adjust and optimize to get the most out of the expert advisor
Gold Action EAI
Ivan Pochta
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Action EAI is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 and M15 timeframes. The Expert Advisor is based on classic Price Action Momentum logic, without indicator overload and without attempting to predict the market using “black box” models. Decisions are made exclusively from price behavior: momentum, range breakout, and confirmation of trend initiation. Fully automated operation on M5 and M15 You do not need to configure anything. Simply at
FX Ilan Plus
Denis Kudryashov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник FX Ilan Plus -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей. FX Ilan Plus можно использовать либо на одном графике, либо на двух графиках в проти
Perfect Algorithm MT5
Pavel Malyshko
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
My clients have been waiting for this for a long time, a novelty that will be competitive in the forex market. And so I created this algorithm and at the moment I consider it the best among all my products. Each buyer is invited to the VIP group for buyers / for this, after the purchase, write me a private message. The algorithm is designed in such a way that it uses the most probable reversal points, which, if activated, do not require long-term holding of the position. All transactions are
Bot Classic
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Professional robot Bot Classic, which implements the classic two moving average trading strategy. When two moving averages cross each other, a signal to buy or sell is formed. The direction of the signal is set in the settings and depends on which of the moving averages is smaller and which is larger, and also on whether the inversion is enabled. This adviser works with any forex pair. For cyclic re-optimization, optimization is performed for one week on a minute chart, the predicted run time b
Violet Panther Scalper MT5
Renato Takahashi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Violet Panther Scalper MT5 is specially designed to work as scalper and a trend trade system. Panther strategy is based on two moving average crosses and candlestick reader relative to theses averages. A trade in filter based on ATR values can be configured to make EA works only on true trends. So, if trigger condition is true, Panther strat to trade on each new condition achieved. An aditional trend filter can be configured based on TRIX indicator , making possible to confirm such trend behavio
Three Masters
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
Uzman Danışmanlar
THREE MASTERS - Professional Automated Trading System Version: 1.01 Author: SAPPLANTA ============================================================================= OVERVIEW THREE MASTERS is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. Built on advanced multi-indicator analysis and precision timing, this Expert Advisor has demonstrated exceptional performance in live market conditions. The system combines institutional-grade filtering techniques with adaptive position sizin
Solar Gold Ai
Mike Wilson Namaru
Uzman Danışmanlar
Solar Gold AI — Yüksek Hassasiyetli Trend Zekâsı Solar Gold AI, yalnızca XAUUSD için özel olarak tasarlanmış premium bir Uzman Danışmandır ve güneş döngüsü kadar istikrarlı bir şekilde en güçlü piyasa hareketlerini yakalamak için geliştirilmiştir. Sistem, gelişmiş piyasa yapısı analizi, volatilite haritalaması ve dinamik trend senkronizasyonunu birleştirerek hem sakin hem de yüksek enerjili piyasa koşullarında yüksek olasılıklı girişleri tespit eder. Solar Gold AI, ATR tabanlı volatilite filtre
Origin Gold SonicR
Dinh Hoan Luu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Origin Gold Sonic R EA – Automated Trading for XAU/USD (1H) Overview Origin Gold Sonic R EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe using the Sonic R Strategy. This EA intelligently combines trend analysis, volume-based confirmations, and dynamic support/resistance levels to enter and exit trades with precision. Key Features Fully Automated Trading – Executes buy and sell orders without manual intervention. Advanced Trend Detection – Uses moving
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Uzman Danışmanlar
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Hitech MT5
Salavat Yulamanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yüksek Teknoloji! Minimum Riskle Maksimum Kazanç İçin Profesyonel Danışman! Piyasada istikrarın anahtarı: Yatırım danışmanımız algoritmik yatırımın gücünü ve derin piyasa analizlerini bir araya getiriyor. Sistem, uzun vadeli veriler baz alınarak oluşturulan global destek ve direnç seviyeleri üzerinden çalışmakta olup, girişlerin en yüksek doğrulukta olmasını sağlamaktadır. Bunlar sadece seviyeler değil, aynı zamanda fiyatın toparlanma olasılığının en yüksek olduğu, yanlış sinyalleri en aza ind
Golden Phoenix MT5
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Phoenix Expert This specialist is against the trend and works against the trend. It is better to be silent during important news. It works great in the suffering market and gives good profit and will amaze you. mt4 version Inputs are divided into four parts: Main setting: The main settings of the robot on the corresponding symbol Magic number: The magic number that, if it is zero, randomly selects a number for trades. Deviation: Maximum display of changes in broker price with issued pr
Everest Gold
Juwita Sari
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited-Time Launch Offer: Don't miss the opportunity to acquire the EVEREST GOLD EA at the lowest possible price. Our pricing model rewards the earliest adopters: Launch Price  : $99. Now  price up to $299           Next Price:  $399  :) Final Price will be   $749. Act fast to lock in your lifetime license at the best price! EVERST GOLD EA : Advanced Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) in H1 Timeframe Are You Ready to Automate Your Gold Trading with Algorithmic Strategy? Introducing EVEREST GOLD
What The RSI Gold Version
Stephen Gathumbi Ndiba
Uzman Danışmanlar
What the RSI (Gold) is the enhanced version of the popular RSI mean reversion strategy — now upgraded with professional-grade drawdown protection and risk-reward enforcement. Built on the foundation of RSI reversal signals and ADX trend filtering, this version is designed for traders who demand smarter trade management and consistent long-term performance. Strategy Logic: RSI-Based Mean Reversion: The EA enters trades when price is considered overbought or oversold, based on customizable RSI le
Bot Pulse Index Turnaround
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pulse Trading Botu Darwinex Zero için %20 İndirim Kodu: DWZ2328770MGM_20 US30, NASDAQ ve GER40 İçin Otomatik Ticaret Stratejisi US30, NASDAQ ve GER40 endeksleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş ticaret botumuz ile uzun vadeli büyüme potansiyelini açığa çıkarın. Bu strateji, yıllarca süren titiz testlerden geçerek tutarlı ve güvenilir performans sergilemiştir. Yaklaşımımız, istikrar ve sürdürülebilirliği ön planda tutan sağlam bir uzun vadeli stratejiye dayanmaktadır. Hızlı kazançlar vadetm
MMM RSI for Scalping and Trend
Andre Tavares
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MMM RSI EA is based on two strategies: First, it opens Sell orders if the RSI indicator reaches the top value and opens Buy orders if it reaches the lowest value. The second strategy calculates the speed of price movements, defines the direction of trends and closes the pending orders when they reach the value indicated in the first parameter. If you desire to use it in scalping mode, you should set the twelfth parameter to TRUE and it will close any pending order that becomes profitable. It is
FTMO Trading EA MT5
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
SuperScalp Pro EA
Van Minh Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
SuperScalp Pro EA - Automated Scalping Trade Assistant for XAUUSD SuperScalp Pro EA is an automated trade assistant designed to execute and manage scalping trades on XAUUSD using the M15 timeframe. The EA focuses on automating trade execution and risk management, helping traders reduce manual operations and maintain trading discipline. How does the EA work? SuperScalp Pro EA analyzes short-term market conditions using a Supertrend (ATR) model combined with internal technical filters and, when pr
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (376)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben   Quantum Queen   , tüm Quantum ekosisteminin gözbebeği ve MQL5 tarihindeki en yüksek puanlı, en çok satan Uzman Danışmanım. 20 ayı aşkın canlı işlem deneyimim sayesinde, tartışmasız XAUUSD Kraliçesi olarak yerimi kazandım. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Misyonum? Tutarlı, kesin ve akıllı işlem sonuçları sunmak — hem de defalarca. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli   fiyat
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AOT MT5 - Yeni Nesil Yapay Zeka Çoklu Para Birimi Sistemi Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ÖNEMLİ! Satın aldıktan sonra, kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için bana özel mesaj gönderin: Kaynak Açıklama AOT'nin Ticaret Sıklığını Anlama Bot neden her gün işlem yapmıyor AOT Bot'u Nasıl Kuracaksınız Adım adım kurulum kılavuzu Set files AOT MT5, Yapay Zeka duygu analizi ve Uyarlanabilir Optimizasyon algoritmaları ile ç
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.88 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan MT4 (7 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/sinyaller/2340132 MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeye sahip topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak iç
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.61 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Kullanıcı kılavuzunu indirin (İngilizce) Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN MT4 versiyonu :   TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan Ayar:  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2344271 Forex EA İşlem Kanalı MQL5:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden oluşan topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI, FİYATI 399 DOLAR! Bundan sonra fiyat 499 dolara yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak için sınırlı sayıda satılacak. AI Gold Trading, XAU/USD piyasalarında karmaşık trend takip stratejileri
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD (Altın / ABD Doları) Zaman Aralığı H1-M15 (isteğe bağlı) Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum Mevduat 500 USD (veya başka bir para biriminde eşdeğeri) Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı fiyatlandırma, tüm hesap para birimleri, semboller ve GMT zaman dilimi desteklenir) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalışır EVET Makine öğrenimine ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanala abone olun: Abone Ol! Mad Turtle Projesinin Ana Özellikleri: Gerçek Makine Öğrenimi Bu Expert Advisor (EA), herhangi bir GPT si
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzun Vadeli Büyüme. Tutarlılık. Dayanıklılık. Pivot Killer EA , hızlı kazançlar elde etmek için tasarlanmış bir sistem değildir — bu, hesabınızı uzun vadede sürdürülebilir bir şekilde büyütmek için oluşturulmuş profesyonel bir ticaret algoritmasıdır . Yalnızca XAUUSD (ALTIN) için geliştirilmiş olan Pivot Killer, yıllar süren araştırma, test ve disiplinli geliştirme çalışmalarının bir sonucudur. Basit bir felsefeye sahiptir: tutarlılık şansı yener . Bu sistem, farklı piyasa döngülerinde, volatili
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.56 (63)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Önemli Not: Tam şeffaflığı sağlamak için, bu EA'ya bağlı gerçek yatırımcı hesabına erişim sağlıyorum, bu sayede performansını hiçbir manipülasyon olmadan canlı olarak izleyebilirsiniz. Sadece 5 gün içinde tüm başlangıç sermayesi tamamen çekildi ve o zamandan beri EA, orijinal bakiyeye hiçbir maruz kalma olmadan yalnızca kâr fonlarıyla işlem yapmaktadır. Mevcut $199 fiyatı sınırlı bir başlatma teklifidir ve 10 kopya satıldıktan sonra veya bir sonraki güncelleme yayınlandığında artırılacaktır. Şi
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.67 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yeni bir ileri adım | Yapay zekâ destekli hassasiyet, piyasa mantığıyla buluşuyor Argos Rage ile yeni bir otomatik alım-satım seviyesi sunuluyor – piyasadaki davranışları gerçek zamanlı analiz eden entegre DeepSeek AI sistemi tarafından desteklenir. Argos Fury’nin güçlü yönleri üzerine kurulsa da, bu EA farklı bir stratejik yol izler: daha fazla esneklik, daha geniş yorumlama ve daha güçlü piyasa katılımı. Live Signal Zaman Dilimi: M30 Kaldıraç:  min. 1:20 Minimum Yatırım:  $100 Semboller: 
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.45 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Autorithm AI Teknik Açıklama AUTORITHM, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış, kapsamlı piyasa analizi amacıyla 10 özel yapay zeka katmanı uygulayan gelişmiş bir yapay zeka destekli alım‐satım sistemidir. Expert Advisor, piyasa verilerini işlemek, alım‐satım fırsatlarını belirlemek ve akıllı risk yönetim protokolleriyle işlemleri yürütmek için uyum içinde çalışan sofistike yapay zeka algoritmalarını kullanır. [guide line]     Temel Özellikler Sistem, piyasa koşullarını analiz etmek ve işlemleri yürütme
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.67 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.67 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbi
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
KARA CUMA %50 İNDİRİM - NANO MACHINE GPT Normal fiyat: $997'den Kara Cuma: $498.50 (İndirimli fiyat promosyon sırasında yansıtılacaktır.) Satış başlangıcı: 27 Kasım 2025 - sınırlı süreli Kara Cuma etkinliği. Kara Cuma Çekilişi: Kara Cuma etkinliği sırasında Nano Machine GPT satın alan tüm alıcılar şunları kazanmak için rastgele bir çekilişe katılabilir: 1 x Syna aktivasyonu 1 x AiQ aktivasyonu 1 x Mean Machine GPT aktivasyonu Nasıl katılılır: 1) Satın aldıktan sonra, Nano Machine GPT kılavuzl
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven trading concepts with a neural-like adaptive decision mechanism. The system does not attempt to predict the future price. Instead, it evaluates market conditions and adjusts its internal log
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25+ yıllık deneyimli yazarın, martingale veya ızgaralar olmadan herhangi bir varlık ticareti için profesyonel ticaret danışmanı. Çoğu üst düzey danışman yükselen altınla çalışır. Testlerde harika görünürler... altın yükselirken. Ama trend tükendiğinde ne olacak? Kim mevduatınızı koruyacak? HTTP EA sonsuz büyümeye inanmaz — değişen piyasaya uyum sağlar ve yatırım portföyünüzü genişçe çeşitlendirmek ve mevduatınızı korumak için tasarlanmıştır. Büyüme, düşüş, yan piyasa
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gerçek izleme. Dürüst testler. Sıfır abartı. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Teknik detaylara geçmeden önce bilmeniz gereken iki önemli şey var: PipsHunter, gerçek para ile çalışan bir izleme sinyali tarafından doğrulanmıştır. EA birkaç aydır gerçek bir hesapta (Pepperstone) canlı olarak işlem yapıyor ve tüm izleme tamamen herkese açıktır. Hiçbir simülasyon yok, gizli hesap yok, yalnızca “mükemmel backtest” yok — gerçek işlem sonuçları EA’nın gerçek performansını kanıtlıyor. Backtestler %100 dü
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.31 (39)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buraya
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Gold System
Vladimir Mametov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold System — Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Live Signal 1. General Information Gold System is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold ( XAUUSD ). It combines advanced market analysis algorithms with a carefully balanced risk management system, providing stable performance even during periods of high volatility. The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their gold trading and achieve consistent results without co
Quantum Index
Vladimir Mametov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Index — Expert Advisor for Index Trading Live Signal       Key Features: Supported Instruments: .US30Cash, .UsTechCash, JP225Cash Broker : RoboForex ( ECN or Prime account).    Average Monthly Activity: 100–200 orders Expected Profit: 10–20% per month Maximum Drawdown: Up to 20% with default lot settings Description: Quantum Index is a high-precision, reliable, and profitable expert advisor designed for automated trading on major stock indices. It is fully optimized for RoboForex broker
Starline
Vladimir Mametov
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fully automated scalping trading advisor. The advisor is designed for trading the EURUSD currency pair. Orders are closed using trailing or stop loss. The advisor shows good performance in different brokers and different types of accounts. Advantages: The advisor has been tested on 100% real ticks for the period 2020-2023. Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing. Filter news by terminal (MQL5.com calendar). Requirements: Trading pair: EURUSD Timeframe: The work of the advisor does not depend
FREE
Cetus
Vladimir Mametov
4.91 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automated high-precision trading advisor for trading on the EURUSD currency pair. The advisor has 21 strategies and all strategy parameters are open, and you can optimize them at your discretion or use the default parameters that are suitable for most brokers. To close unprofitable orders, you can use the hedging function, the averaging function, or just Stop Loss. By default, the advisor uses the hedging function, it can open several counter orders with a lot size reduced by 3 times. When using
GTX Scalper
Vladimir Mametov
4.54 (52)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GTX is Forex trading advisor is specifically designed for trading the EURUSD currency pair. This high-precision tool analyzes the market using pivot points based on overbought and oversold zones. Equipped with 22 customizable strategies , it offers flexible optimization to suit various brokers. Signal   Key Features Multi-Strategy System: 22 unique strategies fully customizable to meet your needs. Flexible Settings: You can optimize them at your discretion or use the default parameters. There a
Accounts Protector MT5
Vladimir Mametov
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
FREE
Account Protector MT4
Vladimir Mametov
4.56 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
FREE
OrderDesk
Vladimir Mametov
Yardımcı programlar
OrderDesk is a convenient trading panel for MetaTrader designed for fast and intuitive order management directly from the chart. The panel includes graphical lines for easy visual control of entry levels, stop-loss, and take-profit. You can move and minimize the panel anywhere on the chart for comfortable use. Main Features: Market Orders Instantly open Buy and Sell orders with a single click. Pending Orders Supports 4 types: Buy Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Stop, and Sell Limit. Click “PENDING ORDER
Binance Quotes Downloader
Vladimir Mametov
Yardımcı programlar
MQL5 script for downloading historical data from Binance to MetaTrader 5. Creates custom symbols with multiple timeframe support and incremental updates. Functionality : Downloads data from Binance API (spot and futures markets) Creates and manages custom MT5 symbols Supports M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1 timeframes Implements incremental updates with intelligent data management Configures 24/7 trading sessions for cryptocurrency symbols Input Parameters : Main Configuration : SymbolName
Filtrele:
Segio Bugay
191
Segio Bugay 2025.04.05 21:05 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt