LevelUp EA MT5

LevelUp EA – Automated Trading Tool

LevelUp EA is an automated trading tool that monitors price action and evaluates market conditions using algorithmic signals. It identifies potential trading opportunities by analyzing trends, market structure, and key levels, and manages positions according to its programmed logic.

Key Features:

Position management based on price action analysis and multiple technical indicators.

Risk management functions including drawdown monitoring, spread protection, and slippage control.

Adjustable settings to respond to different market conditions.

Trade execution according to selected timeframes.

Settings and Compatibility:

Suitable for EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and AUDUSD.

Recommended timeframes: M15, M30, H1.

Compatible with ECN and Raw accounts.

Capital Recommendation:

Recommended starting capital: $1,000 and above.

For lower-risk operation, a capital of $20,000 or more is suggested.

Usage Notes: