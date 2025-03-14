Stockfish

Expert Advisor for Trading EUR/USD – Reliable and Efficient Algorithm

Why Choose This Expert Advisor?

This automated trading expert advisor is designed for EUR/USD and focuses on stable and secure trading. It does not use risky strategies such as Martingale, grid, or averaging. Instead, it operates solely on take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss. This approach makes it a reliable tool for both independent trading and proprietary trading firms.


Key Advantages:

  • Safety – No aggressive strategies; trading follows strict risk management principles.

  • One order at a time – Reduces deposit load and ensures controlled trading.

  • Ready to use – The EA requires no complex setup and is compatible with most brokers.

  • ECN account support – Lower commissions and spreads for more efficient trading.

  • Flexibility – Works with any leverage and a minimum deposit of $50.

How Does the Expert Advisor Work?

The EA analyzes the market and opens one trade at a time, managing it with take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop. This ensures profit capture and capital protection while increasing profitability through dynamic trade management.

Expected Results (Market Dependent):

  • Average profit: 10-20% per month

  • Maximum drawdown: Depends on lot size and can reach up to 30% with an auto lot of 0.15

  • Optimized risk-to-reward ratio

How to Set Up the Expert Advisor?

  1. Install it on the EUR/USD (H1) chart.

  2. Choose an ECN account for minimal trading costs.

  3. Ensure sufficient funds in your deposit.

  4. Start the EA – it will begin trading automatically!


