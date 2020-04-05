🟡 GENESIS WORK GOLD — Professional EA for XAUUSD (M5)

Genesis Work Gold is a precision Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe, combining a volatility compression (Squeeze) engine with momentum confirmation and institutional price action patterns.





🔍 Signal Engine: BB + Keltner Squeeze

The EA identifies volatility compression phases when the Bollinger Bands are compressed within the Keltner Channel—a classic condition that anticipates strong price expansions (breakouts). As soon as the compression is released, the system validates the direction of the movement with a momentum filter (based on the Donchian midpoint + SMA) before enabling any entry.





🕯️ Price Action Confirmation

Before trading, Genesis Work Gold requires confirmation via candlestick patterns: Engulfing and Pin Bar, with a configurable wick ratio, plus an optional Inside Bar filter to trade only in areas of genuine market compression. This reduces false signals typical of indicator-only strategies.





🎯 Execution via Pending Orders (Stop)

Entries are placed as Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders at a dynamic distance (Delta) from the price, with a maximum distance limit and control over the number of simultaneous pending orders—preventing uncontrolled exposure and overtrading within ranges.





🛡️ Risk Management and Trade Management

Fixed Stop Loss configurable in pips

Take Profit / automatic close by pip target

Aggressive dynamic Trailing Stop once a profit threshold is reached

Automatic Break-even to protect winning trades

Margin check before each order submission (prevents rejections due to insufficient margin)

Maximum spread filter to avoid trading in low liquidity conditions

Time filter (start/end time) to trade only in the most liquid sessions

📊 Professional Visual Panel

Includes a real-time panel (customizable position and corner) with squeeze status, momentum, spread, and active trades — ideal for quick monitoring without opening the full terminal.





💰 Recommended Configuration

Parameter Suggested Value

Pair XAUUSD

Timeframe M5

Broker IC Markets (low spreads, fast execution)

Recommended Capital USD 1,000

Initial Trial Balance USD 300

Lot Size Fixed or by % risk (configurable)