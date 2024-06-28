Gold Bulls Power Trader MT4

The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.





Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.



You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/





Key details are:





Parameters

MagicNumber: 910440109

Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe

Trading Options

Weekend Trading: Allowed

Daily Exit: Disabled

Friday Exit: Enabled at 21:00

Max Trades/Day: No limit

Stop Loss (SL) and Profit Target (PT): No predefined limits

Entry Signals

Long Entry: Triggered by a downward change in 10-period Bulls Power.

Short Entry: Triggered by an upward change in 10-period Bears Power.

Entry Rules

Long Entry: Opens long orders based on ParabolicSAR and Bollinger Bands Width Ratio with a SL of 3.4 * ATR(32) and a trailing stop of 550 pips, valid for 44 bars.

Short Entry: Opens short orders based on ParabolicSAR and Bollinger Bands Width Ratio with a SL of 3.4 * ATR(32) and a trailing stop of 550 pips, valid for 44 bars.

Exit Rules

Long Exit: Closes full position if market is long and no LongEntrySignal is active.

Short Exit: Closes full position if market is short and no ShortEntrySignal is active.

Features

Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).

AI based strategy

Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.

No martingale, no grid, no scalp.

No excessive consumption of CPU resources.

User-friendly settings.

All settings optimized, ready for real trading.

Long-term strategy. - you need patinet, startegy makes a few trades per month and picks up only the best opportunities on the market.



