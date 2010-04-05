Aurum Quantum AI

🚀 Aurum Quantum AI: The Elite Gold Recovery System

[LIMITED LAUNCH OFFER] Only 8 Copies Left at $499! (Next Price: $799 ➔ Final Price: $1,000)

Capture the explosive volatility of the XAUUSD (Gold) market with Aurum Quantum AI. This is not a simple grid bot; it is a high-precision Morning Breakout System specifically engineered to secure high-probability entries during the London and New York opens.

Equipped with a Sharpe Ratio of 5.07, this Expert Advisor (EA) provides one of the highest risk-adjusted returns in the market. Whether you are growing a small $500 account or passing a Prop Firm Challenge, our AI-driven recovery logic ensures consistent performance even in unpredictable market conditions.

📊 Verified Performance Proof

Based on 2025-2026 Live Simulation Data:

  • Total Net Profit: $44,166.10 (On $10,000 Deposit)

  • Total Growth: +441% Return

  • Profit Factor: 2.24

  • Sharpe Ratio: 5.07 (Proof of extreme stability)

  • Maximum Drawdown: 12.45% (Safe for FTMO, FundedNext, and other Prop Firms)

💡 Why Aurum Quantum AI?

  • Prop Firm Friendly: Designed to meet strict drawdown rules with a Hard Stop Loss on every trade and a Daily Reset that closes all positions by 22:00 Server Time to avoid overnight gaps and swap fees.

  • Small Account Ready ($500+): Perfect for smaller balances. Higher balances are preferable for maximum stability, but the system is optimized for accessibility.

  • Smart Recovery Logic: Markets can be volatile. If a breakout is false, our Smart Recovery System activates to recover the loss on the reversal, protecting your equity.

  • High Return Settings: For those seeking aggressive growth, set your lot size to 0.1 on a $500-$1,000 account to maximize breakout potential as shown in our results.

⚙️ Technical Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M30

  • Minimum Deposit: $500

  • Category: Experts > Trend or Level Trading

💰 Scarcity Pricing

To prevent market liquidity issues and protect our users' edge, we are limiting the number of active licenses.

  • Current Price: $499 (ONLY 8 COPIES LEFT)

  • Next Price: $799

  • Final Price: $1,000

⚠️ Warning: Trading involves risk. While the Sharpe Ratio is an elite 5.07, always use the built-in "MaxSteps" protection to limit your risk.

[Download the Demo Today and Experience the Power of Quantum Gold Trading!]


