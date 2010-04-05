Gbpjpy Macd Trader MT4

The GJ_H1_220100009_S_HD_CF_SQX_SL20 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPJPY using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.





Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.



You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/gbpjpy-macd-trader/





Key details are:





Parameters

MagicNumber: 220100009

Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe

Trading Options

Weekend Trading: Allowed

Daily Exit: Disabled

Friday Exit: Enabled at 20:00

Signal Time Range: Not limited

Max Trades/Day: No limit

Stop Loss (SL) and Profit Target (PT): No predefined limits

Entry Signals

Long Entry: Triggered when the MACD (12, 26, 16) crosses below 0.

Short Entry: Triggered when the MACD (12, 26, 16) crosses above 0.

Entry Rules

Long Entry: Opens long orders at the daily high plus 2.60 times the smallest range of the last 50 bars with a SL of 190 pips and a profit target of 260 pips. Order is valid for 17 bars and exits after 22 bars.

Short Entry: Opens short orders at the daily low minus 2.60 times the smallest range of the last 50 bars with a SL of 190 pips and a profit target of 260 pips. Order is valid for 17 bars and exits after 22 bars.

Exit Rules

Long Exit: Closes full position if market is long and no LongEntrySignal is active.

Short Exit: Closes full position if market is short and no ShortEntrySignal is active.

Features

Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).

AI based strategy

Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.

No martingale, no grid, no scalp.

No excessive consumption of CPU resources.

User-friendly settings.

All settings optimized, ready for real trading.

Long-term strategy. - you need patinet, startegy makes a few trades per month and picks up only the best opportunities on the market



