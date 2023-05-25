Fish n Grid

3

Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1590997

Fish n Grid – an automatic trading robot that works on multiple currencies. It takes advantage of the market's mean reversion characteristic with a calculated, dynamic, multicurrency grid system.

Main features:

  • Fully automatic
  • Easy one chart setup 
  • Multicurrency grid profolio 
  • Basically trading everyday 
  • Calculated parameters for each currency 
  • Dynamic stoploss occasionally during night market
  • Manual control possible

Requirements:

  • Hedging account
  • Low spread raw ECN broker
  • Minimum recommended deposit: 3000 USD

Recommended Set:

  • Easy one chart setup 
  • Recommended pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADCHF, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, USDCAD, USDCHF
  • Higher risk pairs: AUDNZD, USDCAD

How to set up:

  • Download the EA on your MT4 terminal 
  • Open a chart of EURUSD H1 timeframe
  • Drag the EA onto the chart and the default set file will be loaded
  • Click the Multicurrency_Switch to "true"
  • Choose your own lotsize settings at First_Order_Lot_Size and prepare the required deposit 
  • Change the Stoploss_In_Dollar setting according to your initial lotsize and your risk level preference
  • For example: if you want 0.01lot as your startlot, then you need 3000USD minimum deposit and your Stoploss_In_Dollar is 3000USD
  • Allow autotrading and start trading

Optional settings:

  • Multiple chart set up:
    • In case you don't want to do one chart set up, you can click the Multicurrency_Switch to "false", and drag the EA to each respective chart you want it to run
  • Manual takeprofit/stoploss: 
    • The EA itself has its own preset TP/SL mechanism, but in case of extreme circumstances/your own personal judgement, you can freely close the entire chain of grid of the same currency for profit/loss to avoid drawdown. It won't affect the EA's proper functions.
  • Prefix/Suffix for symbols: 
    • Some brokers have prefix/suffix for their currency symbols. Prefix/suffix detection can be enabled on the settings page of the EA. 

      User Manual & Backtest results:

      https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752815

      Disclaimer:

      • Backtest result is based on historical data which does not guarantee future performance and profit 
      • Trade with an amount and a risk level you feel comfortable with 
      • Start with a demo account to understand the EA mechanism first
      • A good ECN broker with low spread and a stable VPS are essential. Message me if you don't have one

      Trade safe!



      İncelemeler 3
      JPIRTrades
      2641
      JPIRTrades 2023.08.13 00:19 
       

      Quite surprised this doesn't have more reviews. Excellent grid EA if you have an appropriate balance! Don't get greedy!

      KenanLeo
      26
      KenanLeo 2023.09.25 15:00 
       

      DO NOT BUY ANYTHING FROM THIS DEVELOPER! HE MANIPULATES HIS TRADING HISTORY AND TELLS YOU ITS YOUR BROKER! I HAVE USED 2 PURE ECN BROKERS WITH LOWEST RISK SETTING RECOMMENDATION AND STILL IN A BIG DRAWDOWN. WHEN A POSITION DOES NOT CLOSE IN PROFIT AND ENDS UP IN DRAWDOWN. PAK HONG POON WILL QUICKLY TELL YOU ITS YOUR BROKERS FAULT BECAUSE OF SPREAD AND LATENCY! DO NOT BELIEVE ANYTHING THIS GUY IS SAYING ITS ALL LIES AND EXCUSES. PLEASE DO NOT WASTE YOUR MONEY AND TIME ON THIS RUBBISH LIKE I DID!! THIS IS NOT MY FIRST RODEO PAK HONG I HAVE USED MANY ALGOS BUT YOU ARE A THIEF AND MANIPULATE YOUR TRADING HISTORY. I AM HAPPY TO SIT IN DRAWDOWN BUT YOUR ALGO IS THE RISKIEST ON THE MARKET. YOU DO NOT KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT RISK TO REWARD RATIO. JUST BE A GENUINE HUMAN BEING AND STOP LYING TO PEOPLE!!!

      Pak Hong Poon
      2917
      Geliştiriciden yanıt Pak Hong Poon 2023.10.02 09:56
      If people can't just chill and accept drawdowns and the possibility to lose (and trades just took profit automatically), just quit doing forex trading and get a proper job~ this forex world doesn't suit you~ https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1823546
      JPIRTrades
      2641
      JPIRTrades 2023.08.13 00:19 
       

      Quite surprised this doesn't have more reviews. Excellent grid EA if you have an appropriate balance! Don't get greedy!

      lun on
      50
      lun on 2023.05.25 10:53 
       

      Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

