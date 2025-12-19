Binance Quotes Downloader

MQL5 script for downloading historical data from Binance to MetaTrader 5. Creates custom symbols with multiple timeframe support and incremental updates.

Functionality:

  • Downloads data from Binance API (spot and futures markets)

  • Creates and manages custom MT5 symbols

  • Supports M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1 timeframes

  • Implements incremental updates with intelligent data management

  • Configures 24/7 trading sessions for cryptocurrency symbols

Input Parameters:

Main Configuration:

  • SymbolName_: Custom symbol name in MT5 (e.g., "BTCUSDfm")

  • BinanceSymbol: Symbol identifier on Binance (e.g., "BTCUSDT")

  • UseFuturesData: true for futures data, false for spot data

  • UseIncrementalUpdate: true for delta updates, false for full reload

Timeframe Selection:
Boolean flags for each timeframe: DownloadM1, DownloadM5, DownloadM15, DownloadM30, DownloadH1, DownloadH4, DownloadD1, DownloadW1, DownloadMN1

Data Volume Settings:
Number of historical bars per timeframe: BarsM1, BarsM5, BarsM15, BarsM30, BarsH1, BarsH4, BarsD1, BarsW1, BarsMN1

API Configuration (Optional):

  • UseApiKeys: Enable for increased rate limits

  • ApiKey/SecretKey: Binance API credentials

Supported Binance Symbols: BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, BNBUSDT, ADAUSDT, SOLUSDT, XRPUSDT, DOTUSDT, DOGEUSDT, AVAXUSDT, MATICUSDT (same symbols for perpetual futures)

Operation:

  1. Initialization: Creates custom symbol with 24/7 trading configuration

  2. Data Download: Fetches data from Binance API in reverse chronological order (older timeframes first)

  3. Processing: Parses JSON response and converts to MQL5 format

  4. Update: Updates custom symbol with downloaded data

  5. Activation: Adds symbol to Market Watch and opens chart window

Update Logic:

  • Incremental Mode: Downloads only new data after last known timestamp

  • Last Bar Management: Overwrites recent bars to ensure data completeness and prevent gaps

  • Error Handling: Automatic retry on API rate limits (429 errors) with exponential backoff

Monitoring: All operations log to Experts tab showing download progress, timeframe status, error messages, and final statistics.

Usage:

  1. First run: Set UseIncrementalUpdate = false for complete dataset

  2. Subsequent runs: Enable incremental updates for efficiency

  3. Adjust bar counts based on analysis requirements

  4. Monitor Experts tab for operational status and potential issues

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Gold System
Vladimir Mametov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold System — Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Live Signal 1. General Information Gold System is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold ( XAUUSD ). It combines advanced market analysis algorithms with a carefully balanced risk management system, providing stable performance even during periods of high volatility. The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their gold trading and achieve consistent results without co
Quantum Index
Vladimir Mametov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Index — Expert Advisor for Index Trading Live Signal       Key Features: Supported Instruments: .US30Cash, .UsTechCash, JP225Cash Broker : RoboForex ( ECN or Prime account).    Average Monthly Activity: 100–200 orders Expected Profit: 10–20% per month Maximum Drawdown: Up to 20% with default lot settings Description: Quantum Index is a high-precision, reliable, and profitable expert advisor designed for automated trading on major stock indices. It is fully optimized for RoboForex broker
Starline
Vladimir Mametov
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fully automated scalping trading advisor. The advisor is designed for trading the EURUSD currency pair. Orders are closed using trailing or stop loss. The advisor shows good performance in different brokers and different types of accounts. Advantages: The advisor has been tested on 100% real ticks for the period 2020-2023. Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing. Filter news by terminal (MQL5.com calendar). Requirements: Trading pair: EURUSD Timeframe: The work of the advisor does not depend
FREE
Cetus
Vladimir Mametov
4.91 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automated high-precision trading advisor for trading on the EURUSD currency pair. The advisor has 21 strategies and all strategy parameters are open, and you can optimize them at your discretion or use the default parameters that are suitable for most brokers. To close unprofitable orders, you can use the hedging function, the averaging function, or just Stop Loss. By default, the advisor uses the hedging function, it can open several counter orders with a lot size reduced by 3 times. When using
GTX Scalper
Vladimir Mametov
4.54 (52)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GTX is Forex trading advisor is specifically designed for trading the EURUSD currency pair. This high-precision tool analyzes the market using pivot points based on overbought and oversold zones. Equipped with 22 customizable strategies , it offers flexible optimization to suit various brokers. Signal   Key Features Multi-Strategy System: 22 unique strategies fully customizable to meet your needs. Flexible Settings: You can optimize them at your discretion or use the default parameters. There a
Accounts Protector MT5
Vladimir Mametov
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
FREE
Account Protector MT4
Vladimir Mametov
4.56 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
FREE
OrderDesk
Vladimir Mametov
Yardımcı programlar
OrderDesk is a convenient trading panel for MetaTrader designed for fast and intuitive order management directly from the chart. The panel includes graphical lines for easy visual control of entry levels, stop-loss, and take-profit. You can move and minimize the panel anywhere on the chart for comfortable use. Main Features: Market Orders Instantly open Buy and Sell orders with a single click. Pending Orders Supports 4 types: Buy Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Stop, and Sell Limit. Click “PENDING ORDER
Stockfish
Vladimir Mametov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor for Trading EUR/USD – Reliable and Efficient Algorithm Why Choose This Expert Advisor? This automated trading expert advisor is designed for EUR/USD and focuses on stable and secure trading. It does not use risky strategies such as Martingale, grid, or averaging. Instead, it operates solely on take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss. This approach makes it a reliable tool for both independent trading and proprietary trading firms. Key Advantages: Safety – No aggressive strategi
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt