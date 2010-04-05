Steadygains

Minimum capital for euro USD, GBP USD, nzd USD, aud USD IS 500$, for gold USD btc USD :2000$. To be safe don't use the bot on two pairs at the same time. You can use the capital of 5$ minimum if you put the bot on cents account. For 100$ cents account you Can put the bot on all the pairs we specify above.

Don't add volume beyond 0.01, but if you have enough capital you can adjust the volume. To be safe use the bot on 1h time frame. If you have 100$ on cents account you can add on any time frame you want including 1min timeframe.
