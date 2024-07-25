Cetus

4.91
Automated high-precision trading advisor for trading on the EURUSD currency pair. The advisor has 21 strategies and all strategy parameters are open, and you can optimize them at your discretion or use the default parameters that are suitable for most brokers. To close unprofitable orders, you can use the hedging function, the averaging function, or just Stop Loss. By default, the advisor uses the hedging function, it can open several counter orders with a lot size reduced by 3 times. When using the averaging function, 1 or 2 orders with an increased lot can be opened. To limit the maximum loss when using the averaging function, the maximum drawdown parameter is used.

    Live Signal

    Advantages:

    1. High signal accuracy and intelligent system for closing unprofitable orders.
    2. There is a news filter and a trading time filter.
    3. It is possible to test the news filter in the tester (to do this, contact me and I will send you the news file required for testing).

    Requirements:

    • Trading pair: EURUSD
    • Working timeframe: 1H
    • Minimum deposit: $100
    • Leverage: preferably 1:100 or more
    • Trading conditions: preferably ECN accounts with low spreads. 
    • Recommended brokers: Roboforex, IsMarkets, Alpari

    Inputs:

    •  Trade settings

      Magic Number=375 - Unique number of the advisor's orders.
      Slippage=3 - Maximum slippage filter when opening an order.
      MaxSpread=0 - Maximum spread filter, use if necessary.
      Comment="Cetus" - Comments on the EA's orders.
      Lot Type=AutoLot - Selection of lot type, automatic or fixed.
      Lot size/percent Lot=0.15 - Auto lot size, recommended maximum value is 0.2 for a leverage of 1:500, 0.15 for a leverage of 1:300, 0.07 for a leverage of 1:100 and no more than 0.02 for a leverage of 1:30.
      Take Profit=0 - Take profit is not used by default, but you can use it if necessary.
      TrailingStop=22 - The size of the trailing stop, increasing the parameter is undesirable, sometimes it is even desirable to reduce it to 19 if an ECN account is not used.
      Stop Loss=0 - Not used by default, since the loss is controlled by the maximum drawdown. But if necessary it can be used. It is recommended to bet at least 700 points.
      Max DD,%=40 - Parameter for limiting the maximum drawdown.
      Trading Time="00:00-23:59" - Set the desired trading time.
      Trade on Friday=true - If necessary, you can limit the work of the adviser on Friday.

        • News filter settings

        Use News filter=false - Enable and disable the news filter.
        Medium Impact News=true - Enable or disable the average news filter. When using a filter, it is advisable to activate this option, since the influence of average news is greater than that of important ones.
        High Impact News=true - Enable or disable the important news filter.
        Pause before News, minutes=35 - A pause before News . Since the advisor opens orders when a new candle opens, a pause of 35 minutes is sufficient.
        Pause after News, minutes=35 - A break in opening orders after news.
        Draw lines on the chart=true - Enabling or disabling the display of news on the chart.
        Close orders before news=false - Activation of the function of closing orders before news. Using this parameter is not recommended because it does not give good results during testing.

          • Visual settings

          ColorScheme=true;
          ShowPanel=true;
          Panel size=12;
          Text size=11;


          İncelemeler 12
          Markus Peter Hohmann
          1250
          Markus Peter Hohmann 2025.08.31 13:58 
           

          I have to honestly say I'm very impressed with Cetus, and the latest version also has fewer negative surprises. There was a small slip-up in July 2025. I manually stopped this trade. By August 2025, everything was back on track (see also the comments page, where I will hopefully provide my monthly updates). A 5-star rating from me, and I'm excited to see how Cetus fares in the depths of the forex seas.

          hochland
          82
          hochland 2025.08.06 19:40 
           

          Really a solid EA. And as usual some good work from Vladimir. I get a solid profit every month. The highest recommendation from me

          Affiq A Ghani
          558
          Affiq A Ghani 2025.06.18 12:39 
           

          Again, great EA from Vladimir Mametov. The back test is always the same as the forward test, which involves no negative manipulation. Good job! recommended and can be one of the best EAs in hands.

          Önerilen ürünler
          Trade bot Smartic
          Dmytro Merenko
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
          Nova WDX Trader
          Anita Monus
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
          MSHia Multi Strategy Hedge Multi pair Retail
          Roberto Tavares
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          The trading strategy is based on over 10 years of successful experience in trading based on the strength of a candle and percentage of the body in relation to the entire Candle (Strong Candle) and/or (depending on the configured parameters) on a moving average long-period triple trend (JMA) combined with the current chart's time moving average with constant bands and AWESOME oscillator or even Bollinger Bands, all of which can be combined as desired to allow a safer market entry. Combined with
          Quick Deal MT5
          Vadim Korolyuk
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          QuickDeal — "because speed matters" Automated Gold Scalping Robot (MQL5) QuickDeal is a high-speed trading robot designed for automated gold trading in MetaTrader 5. It is ideal for aggressive scalping style on low time frames and can be a great tool for both beginners and experienced traders.  DOES NOT USE a grid or martingale. Stoploss and takeprofit are set for each trade. The robot trades during high volatility in the market, which allows you to make a profit in a short time.  Set file  in
          BTC Scalper X
          Aleksandr Makarov
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          BTC Scalper X   - Your best assistant in trading with Bitcoin. A fully automatic advisor that does not require additional settings, designed for trading on the Bitcoin currency pair. (BTCUSD) M5 Does not use dangerous trading methods, no grid, martingale, etc.The strategy is based on breaking through important levels. (fast scalping). Monitoring -  Soon Bonus: when you buy you get M1 Goldx X as a gift, write in a private message. Recommendations: Trading pair:   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Timeframe:   M5
          Supernatural Li Shao Xia
          Dequan Li
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          On yıldan fazla ticaret deneyiminin bir koleksiyonu işin esenliğinden! İlk olarak, otomatik ticaretinde trend ticareti ulaştırmak çok zor, aynı zamanda bir işaretçi ya da fiyat olup olmadığı soru gibi.Tabii ki bir işaretçiden önce bir fiyat var, yani biz de istediğimiz herhangi bir işaretçi geçmiştir. Martingale ticareti çok ünlü bir ticaret yöntemidir, ama bu yöntem son hesap pozisyonu patlamasına ve sıfır dönüşüne yol a çacak. Bu, şok gerçekleştiğinde su ördeki gibi, fonların kullanımı hızına
          FTMO Trading EA MT5
          Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
          5 (1)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
          Supernova XAUUSD h1
          Raphael Schwietering
          1 (1)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Supernova is a precision-built expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. Backtested from 2024 to the present, it has consistently delivered reliable performance, adapting well to recent and evolving market conditions—unlike systems relying on outdated long-term backtests. Each trade executed by Supernova includes a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring structured risk control. The EA incorporates stress-tested logic, robust protections, and advanced trade mana
          Expert Smart Trend
          Ruslan Pishun
          3 (6)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
          Fractal Trend Master
          Marcus Vinicius
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
          Lux Trade XAU
          Viktoriia Liubchak
          4.5 (2)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Lux Trade XAU is an automated trading advisor designed for intraday trading on the XAUUSD (gold) pair. It uses technical analysis tools and adaptive logic to operate during periods of high market activity. Key Features: • Developed for XAUUSD The advisor is tailored for trading one of the most volatile instruments — gold paired with the US dollar. • Market Condition Analysis Combines candlestick patterns, support/resistance levels, and technical indicators to evaluate potential setups. • Fully
          SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
          Adam Gerasimov
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
          OverSeer MT5
          Theo Karam
          4 (2)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
          Gyroscopes mt5
          Nadiya Mirosh
          5 (2)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
          Nova DCA Trader
          Anita Monus
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
          Gold2H
          Saeid Soleimani
          5 (1)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          GOLD2H Expert Advisor GOLD2H is an Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe, implementing neural network methodologies for pattern recognition. The EA uses a systematic approach to gold trading through careful analysis of market conditions and precise trade management. For accurate backtesting results, ensure to set the correct GMT offset in the input parameters Initial Price: $119 Available Licenses: 3 Status: Price increases by $50 after every 5 purchases Next Ti
          Hamster Scalping mt5
          Ramil Minniakhmetov
          4.7 (231)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
          Korrect BTC EA
          Korrect Trades
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Trade Bitcoin with institutional precision. The Korrect BTC EA is a fully Automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Fibonacci retracement strategy – two of the most powerful tools in professional trading. Core Features : • Trades BTCUSD automatically on MT5 • Advanced SMC logic: detects liquidity zones, order blocks & market structure • Uses Fibonacci retracements for accurate entries & exits • 24/7 algorithmic execution – no emotions, no missed tra
          MadoCryptoXPro
          Mohamad Taha
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
          Magic EA MT5
          Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
          Moving Average Trading System
          Lucrative Adventura, LLC
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          The Moving Average Trading System EA is a sophisticated automated trading solution specifically designed for futures and commodities markets. This Expert Advisor combines proven moving average crossover strategies with advanced risk management and margin control systems to deliver consistent, professional-grade trading performance. Key Features Triple Moving Average System : Fast MA, Slow MA, and Trend Filter for enhanced signal accuracy Advanced Risk Management : Dynamic position sizing with
          Fundamental Robot MT5
          Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
          Layer Grid
          Dominic Mbothu
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Layer Grid Expert Advisor – Full Product Description  SECTION 1: Executive Overview A System Built on Structure, Intelligence, and Adaptability Layer Grid is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand more than just automation—they seek systems rooted in structure, refined through intelligence, and proven through real-world consistency. Unlike mass-market EAs built on rigid, outdated templates, Layer Grid is a living algorithm, designed to evolve with the markets it enga
          Nova MFI Scalper
          Anita Monus
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Launch offer A limited batch is available at 100$. Once those copies are gone, the price jumps to $200. Secure yours today. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Feature Be
          Blazing Night Scalper MT5
          Scott Fredeman
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          BLAZING NIGHT SCALPER ALL NEW GRID RECOVERY SYSTEM ADDED Night scalping using Stop Losses have worked incredibly well in previous years prior to 2022. Blazing Night Scalper was originally tested on more than 10 years of Tick Data using Take profit and Stop Loss with amazing results. As soon as we hit 2022 night scalpers became gradually more difficult to gain profits most likely due to many reason such as brokers increasing spreads and having too many Expert advisors trading during these hours
          Rango Gold
          Mehdi Safar
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Discount only for a specific customer. Rango Gold EA is a fully automated robot with heavy calculations based on a number of strategies, including patterns and indicators combined with some trading skills gained over years of trading experience and then optimized on XAUUSD(Gold) . Advantages : Rango is not suffix sensitive because the code for automatic suffixs is built into it News filter to protect account when publishing news. Spread filter to protect against fluctuations in some broker Sett
          Neurolite EA eurusd
          Aliaksandr Salauyou
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
          Blue CARA MT5
          Duc Anh Le
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
          RSI Intelligent
          Sabil Yudifera
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
          Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
          Quantum Queen MT5
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          4.97 (280)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
          Argos Fury
          Aleksandar Prutkin
          5 (9)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
          Axonshift EA MT5
          Maxim Kurochkin
          5 (17)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
          ARIA Connector EA
          Martin Alejandro Bamonte
          4.93 (14)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
          Quantum Baron
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          5 (32)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
          Mad Turtle
          Gennady Sergienko
          5 (18)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
          Quantum Emperor MT5
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          4.87 (477)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
          Big Forex Players MT5
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.75 (118)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
          Quantum Bitcoin EA
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          4.95 (118)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
          The Gold Reaper MT5
          Profalgo Limited
          4.43 (83)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
          SGear
          Olesia Kusmenko
          5 (4)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
          AI Gold Sniper MT5
          Ho Tuan Thang
          5 (6)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
          VolumeHedger
          Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
          5 (19)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
          Syna
          William Brandon Autry
          5 (3)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
          Bitcoin Robot MT5
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.5 (131)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
          Ultimate Breakout System
          Profalgo Limited
          5 (23)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
          AlphaCore X
          Arseny Potyekhin
          3.69 (26)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
          ENEA mt5
          Vitalii Tkachenko
          5 (3)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
          VectorPrime EA MT5
          Maxim Kurochkin
          5 (9)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
          Burning Grid
          Magma Software Solutions UG
          4.54 (26)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
          Bomber Corporation EA
          Ihor Otkydach
          4.42 (12)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
          Stock Indexes EA MT5
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.78 (18)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
          Aurum Sentinel Pro
          Christian Da Costa
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
          Swing Master EA
          Ihor Otkydach
          4.78 (67)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
          XG Gold Robot MT5
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.21 (87)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
          Prometheus MT5
          Evgenii Aksenov
          5 (3)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
          Vortex Gold EA
          Stanislav Tomilov
          5 (23)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
          Aura Neuron MT5
          Stanislav Tomilov
          4.79 (48)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
          AiQ
          William Brandon Autry
          4.84 (32)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          AIQ Sürüm 3.0+ Tanıtımı — Şimdiye Kadar Yaratılmış En Gelişmiş Otonom Ticaret Zekası AIQ (Otonom Zeka) Sürüm 3.0+'ı sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, yapay zeka destekli ticaret teknolojisinde muazzam bir sıçramadır. Bu sürüm, 300'den fazla yapay zeka modeline erişim sağlar; 55'ten fazla ÜCRETSİZ entegre yapay zeka modeli ve güçlü yeni Grok 4 gibi premium modeller, büyük ölçüde geliştirilmiş web arama yetenekleri, yeni Analist/Risk Yöneticisi rolleri, kapsamlı başlangıç piyasa kontrolleri ve Ya
          Http EA
          Yury Orlov
          5 (6)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — martingale ve ızgara kullanmayan, pozisyonları her gün kapatılan bir MT5 ticaret danışmanıdır. 25 yılı aşkın deneyime profesyonel trader göstergesinin yaratıcısı tarafından. Geçerli fiyatla son kopya! Bundan sonra fiyat 100 $ artacak. Danışman, bekleyen emirler kullanır, her araç için yalnızca bir işlem yapar, her zaman stop-loss ve take-profit kullanır ve pozisyonları her gün kapatır. Aşağıdaki finansal araçlarda çalışır: Döviz çiftleri Kripto paralar Metaller Endek
          Yazarın diğer ürünleri
          Quantum Index
          Vladimir Mametov
          5 (6)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Quantum Index — Expert Advisor for Index Trading Live Signal       Key Features: Supported Instruments: .US30Cash, .DE40Cash, .UsTechCash, JP225Cash Broker : RoboForex ( ECN or Prime account).    Average Monthly Activity: 100–200 orders Expected Profit: 10–20% per month Maximum Drawdown: Up to 20% with default lot settings Description: Quantum Index is a high-precision, reliable, and profitable expert advisor designed for automated trading on major stock indices. It is fully optimized for RoboFo
          GTX Scalper
          Vladimir Mametov
          4.55 (51)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          GTX is Forex trading advisor is specifically designed for trading the EURUSD currency pair. This high-precision tool analyzes the market using pivot points based on overbought and oversold zones. Equipped with 17 customizable strategies , it offers flexible optimization to suit various brokers. Key Features Multi-Strategy System: 17 unique strategies fully customizable to meet your needs. Flexible Settings: You can optimize them at your discretion or use the default parameters. There are no dan
          Stockfish
          Vladimir Mametov
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Expert Advisor for Trading EUR/USD – Reliable and Efficient Algorithm Why Choose This Expert Advisor? This automated trading expert advisor is designed for EUR/USD and focuses on stable and secure trading. It does not use risky strategies such as Martingale, grid, or averaging. Instead, it operates solely on take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss. This approach makes it a reliable tool for both independent trading and proprietary trading firms. Key Advantages: Safety – No aggressive strategi
          Accounts Protector MT5
          Vladimir Mametov
          5 (4)
          Yardımcı programlar
          The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
          FREE
          Account Protector MT4
          Vladimir Mametov
          4.56 (9)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
          FREE
          Filtrele:
          Markus Peter Hohmann
          1250
          Markus Peter Hohmann 2025.08.31 13:58 
           

          I have to honestly say I'm very impressed with Cetus, and the latest version also has fewer negative surprises. There was a small slip-up in July 2025. I manually stopped this trade. By August 2025, everything was back on track (see also the comments page, where I will hopefully provide my monthly updates). A 5-star rating from me, and I'm excited to see how Cetus fares in the depths of the forex seas.

          hochland
          82
          hochland 2025.08.06 19:40 
           

          Really a solid EA. And as usual some good work from Vladimir. I get a solid profit every month. The highest recommendation from me

          Humberto Bustamante Careaga
          167
          Humberto Bustamante Careaga 2025.07.20 00:54 
           

          Good return versus risk in backtest and very good win rate in demo so far (2 months). Just be aware the EA can have big DD spikes as in July 2025. Recommended if you know how to handle risk.

          Affiq A Ghani
          558
          Affiq A Ghani 2025.06.18 12:39 
           

          Again, great EA from Vladimir Mametov. The back test is always the same as the forward test, which involves no negative manipulation. Good job! recommended and can be one of the best EAs in hands.

          Rutt Tungkiratichai
          2679
          Rutt Tungkiratichai 2025.03.04 10:13 
           

          After EURUSD trending . My account as well as the author's signal were exploded.....

          12-03-25 The update with stop loss and remove some strategy look better than previous version.Let's see in the long run

          Vladimir Mametov
          66795
          Geliştiriciden yanıt Vladimir Mametov 2025.03.04 10:15
          The advisor can work with Stop Loss, it is set in the input parameters or with the recovery function and the maximum drawdown parameter.
          Petr Tesnar
          533
          Petr Tesnar 2024.12.05 17:56 
           

          One of the best strategies I've ever used. I highly recommend!!! Simple setup, accurate trades, no grid or martingale, live signal. Very professional EA. Thank you Vladimir 👍

          79439311
          105
          79439311 2024.10.16 21:20 
           

          Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

          Natalja Moisejonok
          289
          Natalja Moisejonok 2024.10.09 14:57 
           

          Its again super EA from Vlad, i use it 1 week with other EA Halcyon with using proparly money managment risk. Like As always Thank You Vlad for Great EA. Vlad everytime all explain and asnwer all my questions!

          Ovied
          1303
          Ovied 2024.09.06 15:29 
           

          Highly recommended. Quick trades. Low drawdown and high accuracy.

          Sergey Porphiryev
          1789
          Sergey Porphiryev 2024.08.26 00:24 
           

          Very Cool advisor!!! Like other EAs of Vladimir!!!

          Michael Arthur Schorr
          1653
          Michael Arthur Schorr 2024.08.14 10:16 
           

          Its honetsly very hard to not rate Vladimirs EA 5 stars for me. If you are someone who understands trading, and mql you get some of the best robots from him for a very good price. They will not win every trade, but they are damn profitable have regular trades, have multiple! customisable strategies available to you and he continously works to reduce the risk. This bot will have DD it will maybe sometimes even be a bit higher but its a scalper with high lot. Most of the time you will not even notice the trades as they open and close quickly with nice profit. Manage your risk, do backtest and youll have a GREAT ea. Also Vladimir is responsive and takes care of his customers.

          patcharamql4
          32
          patcharamql4 2024.08.01 02:44 
           

          As result of back-testing, it's very good. the strategies of advisor is cover almost situation of trading market. DD value should be set as the risk you want.

          İncelemeye yanıt