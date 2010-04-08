Dow Jones Bollinger Breaker MT4

The DJ_15_811543657_S_BB_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on DJ using the M15 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.





Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.



You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/dow-jones-bollinger-breaker/





Key details are:





MagicNumber: 811543657

Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe

Trading Options

Weekend Trading: Allowed (Friday 00:38 – Sunday 00:38)

Daily Exit: Disabled (15:00)

Friday Exit: Enabled at 19:00

Max Trades/Day: No limit

Stop Loss (SL) and Profit Target (PT): 0.3% SL, 0.2% PT

Entry Signals

Long Entry: Triggered when the bar day of the month (last 293 bars) is higher than the bar day of the week (evaluated 2 bars ago), and ADX DI Minus changes direction upwards.

Short Entry: Triggered when TEMA (period 456) crosses above the low price of 2 bars ago, and ADX DI Minus changes direction upwards.

Entry Rules

Long Entry: Opens long orders at the upper band of Bollinger Bands (period 304, deviation 2.29), Stop.

Order valid for 131 bars.

SL: 0.3%, PT: 0.2%.

Trailing Stop: 3.7 × ATR(612), activated at 4 × ATR(177).

Exit after 95 bars.

Short Entry: Opens short orders at the lower band of Bollinger Bands (period 70, deviation 4.31), Stop.

Order valid for 101 bars.

SL: 0.3%, PT: 0.2%.

Trailing Stop: 3.3 × ATR(62), activated at 1.3 × ATR(227).

Exit Rules

Long Exit: Closes the full position if the market is long and no LongExitSignal is active.

Short Exit: Closes the full position if the market is short and no ShortExitSignal is active.

Features

Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).

AI based strategy

Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.

No martingale, no grid, no scalp.

No excessive consumption of CPU resources.

User-friendly settings.

All settings optimized, ready for real trading.

Long-term strategy. - you need patinet, startegy makes a few trades per month and picks up only the best opportunities on the market



