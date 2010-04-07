Boom Crash Spike Arrow

Boom and Crash Spike Detector v1.0

Boom and Crash spike detector prints Down non repaint Arrow for catching crash spikes and Up non repaint arrow for catching boom spikes.

It is suitable for 1M time frame for majorly crash500 and Boom 500.

When the Red arrow prints in a red zone moving averages, it indicates high probability of crash spikes downwards, likewise, blue arrow printing in a blue zone of moving average, it indicates high probability of boom spikes.

Its pretty straight forward since I designed it to follow strong trends.

Use default settings, however, you can change the color of your chart background as may be appropriate.

The system uses mathematical approach in to display statistical data inform of arrows which shows high probability of making the right invest decision.

Please, note that I do not guarantee win win always as the market conditions changes.