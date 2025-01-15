GoldMachina

I invite you to buy my EA and support me, GoldMachina MT4

10 copies left for $50

Discounted price .  The price will increase by $20  with every 10 purchases. Final price $399


Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare! 


The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with a minimum of $200 initial deposit, it support trading on XAUUSD(Gold) and lot size can be customized in ratio of the $200 minimum, 0.01 lot for, meaning to increase the lots size to 0.1 you need to have a minimum of $1000 and so on, it is how ever recommended but not compulsory, in other to trade with only 1 % of your equity, then you need to deposit $1000 minimum, but that is not a must.


It implements several trading strategies, including trend following strategies, range trading strategies, ATR Signal and RSI strategies.

EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author.

Trends In forex is defined as the general direction in which a currency pair's price is moving. Trends can be upward (bullish), downward (bearish), or sideways (ranging). Profitable forex robots can help traders maximize their profits and reduce risk by executing trades based on predetermined rules.


DownloadSetFiles :  

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759713



It is better to run the expert in the currency pair and time frames that we have written. The system constantly Reads All Broker Indicators, so it is better to use VPS 24/7.

Strategy:

The system Optionally Restores Positions the Next day by increasing the Number of Transactions.


  • MQL5 VPS compatible
  • 100% automated Expert Advisor
  • Optimized set files for many symbols
  • Smart time filter to avoid unexpected falling,   rising, gap
  • Easy to use with default setting


      GOLD MACHINA SETUP 

      Symbol XAUUSD
      Timeframe M5
      Test From
      Manual & set files contact me after purchase to receive the and otherset files 
      Brokers Any
      Minimum Deposit $200
      Recommend Deposit $1000 (For drawdown <10%)


      GoldMachina MT4/5 Backtests & Optimized Set Files  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759713


      Risk Disclaimer


      This EA may experience losing trades, so if you are unable to accept occasional losses, this product might not suit your needs. Additionally, if you expect the EA to execute trades daily without fail, it may not meet your expectations.


      No one can promise guaranteed results. Every action has been taken to minimise the risk but the buyer should be aware that their capital is at risk and you run the EA at your own discretion.


      Past performance is not indicative of future outcomes.


      I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


