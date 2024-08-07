Gold Hype MT5

3


Welcome to the Gold Hype Expert Advisor, a state-of-the-art trading system designed to provide traders with a reliable, secure, and adaptable tool for navigating the complexities of the gold/bitcoin market. The Gold Hype system stands out by prioritizing risk management and transparency, ensuring that your trading experience is both safe and customizable.

How it works

Key Features of the Gold Hype System:

  • Risk-Averse Strategy: The Gold Hype system does not employ high-risk strategies such as hedging, martingale, or grid trading. This approach minimizes the potential for large, unexpected losses, providing a more stable trading environment.
  • Genuine Trading Approach: Unlike many systems that rely on historical data reader or artificial intelligence, the Gold Hype system bases its trades on real-time market conditions, ensuring a genuine and adaptive trading experience.
  • Pending Orders: The system employs multiple pending orders, allowing for precise entry points and better control over trade execution.
  • Stoploss Protection: Every trade is protected by a stoploss, which helps to cap potential losses and protect your investment.
  • Drawdown Limits: The system includes strict drawdown limitations, with a daily max drawdown of 4% and a monthly max drawdown of 9%, ensuring that your trading capital is safeguarded.
  • Time Management: Traders can choose to trade only during specific sessions (Asia, Europe, or US) and on certain days, allowing for flexible and strategic trading.
  • News Filter: The built-in news filter helps to avoid trades during times of significant market volatility, such as during major news releases, thereby reducing the risk of unwanted price spikes.
  • Customizable Parameters: This is not a black box system; user have the ability to adjust the input parameters to optimize trading results according to user preferences.
  • Prop Firm Compliance: The Gold Hype system is designed to meet the requirements of FTMO and other proprietary trading firms, ensuring that it aligns with their stringent standards.

In summary, the Gold Hype Expert Advisor offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance your trading performance while prioritizing risk management and transparency. We believe that this system will provide you with the tools you need to navigate the gold market confidently and successfully.

Gold Hype Expert Advisor: Setup & Requirements

Setup: For maximum results, use the setfile provided.

Trading Parameters:

  • Symbol: GOLD/XAUUSD/BTCUSD
  • Minimum Deposit: $100 
  • Account Type: Hedging
  • Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500
  • Broker Compatibility: Automatically detects and adjusts for 3-digit brokers for GOLD.

Technical Recommendations:

  • VPS: Use a Virtual Private Server (VPS) to ensure that the bot operates without interruptions, providing a stable trading environment.
  • News Filter: The Expert Advisor uses MT5’s built-in news calendar to filter high-impact news events, eliminating the need for manual URL inputs and GMT settings.

Backtesting Details:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1 (one hour chart)
  • Period: 2020-2024
  • Modeling: "Every Tick based on real ticks" modeling is recommended for the most accurate backtest results
  • Start Balance: As low as $100
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Setting: Need Setfile

Support: If you have any questions or need assistance with setting up the Expert Advisor, please feel free to contact us via private message. We are committed to responding as quickly as possible to help you get the most out of Gold Hype.

Risk Warning: Before purchasing this product, ensure that you fully understand the risks associated with trading. Please note that past performance is not indicative of future results.

İncelemeler 5
Mayur Trivedi
43
Mayur Trivedi 2025.02.23 22:55 
 

After Purchase 10 % Account Grow Very Stable DD, The seller is very Genuine and Responding quick response.

Goo G
494
Goo G 2025.03.15 08:03 
 

The author is very kind and will answer any questions or configuration questions. However, when it comes to EAs, it depends a lot on the broker you use. I switched to the recommended broker, but so far I've not made any profits and have only suffered losses. This is true even when using the latest version with a set file. The author is very kind and willing to support me, so there may be a possibility in the future, but I can only hope that it will get better.

It has been proven that the results are different and we have all the evidence.

He is making excuses and talking passionately, but it's meaningless because we have all the evidence. If you don't mind throwing your money down the drain, you should try it. It's also clear that they don't respect their buyers, and this review says it all.

I also use a broker recommended by the author.

Update: I felt that it was not worth expecting anything more from you after all the excuses you gave me.

You also cancelled the message. I have the proof.

Sugianto
16778
Geliştiriciden yanıt Sugianto 2025.04.01 00:29
hello, thanks for the review. Unlike Gold, BTC spread is not standard, there will be a very big difference between brokers and will be easily manipulated by brokers, so choosing the right broker and the right account type is the key to trading BTC. And this is based on my research after using many forex brokers (i shared my experience using many brokers in the comment section of this product). It's not an excuse I made, if you don't believe me, you can do your own research, i will be very happy if you can do that. my recommendation is that you should focus on trading Gold which has a standard spread and not much difference between brokers and as you can see on the gold hype signal, we are making steady profit with xauusd symbol, unlike your accusation that gold hype will drain the client account.. You are always complaining that the trailing is not working, but as I show you, there is no problem at all with the trailing. The trailing works smoothly. I told you to use pro account type, but you say you are using standard account type. There is so much diiferent in terms of BTC spread in this standard account compare to pro account. you said, you are using the same broker and account type as me, but i am not really sure about it because you never show me, when i aks you to clarify it, you never response, because if you use the same account type than you can analyze my Gold hype signal to compare it with your account, as simple as that, Instead of doing that, you keep complaining the trailing is not working..My friend, if the trailing didn't work, my account would have blown away a long time ago..
Update March 16, 2025: I tried to contact this person several times to help him identify his problem, he read my message but no response. But I can see, he replied to my message by updating the review he made. and it seems I am not allowed or he din't want me to reply to his unfair review or message him, because when I do he gets even more annoyed and it is shown by updating the review which shows his annoyance And when I canceled my message, he got even more annoyed as if I had made a huge mistake. This kind of attitude shows he has no respect with our attention about his problem and there is no urgent need to fix his problem, and analyzing from his profile and see how quickly he gave a review just a few days after purchasing Gold Hype, there is a big indication he was a paid reviewer from a competitor.
Mayur Trivedi
43
Mayur Trivedi 2025.02.23 22:55 
 

After Purchase 10 % Account Grow Very Stable DD, The seller is very Genuine and Responding quick response.

Zhi Hu
717
Zhi Hu 2024.11.11 07:49 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Jenny LK
1993
Jenny LK 2024.08.14 18:03 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Judi Gosal
199
Judi Gosal 2024.08.07 10:49 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

