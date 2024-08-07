Gold Hype MT5



Welcome to the Gold Hype Expert Advisor, a state-of-the-art trading system designed to provide traders with a reliable, secure, and adaptable tool for navigating the complexities of the gold/bitcoin market. The Gold Hype system stands out by prioritizing risk management and transparency, ensuring that your trading experience is both safe and customizable.

Key Features of the Gold Hype System:

Risk-Averse Strategy : The Gold Hype system does not employ high-risk strategies such as hedging, martingale, or grid trading. This approach minimizes the potential for large, unexpected losses, providing a more stable trading environment.

: The Gold Hype system does not employ high-risk strategies such as hedging, martingale, or grid trading. This approach minimizes the potential for large, unexpected losses, providing a more stable trading environment. Genuine Trading Approach : Unlike many systems that rely on historical data reader or artificial intelligence, the Gold Hype system bases its trades on real-time market conditions, ensuring a genuine and adaptive trading experience.

: Unlike many systems that rely on historical data reader or artificial intelligence, the Gold Hype system bases its trades on real-time market conditions, ensuring a genuine and adaptive trading experience. Pending Orders : The system employs multiple pending orders, allowing for precise entry points and better control over trade execution.

: The system employs multiple pending orders, allowing for precise entry points and better control over trade execution. Stoploss Protection : Every trade is protected by a stoploss, which helps to cap potential losses and protect your investment.

: Every trade is protected by a stoploss, which helps to cap potential losses and protect your investment. Drawdown Limits : The system includes strict drawdown limitations, with a daily max drawdown of 4% and a monthly max drawdown of 9%, ensuring that your trading capital is safeguarded.

: The system includes strict drawdown limitations, with a daily max drawdown of 4% and a monthly max drawdown of 9%, ensuring that your trading capital is safeguarded. Time Management : Traders can choose to trade only during specific sessions (Asia, Europe, or US) and on certain days, allowing for flexible and strategic trading.

: Traders can choose to trade only during specific sessions (Asia, Europe, or US) and on certain days, allowing for flexible and strategic trading. News Filter : The built-in news filter helps to avoid trades during times of significant market volatility, such as during major news releases, thereby reducing the risk of unwanted price spikes.

: The built-in news filter helps to avoid trades during times of significant market volatility, such as during major news releases, thereby reducing the risk of unwanted price spikes. Customizable Parameters : This is not a black box system; user have the ability to adjust the input parameters to optimize trading results according to user preferences.

: This is not a black box system; user have the ability to adjust the input parameters to optimize trading results according to user preferences. Prop Firm Compliance: The Gold Hype system is designed to meet the requirements of FTMO and other proprietary trading firms, ensuring that it aligns with their stringent standards.

In summary, the Gold Hype Expert Advisor offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance your trading performance while prioritizing risk management and transparency. We believe that this system will provide you with the tools you need to navigate the gold market confidently and successfully.

Gold Hype Expert Advisor: Setup & Requirements

Setup: For maximum results, use the setfile provided.

Trading Parameters:

Symbol: GOLD/XAUUSD/BTCUSD

GOLD/XAUUSD/BTCUSD Minimum Deposit: $100

$100 Account Type: Hedging

Hedging Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500

1:100 to 1:500 Broker Compatibility: Automatically detects and adjusts for 3-digit brokers for GOLD.

Technical Recommendations:

VPS: Use a Virtual Private Server (VPS) to ensure that the bot operates without interruptions, providing a stable trading environment.

Use a Virtual Private Server (VPS) to ensure that the bot operates without interruptions, providing a stable trading environment. News Filter: The Expert Advisor uses MT5’s built-in news calendar to filter high-impact news events, eliminating the need for manual URL inputs and GMT settings.

Backtesting Details:

Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Timeframe: H1 (one hour chart)

H1 (one hour chart) Period: 2020-2024

2020-2024 Modeling: "Every Tick based on real ticks" modeling is recommended for the most accurate backtest results

"Every Tick based on real ticks" modeling is recommended for the most accurate backtest results Start Balance: As low as $100

As low as $100 Leverage: 1:100 or higher

1:100 or higher Setting: Need Setfile

Support: If you have any questions or need assistance with setting up the Expert Advisor, please feel free to contact us via private message. We are committed to responding as quickly as possible to help you get the most out of Gold Hype.

Risk Warning: Before purchasing this product, ensure that you fully understand the risks associated with trading. Please note that past performance is not indicative of future results.